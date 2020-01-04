Playing for the first time since Dec. 14, North Platte Community College head coach Jeff Thurman admitted his team had a little rust to shake off. The Knights (8-7) did so in winning fashion, holding off a fourth-quarter comeback attempt to get past Southwestern Community College 50-46 on Saturday at McDonald-Belton Gymnasium in North Platte.
"That was a rust shaker for sure," Thurman said. "We knew our offense wasn’t going to be spectacular, but I thought we defended really well for about three quarters, but then let (Southwestern) come back in the fourth."
Both teams struggled offensively, as Southwestern (6-9) shot 15-of-60 (25%) from the field, while NPCC converted 15-of-72 (21%). But, the Knights did just enough in other areas, outrebounding the bunch from Creston, Iowa, 53 to 47, while only committing 12 turnovers compared to 19 by the Spartans.
"We’re not known to only turn it over 12 times. We’ve been in the 20s, so to cut that in half is nice to see. I think a lot of it is we’re starting to trust each other more on offense," Thurman said. "We came back after the break and started concentrating more on the offensive end. We’re getting there, but it’s a process."
Emily Joseph led the Knights with a game-high 24 points, shooting 7-of-26 from the field, while also adding a team-high seven rebounds.
"We love to see her score 24, don’t get me wrong, but we’d also like to see her be a little more efficient," Thurman said. "I think it’s just about being a little more selective and letting the game come to her. She’s a threat to score from all three levels. She was our warrior tonight and came up with some huge buckets, which is what sophomores are supposed to do."
NPCC led 12-11 after the first quarter and 26-15 after a Joseph layup with four seconds remaining in the second quarter.
Joseph drained a 3-pointer On NPCC’s first possession of the first half and NPCC eventually extended its lead to 41-26 late in the third quarter.
However, Southwestern didn’t go quietly, going on a 20 to 5 run, capped by a Simone Jordan layup, tying the game at 46-46 with 2 minutes, 40 seconds remaining in regulation.
The Knights once again turned to Joseph, who slashed to the hoop and converted in traffic. On the other end, NPCC sophomore forward Dehje Belmore drew a charge to give the Knights the ball back with 1:12 left.
After NPCC’s Janay Brauer split a pair of free throws, Southwestern trailed by three with the ball, but an errant pass sailed out of bounds with 6.6 seconds remaining. Joseph iced the game, making 1-of-2 free throws to extend the Knights’ win streak to three.
"A game like this will help us, especially in Region IX play," Thurman said. "Having (Belmore) step up and make a hustle play and then make free throws down the stretch was huge today and will be going forward. A game like this helps us to realize what we can be."
The 4-point margin was NPCC’s closest game of the season, something Thurman believes was valuable experience for his squad.
"Our kids fought the whole time. That’s one of our only close games all year, so it’s nice to play one like that so they know what it feels like," Thurman said. "I’m happy. They played hard, so I can’t complain."
The Knights are off until Saturday when they host Southeast Community College in what will be their first Region IX contest of the season. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. at McDonald-Belton Gymnasium.
Southwestern Community College (6-9) 11 4 14 17 — 46
North Platte Community College (8-7) 12 14 16 8 — 50
S: Brielle Baker 16, Kaylynn Tucker 11, Simone Jordan 9, Kayela Willis 8, Sckiya Banister 2.
N: Emily Joseph 24, Ashley Hassett 14, Dehje Belmore 5, Janay Brauer 4, Isa Valenzuala 2, Viri Escobar 1.
