North Platte Community College picked up their first two wins of the season on Saturday, sweeping a doubleheader against Northeast Community College (Norfolk).
In the first game, NPCC (2-4) got phenomenal pitching in a 2-0 victory, followed by a wild 11-7 come-from-behind win in the second game.
Game 1
North Platte High School alum and UNK-transfer Taylar Coleman frustrated Northeast hitters all afternoon, pitching a complete game 1-hitter, walking one and striking out 13.
Knights head coach Janelle Higgins believes playing four tough teams to start the season served as a wake-up call.
"I think (Coleman) kind of got her eyes opened playing Vernon College (Texas) and Garden City (Kan.), because those teams are very tough. They can really hit the ball and I think that woke her up in terms of hitting her spots," Higgins said. "We worked on a lot this week and tried to get her in the mindset of not trying to just overpower people, but hit spots and make the ball move. She did a really good job of that today and her work during the week showed."
Offensively, it was the bottom of Knights’ order that did the most damage.
After a scoreless first three-and-a-half innings, NPCC got on the board in the bottom of the fourth on a two-out RBI single from No. 9 hitter Sienna Pfaff, scoring Alea Binkly. Then in the sixth, Binkly — hitting in the eight spot — cranked a solo home run, putting the Knights up 2-0.
"You always try to make a lineup where it’s not stacked so you have nothing in the bottom of the order," Higgins said. "I put some of our better hitters in the lower part of the lineup just to see if they’d give us some pitches down the middle. We capitalized and it worked to our advantage today."
That’s all the offense they’d need as Coleman retired the Hawks in order with a pair of strikeouts looking in the seventh, delivering the Knights’ first win of the season.
Pfaff and Binkly each went 2-for-3 with an RBI, while catcher Marianne Mata also had a 2-for-3 day with a double. Coleman also doubled and second baseman Kayleigh Bucio had a single as the Knights outhit Northeast 8 to 1.
Game 2
Spotting Northeast a 7-0 lead probably wasn’t how Higgins drew it up, but in the end the Knights showed resiliency by battling back to score 11-unanswered runs for the win.
After a scoreless first inning, the Hawks plated six runs in the second inning on NPCC starter Chloe Sutherland, then another in the top of the third against Coleman who came on in relief.
Then the NPCC bats woke up.
A 1-out, 3-run homer to center in the bottom of the third from Bucio fired up the Knights dugout and proved to be the turning point.
"The girls battled," Higgins said. "You get runners on and one swing of the bat can change the whole game."
After a double from Jace Cundiff, Coleman helped her own cause and brought her home with an RBI single to right, trimming the lead to 7-4. NPCC tacked on two more in the inning, creeping to within one and putting pressure on the Hawks, who watched as their once sizable lead cut to one.
Cundiff came up big again in the fourth, tying the game with an RBI single, scoring Bucio. Two batters later, Coleman gave her squad the lead for good with a two-out, two-run home run laser over the center field fence for a 9-7 lead.
Coleman added insurance in the bottom of the sixth with another two-run homer, giving her a 3-hit, 5-RBI game. Coleman finished things out in the top of the seventh in the circle, retiring the Hawks in order.
Binkly also had three hits, while Bucio, Cundiff, Mata and Pfaff all had two-hit games. Essence McRae also had a single as NPCC outhit Northeast 15 to 8.
The Knights and Hawks are back at it again today with games at noon and 2 p.m. at Dowhower Softball Complex in North Platte.
