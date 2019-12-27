First-day hikes get people outside

Weather Alert

...A STRONG WINTER STORM WILL IMPACT WESTERN AND NORTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY... .A STRONG WINTER STORM WILL IMPACT WESTERN AND NORTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA WITH TWO ROUNDS OF WINTRY WEATHER. LIGHT FREEZING RAIN OR A WINTRY MIX OF PRECIPITATION IS LIKELY TONIGHT. BY SATURDAY AS TEMPERATURES COOL FROM WEST TO EAST, SNOW WILL DEVELOP AND MAY BECOME HEAVY AT TIMES, ESPECIALLY OVER NORTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA SATURDAY NIGHT INTO SUNDAY. STRONG GUSTY WINDS WILL DEVELOP SATURDAY NIGHT INTO SUNDAY PRODUCING AREAS OF BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW. THIS MAY PRODUCE NEAR WHITEOUT CONDITIONS SATURDAY NIGHT INTO SUNDAY. ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM CST /5 PM MST/ THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST /5 PM MST/ SUNDAY... * WHAT...HEAVY MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED MAINLY TONIGHT WITH ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF ONE TO TWO TENTHS OF AN INCH. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO 12 INCHES ARE LIKELY. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 40 MPH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, NORTH CENTRAL, PANHANDLE, SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL NEBRASKA. * WHEN...FROM 6 PM CST /5 PM MST/ THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST /5 PM MST/ SUNDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT TO IMPOSSIBLE. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW SATURDAY NIGHT INTO SUNDAY COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...FREEZING RAIN OR A WINTRY MIX OF PRECIPITATION IS EXPECTED TONIGHT. THIS WILL BE FOLLOWED BY THE DEVELOPMENT OF SNOW SATURDAY. STRONG WINDS WILL DEVELOP SATURDAY NIGHT INTO SUNDAY PRODUCING AREAS OF BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW MAKING TRAVEL VERY DIFFICULT TO IMPOSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. CALL NEBRASKA 511 FOR THE LATEST ROAD INFORMATION. &&