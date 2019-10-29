One step closer to state

Win and you’re in.
That’s the scenario for Wauneta-Palisade to get to state after beating Brady 25-20, 25-22, 15-25, 25-18 in the D2-10 Subdistrict Final on Tuesday at McGahan Activities Center in North Platte.
The top-seeded Broncos (19-7) were led by junior Haylee Sandman’s 29 kills and 18 digs, against the second-seeded Eagles (15-15).
With the score knotted up at 17-17 in an even first set, Wauneta-Palisade finished the set on an 8-3 run, grabbing momentum and a 1-0 lead.
The Broncos again showed their poise in the second set, taking advantage of some miscommunication from Brady.
Brady freshman Summer McConville gave the Eagles a 22-20 advantage with an ace. Three points shy of a second-set loss, the Broncos responded with a kill from senior Michaela Dukes, trimming the Brady lead to 22-21.
On the ensuing point, a high free-ball fell in between two Eagles who both looked like they thought the other had it, tying the score 22-22. Wauneta-Palisade took advantage of the fluky point and finished the set off, capping a 5-0 run to end the set and take 2-0 advantage in the match.
"I love the girls’ attitudes tonight," Wauneta-Palisade head coach Terra Higgins said. "They never give up and keep working hard. We really focus on not having too much emotion and just playing for the next point. They worked really well together to build momentum, and did a really nice job of staying positive with each other."
With their back against the wall, the Eagles fought back in the third set, jumping out to a 6-0 lead and cruising the rest of the way for a 10-point victory.
The Broncos shook off the third set, coming out the aggressors in the fourth set.
This time it was Wauneta-Palisade that took a 10-4 lead, which ballooned into a 21-13 lead and eventually a 25-18 win to clinch the match and punch their ticket to a district final on Saturday.
Although the opponent and location of Saturday’s match had not yet been set by the NSAA, Higgins has plenty for her team to work on in the meantime.
"We do have some things to work on," she said. "We missed way too many serves in the second and third sets. We’ve got to work on being more consistent, and definitely need to keep working on our out-of-system play, our defense and getting as good of passes up as possible in different situations."
A victory Saturday would earn Wauneta-Palisade a trip to the state tournament for the first time since 2005. This year’s state tourney is set for Nov. 7-9 in Lincoln.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.