In his second year as Ogallala head coach, Andy Gillen has set a high bar for his team.
Under his guidance, the Indians have a record of 42-3, with their lone loss last season coming in the Class C1 state semifinals.
This season, the Class C1 No. 5 Indians have lost twice in the regular season. Their first was on Dec. 17 to Class D1 No. 4 St. Pat’s, then again on Dec. 30 against C1 No. 4 Kearney Catholic.
However, since the turn of the new year Ogallala is a perfect 9-0, outscoring opponents by a combined 682 to 356. For you math majors, that averages out to the Indians scoring 78 points per game, while allowing just under 40.
On Friday, Ogallala (14-2) continued their stellar 2020 play, defeating Ainsworth 80-34 in the Southwest Conference semifinals at McDonald-Belton Gymnasium in North Platte.
While Gillen stopped short of saying his team is peaking, he did acknowledge they’re getting closer to his lofty standard.
"I think we still have so much improvement we can make," he said. "We just turn the ball over too much and make too many little mistakes right now. But, I do think we’re playing better now, and are playing our best basketball of the season, but there’s still a lot of things we can get better at."
Senior guard Carter Brown led the way with a game-high 21 points, while 6-foot-5 junior Kadyn Marhenke was a force down low on both ends, scoring 16.
The inside-out combo creates headaches for opposing teams, but the Indians are deep up and down the roster, says Gillen.
"It’s kind of been a different guy every night for us. Tonight it was (Brown and Marhenke). We had some other guys in foul trouble, and I thought Kadyn and Carter both did a good job of stepping up."
Ainsworth (6-9) stayed within striking distance in the first half, getting a Grant Stec bucket with 6 seconds left before halftime, cutting the Ogallala lead to 35-19. Any momentum, the Bulldogs might have taken into the locker room vanished when Brown nailed a 3 and was fouled with .09 seconds remaining in the quarter. Brown swished the free throw, completing the 4-point play to take a 16-point halftime advantage.
Ogallala came out with a vengeance in the third
quarter, getting two straight baskets from Marhenke, then a corner 3 from Brown later in the quarter, pushing the lead to 59-22 midway through the third.
It was 64-28 after three quarters and the Indians rested starters and cruised they rest of the way.
"(Ainsworth) coach (Sean Sterkel) had a really good game plan. They tried to slow it down and spread it out on us, and we were kind of running around with our heads cut off in the first half," Gillen said. "I thought in the second half we did a better job of dictating the pace."
The Indians advance to the SWC title game on Saturday where they’ll meet McCook, with tip-off scheduled for approximately 4:30 p.m.
Ainsworth (6-9) 8 11 9 6 — 34
Ogallala (14-2) 20 19 25 16 — 80
A: Grant Stec 16, Cadin Tillman 10, Wrett Killion 3, Caleb Allen 2, Cash Reynolds 1, Jon Ortner 1, Ethan Arens 1.
O: Carter Brown 21, Kadyn Marhenke 16, Troy Kempton 9, Corbin Murphy 7, Quenten Gillen 7, Jeron Gager 6, Adam Kroeger 6, Ian Shaw 3, Javian Gager 3, Alex Patrick 2.
McCook 57,
Minden 32
For the first time since joining the Southwest Conference in 2016, the McCook boys will play in the SWC Tournament championship game.
The No. 2 seed Bison (9-7) got a game-high 14 points from Cole Cappel en route to a 57-32 victory in the other semifinal. Ethan Riley led Minden with 12 points.
McCook, which defeated Minden (5-12) for the second time this season, led 35-19 at halftime and kept the defensive pressure on, outscoring the No. 3 seed Whippets 22-13 in the second half.
The win also marks the first time this season McCook has won consecutive games.
McCook will meet Ogallala in Saturday’s SWC championship game at approximately 4:30 p.m. at McDonald-Belton Gymnasium in North Platte.
The two teams have yet to play this season, but will now play twice in-a-row as the two are scheduled to play again on Friday in McCook.
GIRLS
Broken Bow 53,
Ainsworth 43
Broken Bow (16-2) won for the 10th consecutive game, defeating Ainsworth (7-8) 54-43 in the semifinals of the SWC Tournament on Friday at McDonald-Belton Gymnasium in North Platte.
The victory sets up a Top 10 matchup in Class C1, as No. 4 Broken Bow will face No. 2 Ogallala in Saturday’s title game at approximately 6:15 p.m.
Ogallala 51,
Gothenburg 29
Class C1 No. 2 Ogallala (16-1) rolled to a 51-29 victory over Gothenburg (10-5), setting up a championship matchup with No. 4 Broken Bow on Saturday at approximately 6:15 p.m.
This will be the first meeting between Ogallala and Broken Bow. The two teams will meet again on Feb. 8 in Ogallala.
