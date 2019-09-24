NPHS cross country, girls golf have standout performances

HIGH SCHOOL
CROSS COUNTRY
Grand Island Invite
GRAND ISLAND — The North Platte girls cross country team won the Grand Island Invite on Tuesday, while the Bulldog boys finished second.
Zarah Blaesi led the Lady Dawgs, finishing second individually, while Evan Caudy was first for the boys.
"I could not be more proud of these kids competing against some very good competition," North Platte head cross country coach Jake Hasenauer said. "It was a warm day and about there are about 35 small hills throughout the course. Both groups ran very smart races and competed for their team today. We had a couple kids sick and have been dealing with some minor injuries, but both sides preserved and were determined to compete at a high level."
Girls team results
1, North Platte, 50. 2, Hastings, 58. 3, Grand Island, 64. 4, Aurora, 73. 5, Columbus, 98. 6, Grand Island Central Catholic
Girls individual results
(Top 15)
1, Chelsey Espinoza, Hastings, 20:28. 2, Zarah Blaesi, North Platte, 21:40. 3, McKenna Marsh, Grand Island, 21:51. 4, Aubrey Prokop, Grand Island, 21:57. 5, Mary Ferrona, Hastings, 22:21. 6, Ashtyn Cheetos, Grand Island, 22:46. 7, Dulce Lopez, Hastings, 23:09. 8, Kyla Carlson, Aurora, 23:13. 9, Nelia Rivas, North Platte, 23:17. 10, Lexi Hoatson, North Platte, 23:39. 11, Baylee Evarts, North Platte, 23:40. 12, Elena Kuehner, Aurora, 23:41. 13, Julia S, Aurora, 23:46. 14, Raegan Gellatly, GICC, 23:58. 15, Jade Wielgus, Columbus, 24:02.
Boys Team Scores
1, Grand Island, 37. 2, North Platte, 53. 3, Columbus, 60. 4, Hastings, 93. 5, Aurora, 10. 6. Grand Island Central Catholic.
Boys team results
(Top 15)
1, Evan Caudy, North Platte, 16:58. 2, Jacob Kosmicki, Grand Island, 17:00. 3, Jaydon Welsh, Hastings, 17:20. 4, Juan Garcia, Grand Island, 17:21. 5, Edwin Garcia, Grand Island, 17:38. 6, Joe McFarland, Columbus, 17:42. 7, Joel Bradley, North Platte, 17:55. 8, Landon Eckhardt, Hastings, 17:56. 9, Dylan Riley, Aurora, 18:03. 10, Doug Davidchik, Columbus, 18:06. 11, Gage Long, Grand Island, 18:22. 12, Tayler Kleinow, North Platte, 18:27. 13, Tom Moss, North Platte, 18:28. 14, Abel Leon, Columbus, 18:36. 15, Jerome Silva, Grand Island, 18:39.
GIRLS HIGH
SCHOOL GOLF
Ogallala Invite
OGALLALA — North Platte was victorious in its fifth consecutive invite, winning the Ogallala Invite at Crandall Creek Golf Course on Tuesday.
Bulldogs Baylee Steele and Karsen Morrison finished first and second, respectively, with rounds of 73 and 75 the lead the Bulldogs.
Team results
1, North Platte, 332. 2, Scottsbluff, 347. 3, Gering, 349. 4, Ogallala, 354. 5, Sidney, 410. 6, Mitchell, 414. 7, Alliance, 432. 8, Chadron, 434. 9, Cozad, 439. 10, McCook, 453. 11, Garden County, 539.
Individual results
(Top 15)
1, Baylee Steele, North Platte, 73. 2, Karsen Morrison, North Platte, 75. 3, Emily Kryzanowski, Scottsbluff, 79. 4, Harley Hiltibrand, Ogallala, 81. 5, Lynzi Becker, Cozad, 82. 6, Anna Kelley, Scottsbluff, 83. 7, Madi Schlaepfer, Gering, 84. 8, Avery Mitchell, Gering, 85. 9, Dani Nolde, Ogallala, 87. 10, Maddi Pelton, Chadron, 88. 11, Kelsey Le, Gering, 88. 12, Abbie Jones, North Platte, 90. 13, Halle Shaddick, Scottsbluff, 91. 14, Maddie Ketcham, Ogallala, 92. 15, Ali Boswell, Gering, 92.
Area team results
Cozad — Lynzi Becker, 82. Ayden Ourada, 100. Sydney Howerter, 123. Karissa Jackson, 134.
Creek Valley — Jamie Bocock, 123.
Garden County — Tarah Ross, 119. Keona Hill, 144. Melissa Zambrano, 129. Ireland Neal, 147.
McCook — Kaylie Pluckett, 88. Hannah Goltl, 100. Chayse Friehe, 135. Rylie Balderston, 130.
North Platte — Baylee Steele, 73. Karsen Morrison, 75. Maya Lashley, 94. Maggie Lashley, 94. Abbie Jones, 90.
Ogallala — Harley Hiltibrand, 81. Kaylee Wach, 94. Dani Nolde, 87. Ryanna DeVries, 96. Maddie Ketcham, 92.
Perkins County — Kayton Brueggeman, 115. Kayla Reichenberg, 140. Emme Sims, 128. Sarah Cockerill, 0.
