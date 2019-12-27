First-day hikes get people outside

First-day guided hikes will be going on across Nebraska at many state parks and recreation areas to get people outside on the first day of the New Year. First-day hikes aim to give people a chance to view wildlife, enjoy hiking trails and witness spectacular views at various parks across Nebraska. In our area there are several places to go on Jan. 1 to celebrate the great outdoors at a state park. For a list of more first-day hikes in other locations, visit outdoornebraska.gov and click the calendar tab.
Start 2020 off right as you take a historical hike through the grounds of Buffalo Bill ranch while learning about the incredible local history of this world-renowned showman. Bring your own local history and legends to share. Learning and exercise, you can’t beat that. Be sure to dress comfortably for this 2-mile trail. Meet at the Buffalo Bill mansion at 10 a.m., 2921 Scouts Rest Ranch Road, North Platte.
Meet at the Johnson Lake State Recreation Area office at 11 a.m. for an easy 1- to 2-mile hike along the Larry Roper Trail where visitors may see migratory birds and other winter wildlife. Chili and cinnamon rolls will be available at 12:30 p.m. Johnson Lake is 10.9 miles south of Lexington on U.S. Highway 283.
Enjoy a winter hike along the Oregon Trail at Ash Hollow State Historical Park. The hike will start at the Ash Hollow visitor center at 10 a.m. MT. Join us for a very scenic 1-mile hike with lookouts over the North Platte River valley. Participants will have a great vantage point to see numerous species of wildlife, geographic and historical features. A potluck lunch will follow at noon. Participants are encouraged to bring a dish to share.
Red Willow SRA will be hosting two hikes. The first hike begins at 1 p.m. and visitors will meet at site 48 in the Willow View Campground for a moderate 1.4-mile hike. The second hike will be at 3 p.m. and visitors will meet at Buffalo Roam Campground for a moderate 1-mile hike on the Buffalo Roam Campground Trail. Both hikes will include some hilly terrain and possible slick conditions depending on the weather. Participants may see all types of wildlife, especially deer and songbirds. Be sure to dress for the weather. Participants are encouraged to bring their own water and snacks. Red Willow State Recreation Area is located 60.8 miles south of North Platte on U.S. Highway 83.
At the Fort Kearny State Recreation Area, first-day hike visitors should bring cameras and hiking shoes and join us for an easy 1-mile hike along the Fort Kearny Hike Bike Trail starting at 10 a.m. Enjoy fresh air, fun and wildlife viewing and great views over the south channel of the Platte River. Hot chocolate will be served at the trailhead where bird identification handouts will be available.
Be sure to dress for the weather and bring water, binoculars and cameras if you like for each of these hikes. Pets are welcome on the hikes but must be on a leash no longer than 6 feet. Pets are not permitted inside visitor centers. A 2020 park entry permit is required at all state park and recreation areas.
Eagle viewing
The Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District provides facilities for the public to view eagles and other wildlife.
Ogallala’s eagle-viewing facility is just below the south end of Kingsley Dam at Lake Ogallala and the Johnson No. 2 Hydro or J-2 hydroplant is located about 7 miles south of Lexington near the intersection of county roads 749 and 750. Signs along area roads will help guide visitors to the plant. Both viewing areas will open for the 2019-20 season at 8 a.m. Saturday. The facilities will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays until March 1. The Ogallala viewing facility operates on Mountain time. There is no charge to visit the facilities and they are open to the public.
Both facilities offer a great vantage point to watch eagles as they soar in the sky, catch fish and sit on the ice and in nearby trees. Eagles will be following the waterfowl migration and can be found on water bodies that have some ice to perch on along with open water to hunt in. Visitors are reminded to remain in the facilities while watching the eagles. The birds are easily disturbed and are particularly cautious of humans. Trying to approach the birds or loud noises could frighten the birds from the area.
You can find more information and maps of the facilities by going online to cnppid.com, and click on the recreation tab, wildlife habitat then eagle viewing.
Eagles can also be seen at Sutherland Reservoir, Cody Park, Lake Maloney, Johnson Lake and other reservoirs across the state.
Big game meetings scheduled across Nebraska
Hunters and landowners are encouraged to offer their feedback on big game issues during the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s public informational meetings this winter.
Meetings are scheduled in each Game and Parks district. Biologists will discuss big game harvest results and season structure and take questions on several topics, including big game management, depredation, permits, antlerless harvest, trophy management and diseases, among others.
All meetings begin at 7 p.m. local time. The schedule for our area is: Jan. 14, Broken Bow, Custer County Fairgrounds-Extension Building, 44100 Memorial Drive; Jan. 16, Ogallala, Lake McConaughy Visitors Center, 1475 Highway. 61 North; Jan. 16, St. Paul, St. Paul Civic Center, 423 Howard Ave.
Persons who cannot attend a meeting can watch an online big game informational session at outdoornebraska.org.
