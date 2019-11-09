NPCC volleyball one win away from national tourney

BISMARCK, North Dakota — The North Platte Community College Knights volleyball team won Game 1 of a best-of-three District G Playoff over Bismarck State College on Friday.
The Knights (15-19) defeated BSC 3-2 (14-25, 25-23, 26-24, 18-25, 15-8).
NPCC’s Sydney Mullin had 18 kills, Bailey Chintala contributed 24 digs and Ruby Valle had 19 digs. Gabby Menghini provided 22 kills and 14 digs, while Erica Hopping had 22 digs and 54 assists.
"We knew it was going to be a battle," NPCC head coach Alexa McCall said. "They’re a good team and they’re fighting for the same thing we are. We still have opportunity to clean some things up (on Saturday) and we have to be ready because they’re not just going to give it to us. This was big for us to win tonight and we have to take care of business tomorrow."
The winner of the District G Playoff series advances to the National Tournament in Charleston, West Virginia.
The Knights will play match 2 on Saturday at 11 a.m. If necessary, a third and final match will be held 30 minutes after the completion of the second match.
The tournament will be livestreamed on Bismarck State College’s website, bismarckstate.edu/community/live/mystics. Coverage can also be heard locally on 1410 AM and 98.1 FM.
Updates can be found on the NPCC Facebook page at facebook.com/MPCCNorthPlatte. For additional information about Knights athletics, visit npccknights.com.
