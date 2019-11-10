NPCC volleyball falls in District G Playoff

BISMARCK, North Dakota — The North Platte Community College Knights volleyball team dropped a pair of matches to Bismarck State College, losing the District G Playoff on Saturday.
On Friday, NPCC won a five-set thriller to take the first game of the best-of-three series.
On Saturday, NPCC dropped the first match 15-25, 21-25, 17-25.
NPCC’s Sydney Mullin had 11 kills and Bailey Chintala had 17 digs, while Gabby Menghini provided 11 kills and 16 digs and Erica Hopping had 11 digs and 31 assists.
Then, in the decisive third game, the Knights fell 16-25, 24-26, 25-21, 14-25 ending their season.
Chintala had 19 digs, Ruby Valle had 18, Gabby Menghini had 17 digs and 11 kills, Sydney Mullin provided 25 kills and Erica Hopping had 47 assists.
Despite missing out on the national tournament, NPCC head coach Alexa McCall is proud of her team’s accomplishments this season, including a second consecutive Region IX Tournament title.
"I’m proud of these girls. They set high goals for themselves and knew that it was going to be tough," she said. "They battled the whole time and we just couldn’t get things to go our way. They have all contributed at some point during the season, which made our practices tough. Unfortunately, we got stopped short, but they played hard."
The Knights end their season with an overall record of 15-21.
