Geiser: Great Park Pursuit provides adventure

Summer fun includes visiting great places we can all enjoy in our state. While you’re at the many parks, make it an outdoor adventure with family or friends by joining the Great Park Pursuit and engage in healthy recreation, have fun — and possibly win prizes.
The Great Park Pursuit was delayed this year because of the COVID-19 restrictions, but as restrictions ease, the program is starting and able to receive submissions. The deadline has been extended to Oct. 31.
The Great Park Pursuit is a free program encouraging participants to visit up to 20 official sites across the state, consisting of community, regional, state and federal parks. Teams of up to 10 people can regfister online and then follow clues from the website or Great Park Pursuit app to find a program post located within a park area. Once they find the post, the team can use the mobile app to mark their visit or make a pencil impression of the post to prove they were there.
Participants can win various prizes, including Nebraska state park entry permits for 2021, an iPad, or the grand prize — an outdoor recreation package valued at $1,500. Prizes and entry into drawings are based on the number of post impressions that teams collect or the number of park visits they mark on the mobile app.
The Great Park Pursuit is a partnership between the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and the Nebraska Recreation and Park Association. Its goal is to promote active lifestyles while increasing awareness of Nebraska’s vast outdoor recreation opportunities.
The participating parks are Arnold Recreation Area, Arnold; Brickyard Park, Hastings; Central Park Fountain, Alliance; City of Indianola Park — Pawnee Woman’s Grave, Indianola; Conestoga State Recreation Area, Denton; Cottonwood Lake State Recreation Area, Merriman; Davis Creek Recreation Area, North Loup; Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, Ashland; Graves Park, Wakefield; Heron Haven, Omaha; Hickman Main Park, Hickman; Indian Cave State Park, Shubert; Johnson Lake State Recreation Area, Elwood; Ponca State Park, Ponca; Sherman Reservoir State Recreation Area, Loup City; Smith Falls State Park, Valentine; Swanson Reservoir State Recreation Area, Trenton; Ta-Ha-Zouka Park, Elkhorn; Toadstool Geologic Park, Crawford; and Windmill State Recreation Area, Gibbon.
For more information and to register, visit negpp.org. The Great Park Pursuit app is available at the Apple App Store and on Google Play for Android.
Lake McConaughy prohibition
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, working in collaboration with Ogallala and Keith County area partners, making Lake McConaughy and Lake Ogallala state recreation areas safer and more family-friendly destinations by enhancing recreational facilities and prohibiting the possession of alcohol.
The new regulation, which now bans the possession and consumption of alcohol at the two state recreation areas, officially went into effect June 9.
Management plans also call for increased law enforcement presence and operational efforts to better manage large crowds and help improve recreational experiences for park guests and the safety of first responders. The regulation can be viewed in detail at sos.nebraska.gov.
The changes come after Nebraska’s largest lake saw record visitation in 2018 and 2019, stressing both park infrastructure and resources and local public safety resources, and hindering the commission’s ability to provide quality guest services. In response, Game and Parks partnered with Keith County Commissioners, local public safety officials and the public to find solutions that would create higher quality experiences for all.
Exceptions to the new regulation include areas operating under a lease agreement with Game and Parks, or for those traveling directly to or from a private lease area such as a cabin.
Staff will continue to work with a Keith County advisory committee on future opportunities for park improvements at the two areas as part of a 20-year master plan for the lakes adopted in October 2016.
Lake McConaughy remains one of the top tourist destinations in Nebraska, and Game and Parks want park guests to have safe, quality experiences during their visit in hopes they will return to create more memories in the future.
To learn more about the changes, visit outdoornebraska.org/lakemcconaughy.
Cabin lodging restored
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will begin restoring limited overnight lodging in park cabins while continuing to protect the public and staff from the spread of COVID-19.
Starting June 18, any cabins not presently reserved will be available for rental for Thursday, Friday or Saturday night stays, with Sunday checkouts. Any new reservations will be subject to availability, and a minimum two-night stay will be required for new reservations.
Park staff will contact guests with existing cabin reservations to discuss how they might be affected, and the process for checking into their cabin.
No early arrivals or late checkouts will be allowed. The cabins will not be available Sunday through Wednesday nights to allow for thorough cleaning and disinfection between guest stays. The agency will re-evaluate this decision in mid-July and keep within current Nebraska Directed Health Measures.
Cabins will be open for reservations at Eugene T. Mahoney, Platte River, Ponca, Niobrara, Fort Robinson and Chadron state parks, as well as Lewis and Clark, Two Rivers, Victoria Springs, and Medicine Creek Reservoir state recreation areas. Reservations are subject to availability and can be made online.
Guests are encouraged to bring their own hand sanitizer during their stay. The number of linens available in the cabins will be limited to control laundry, so guests are asked to conserve or reuse linens during their stay.
A decision on restoring overnight stays at Eugene T. Mahoney State Park’s Peter Kiewit Lodge and the lodge and Comanche Hall at Fort Robinson State Park is pending.
Guests can call park offices for more details. Find park contact information at outdoornebraska.gov/stateparks or outdoornebraska.gov/lodging-2.
Tent camping and RV camping remain open at state park and recreation areas and wildlife management areas across the state. Designated swim areas and beaches are open. Park offices and service centers remain temporarily closed, as do most park activities.
Open fields and waters enrollment
Private landowners have until June 19 to enroll their land in the Open Fields and Waters Program, in which they can earn additional income for allowing walk-in hunting, trapping and/or fishing access on their properties.
Landowners with property offering hunting or fishing potential may be offered annual, per-acre payments from 50 cents to $15, depending on habitat type and location. Additional financial incentives may be possible to enhance the habitat on enrolled acres. Participating landowners are afforded protection through the Nebraska Recreation Liability Act, and properties are regularly patrolled by conservation officers. Once enrolled, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission biologists post boundary signs and properties will appear in the Nebraska Public Access Atlas, which is available at outdoornebraska.org/publicaccessatlas.
In 2009, Game and Parks initiated the Open Fields and Waters in an effort to increase public access opportunities on private lands. Nebraska is more than 97% privately owned, and obtaining access to private lands continues to be one of the major challenges facing hunters, anglers, and outdoor users.
Due to a growing demand for more places to hunt, trap and fish, the program has grown substantially in recent years. Since 2016, enrollment has increased by over 112,000 acres, a 48% increase. Currently, there are 750-plus participating landowners in Nebraska who provide public access opportunities on over 346,000 land acres, 42 ponds/lakes, and 44 stream miles. Game and Parks and its partners hope to expand the program in coming years. This will be aided by a recent $3 million grant award through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Voluntary Public Access and Habitat Incentive Program.
For more details and a list of frequently asked questions, visit outdoornebraska.org/ofw. Private landowners interested in enrolling should contact their nearest Game and Parks district office and ask to speak to a private lands biologist: Lincoln (402-471-5561), Norfolk (402-370-3374), Alliance (308-763-2940) or North Platte (308-535-8025)
