LINCOLN — Ogallala’s quest for its first state title in boys basketball will again have to wait, but the Indians did deliver the school’s fourth runner-up finish in school history and first since 1992.
Instead, Auburn won its second consecutive Class C1 state title on Saturday, winning 58-34 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The second-seeded Bulldogs (29-0) held fourth-seeded Ogallala to its lowest scoring output of the season by eight points, as the Indians shot 27% (13-of-48) from the field, while Auburn was at 48.6% (18-of-37).
“I wish we would have shot it a little better, but some of that is Auburn’s defense, so you have to give them credit,” Ogallala head coach Andy Gillen said. “I thought we were a little tight early. We control attitude and effort, not makes and misses. (Today), Auburn did a better job.”
Junior point guard Cameron Binder scored a game-high 18 points for Auburn, going 12-of-12 from the free throw line, while Carter Brown and Adam Kroeger each had 10 for Ogallala.
For Auburn, it was a familiar mixture of efficient offense and hounding defense as the Bulldogs’ deliberate style and trademark toughness won out. That blueprint has proven tried-and-true for Bulldogs head coach Jim Weeks, who won his fifth state title and second straight, while also winning for the 36th game in-a-row dating back to last season. Weeks’ previous three titles came at Beatrice (1998, 2005, 2008) before a four-year stint as head coach for Doane College’s men’s basketball team, ending in 2016.
“We always say we’re going to go a little bit longer and a little bit harder every day in practice,” Weeks said. “We think that pays off. We have kids come in the morning and do some workouts. Over a course of time, we hope that becomes their habit, and that’s what you saw out on the court.”
Building that toughness has been a staple for the Weeks-led teams.
“Toughness is something that’s really important for us,” he said. “We spend a lot of time in practice on being mentally tough. To make it through some of our practices is difficult, it’s hard. Now, if you get guys to embrace that together, then they’ll (commit defensively).”
Neither team had much going well offensively in the first quarter, combining to go 5-of-22 from the field with the Bulldogs clinging to a 7-6 advantage after one.
Auburn gained a little separation in the second, going on a 10-0 run in the first four minutes of the quarter, taking a 21-11 lead into the locker room at halftime.
“To hold those guys to 11 points at the half is remarkable. That’s not easy. The guys bought in defensively and that was the result,” Weeks said.
Brown nailed a 3 on Ogallala’s first possession of the third quarter, and the Indians eventually trimmed Auburn’s lead down to 26-18. However, Auburn responded with an 11-0 run en route to the 24-point victory.
“Our goal was to have it to five by the fourth quarter,” Gillen said. “(Auburn) made a nice run and they’re a really good team, so you have to give them credit. They made a run when they needed to.”
Saturday’s game played out much differently than a month ago when Auburn edged Ogallala 73-68 in the Heartland Hoops Classic.
Although it was a victory, Weeks knew his team needed to improve.
“We knew we may see (Ogallala) again and we were disappointed in how we played. We took that game as a loss, so our practices the next three weeks were tough,” Weeks said. “We allowed Carter Brown, primarily, to get by us off the dribble, so he created and kicked. Today, we were able to stay in front of Ogallala and Carter Brown. He is a really good player, so that was out biggest adjustment.”
Brown is one of five key seniors that the Indians will lose next season, but the group has certainly left its mark. This year was the third consecutive state trip for the Indians, with a third-place finish in 2019 to go along with this year’s runner-up.
“I’m just so proud of their growth from where we started to where we finished, and seeing them mature as people,” Gillen said. “They understand how important it is to be selfless, to be good leaders and have set the way we want to play in terms of attitude and effort. A lot of these guys have transformed from where they started. It’s about growing and learning, and I think all of them did that.”
Ogallala (23-5) 6 5 9 14 — 34
Auburn (29-0) 7 14 12 25 — 58
O: Adam Kroeger 10, Carter Brown 10, Kadyn Marhenke 8, Corbin Murphy 3, Clayton Murphy 3.
A: Cameron Binder 18, Daniel Frary 11, Ryan Binder 11, CJ Hughes 10, Josh Lambert 6, Bret Baltensperger 2.
Third-place games
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 50, St. Pat’s 36
St. Pat’s had its season end Saturday with a loss in the D1 third-place game to Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family.
Jason Sjuts scored a game-high 15 points to lead H/LHF, while Dolan Branch had a team-high 12 points to lead the Irish, while Corby Condon added 10.
St. Pat’s finishes the season with a record of 23-4.
Parkview Christian 62, Mullen 43
Parkview Christian defeated Mullen 62-43 in the D2 third-place game on Saturday.
The Broncos finish the season with a record of 22-7.
