The North Platte Community College volleyball team finished a competitive fall season, and continues to represent the Knights well during their postseason.
NPCC’s Erica Hopping was named to the Omaha World-Herald All-Nebraska Volleyball Team, as a first-team qualifier. Three additional members of NPCC’s 2019 volleyball team — Bailey Chintala, Gabby Menghini and Sydney Mullin — were named honorable mention for All-Nebraska volleyball.
Hopping had 1,239 assists and 330 digs this the season, averaging 9.25 assists per set and 2.46 digs. This earned Hopping the rank of eighth in the nation and second in the region for assists, as well as 15th in the nation for assists per set.
Similarly, two former Knight volleyball players continued their careers after graduating NPCC and both ultimately qualified for national tournament play during the 2019 season.
Former Knight, Taylin McNair, who played for NPCC during the 2017-18 seasons, now plays for the University of Nebraska at Kearney. She and her current team were named the 2019 NCAA Division II National Championship runner-ups. Former Knight, Aly Camacho, who played for NPCC during the 2016-17 seasons, now plays for the University of St. Mary’s in Kansas. She and her team also qualified for a national tournament this last season.
During McNair’s final season with the Knights in 2018, she provided 297 digs and 752 assists. In Camacho’s final season in 2017, she had 193 kills and 283 total points scored.
