The last time North Platte Community College played at home, a 2-0 set-lead evaporated into a 3-2 Eastern Wyoming victory.
After the match, Knights head coach Alexa McCall talked about her team needing to execute and find a way to finish off the opponent.
On Wednesday, NPCC played at McDonald-Belton Gymnasium for the first time since that Sept. 3 loss. This time, despite dropping the first set to Hastings JV, the Knights (7-10) took care of business winning the final three sets for a 20-25, 25-23, 24-14, 25-20.
"Finishing games has been what we’ve worked all week on in practice. It’s always good when we can gain control and keep it," NPCC head coach Alexa McCall said.
However, it was the Broncos that took control at the onset of the match. With the score tied 20-20 in the first set, Hastings JV rattled off the final five points to take a 1-0 match lead.
Both teams struggled to create separation in the second set, as the score was tied at 8-8, 12-12, 18-18 and 22-22. The Knights had the final say, finishing on a 3-1 run, capitalized by a set-clinching kill from 6-foot-1 freshman Taylor Hansen.
Tied 10-10 in the third set, NPCC finished on a 15-4 run to take a 2-1 match advantage.
With ideas on forcing a decisive fifth set, the Broncos jumped out to leads of 5-1 and 16-15.
This time, the Knights had an answer.
Hansen and Knights freshman Peyton Negley teamed up for a block-kill to tie the score at 16-apiece. Negley — who finished the night with 17 kills on the night — sent Knights fans home happy by hammering home the final two kills of the night to finish off the Broncos.
Although McCall wasn’t pleased with how her team started the fourth set, she liked their answer.
"I thought we were undisciplined and kind of sitting back letting (Hastings JV) dictate things, which I was frustrated by," McCall said. "I thought we did a good job of responding, cleaning things up and finishing the match."
NPCC got good production from a mix of players on Wednesday. Bailey Chintala had 24 digs and Ruby Valle had 17, while Erica Hopping added 52 assists.
The Knights host Region IX foe Central Community College tonight at 6 p.m.
"Our coaching staff has talked about this all year, but our next group is breathing down their backs," McCall said. "We want kids to be ready when we call their number and I think tonight was a good example of that."
