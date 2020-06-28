Four runs in the third and six more in the sixth inning led to an 11-2 six-inning Omaha Skutt victory over North Platte in Saturday's night cap at the Mike Peterson Tournament in Lincoln.
Carsen Johnson and Cody Wright scored a pair of first-inning runs for the FNBO Nationals, who came into the game on a 9-1 run to start the season, including an earlier Saturday victory over Lincoln Southwest.
Johnson reached on a fielder's choice, advanced to third on a double by Wright, putting two runners on for North Platte early. Both scored on an error, but that's the only runs the Nationals could muster.
Wright started on the mound, putting together two solid innings before giving up four runs in the third, three of them earned. He struck out two and walked four, taking the loss.
North Platte (9-2) was back in action Sunday in the final day of the tournament.
