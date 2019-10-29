One step closer to state

Weather Alert

...THREAT FOR ACCUMULATING SNOW CONTINUES ACROSS PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST NEBRASKA THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT /NOON MDT/ WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...SNOW. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO TWO INCHES ARE POSSIBLE WITH THE HIGHEST AMOUNTS SOUTH OF INTERSTATE 80. * WHERE...LINCOLN, DEUEL AND KEITH COUNTIES. * WHEN...UNTIL 1 PM CDT /NOON MDT/ WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. CALL NEBRASKA 511 FOR THE LATEST ROAD INFORMATION. &&