Emily Joseph scored a season-high 21 points, leading North Platte Community College to a 67-50 victory over Western Wyoming Community College on Saturday at McDonald-Belton Gymnasium.
The Knights (5-4) are now riding a three-game win streak heading into Thanksgiving break and some time off until their next game on Dec. 3 at Hastings College JV.
Saturday’s home win was yet another building block in the resurgence of the program under second-year head coach Jeff Thurman.
After inheriting a team that went 4-22 in 2017-18, the Illinois native guided the Knights to an 8-24 record, a Region IX championship, a District F championship and a trip to the national tourney last season in his first year at the helm.
This season, the arrow continues to point up as the Knights are above .500 and already have five wins before Thanksgiving — the most since the 2011-12 season when the Knights were 5-3 at the break.
"Today was a big win for our program holistically, especially for our sophomores," Thurman said. "Beating a Division 1 team is a really good win for our program. Our kids bought into the game plan all week. Kudos to the kids, they’re the ones that won this game today."
Coming off a week between games, NPCC looked a little rusty at the onset, trailing the Mustangs 12-10 after the first quarter. From that point on however, the Knights took control of the game, outscoring the opposition 57-38 the rest of the way.
"I think the difference was on the defensive end," Thurman said. "We want to hold teams under 60 every game, and our defense was a springboard to our offense. Once we got stops, we created a lot of offense from our defense."
NPCC began the second quarter on a 17-4 run and outscored Western Wyoming (3-5) 20-13 to take a 30-25 lead into the locker room at halftime.
With just under four minutes remaining in the third, Joseph momentarily passed up an open 3-point look before Thurman urged her to take it from the bench.
"She has the green light," Thurman said.
Joseph obliged her coach and her shot was nothing but nylon, giving the Knights their biggest lead of the game to that point at 43-30.
With 3:20 remaining in regulation and NPCC leading 59-44, a frustrated Thurman called timeout. Despite the score, Thurman was not satisfied with what he called "lackadaisical" play by his team after the Mustangs converted an open layup. In the huddle, Thurman implored his squad to keep playing with intensity.
"That’s part of our mantra," Thurman said. "We want to finish the game, whether we’re up, down or whatever it is. We want to play until the final horn and be known as a team that plays hard until the final buzzer."
His team responded and closed out the game with a 17-point victory.
Janay Brauer was the only other Knight in double figures scoring with 11 points, while also adding a team-high four assists. Ashley Hassett had nine points, Dehje Belmore added eight and Katie Cox chipped in five points and a game-high nine rebounds.
Sami Lewis was the only Mustang in double figures, scoring a team-high 11 points.
When the Knights return to action, they’ll have five road games before Christmas break, and won’t return back to McDonald-Belton Gymnasium until Jan. 4 against Southwestern Community College.
Western Wyoming Community College (3-5) 12 13 8 17 — 50
North Platte Community College (5-4) 10 20 18 19 — 67
MEN
Western Wyoming CC 83,
NPCC 79
NPCC couldn’t dig itself out of a big first-half hole, despite a second half-rally and lost for the fourth consecutive game.
Western Wyoming (7-1) outshot NPCC (2-5) 53% to 33% in the first half and led 40-22 at intermission.
NPCC trailed by 15 with five minutes remaining in regulation, then went on a furious run to make things interesting.
Two Tim Johnson 3s and a mid-range jumper from Luke Christen cut the Mustang lead to 80-74 with 36 seconds remaining. Before NPCC could attempt a steal or foul on the ensuing possession, Western Wyoming’s Trey Marble leaked out in transition for an easy layup to ice the game. Johnson hit another 3 at the buzzer making the final score a four-point margin.
Johnson led the Knights with a game-high 26 points, Courtney Murrell had 23, Christen had 13 and Damon Harge added seven.
Dayne Prim scored a team-high 21 points for the Mustangs, Manel Ayol had 18, Marble had 12, Trevor Trost 11 and Jalen Blaize 10.
The Knights are back in action on Dec. 6 when they’ll travel to Torrington, Wyoming, to play Eastern Wyoming College.
Western Wyoming Community College (7-1) 40 43 — 83
North Platte Community College (2-5) 22 57 — 79
