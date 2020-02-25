NPCC women fall in first round of Region IX Tournament

BEATRICE — The North Platte Community College women’s basketball team saw their season come to an end Tuesday night in the opening game of the Region IX Division II Tournament, losing 70-57 to Southeast.
NPCC kept things close through the first quarter, but SCC pulled away in the second to take a nine-point lead into halftime. SCC rode that momentum into the second half and fought off all NPCC rallies to finish with the 13-point victory.
The Knights were led by Janay Brauer, who finished with 22 points, shooting 5-of-14 from the field. Ashley Hassett added eight points and 14 rebounds.
"Tonight just was not our night. I’m proud of our effort and fight. We did not fold or give up, and we battled until the end," NPCC head coach Jeff Thurman said. "I am especially proud of our sophomores and what they have done for our program moving forward. Our program and I will be forever grateful to them."
The Knights end the season 10-21 overall.
MEN
McCook 86,
NPCC 71
McCOOK — The North Platte Community College men’s basketball team fell to McCook 86-71 Tuesday night in its regular season finale.
The Knights fell behind early and saw the Indians take a commanding 25-point lead into halftime. NPCC fought back in the second half, but fell short as MCC finished off the 15-point victory.
NPCC finished shooting 44% from the field while MCC finished at 51%. The Indians controlled the paint, as well, outrebounding the Knights 46-26.
Three finished in double digist for the Knights, including Danilo Matovic who led the way with 19 points and 10 rebounds. DaVonte Tharpe finished with 18 points and Luke Christen added 14.
With the loss, NPCC drops to 8-19 on the season. Next up for the Knights is the first round of the District IX Tournament. The game will take place Saturday, however, the opponent and location are yet to be determined.
