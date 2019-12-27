Well, we are getting ready to close out 2019. Another year of hunting and fishing will soon be in the history books. How did you do? Are you happy with the hunting and fishing opportunities you had this year?
I’ve lived a lot of different places and overall, Nebraska’s a pretty good spot to be. The only valid complaint I have about hunting in Nebraska is the lack of public ground on which to hunt. Nebraska is dirt poor when it comes to the number of acres available to hunters via federal or state-owned properties.
Yet, if you really want to hunt, and do some homework, there are public access places in Nebraska to hunt. Thanks to the biologists who work with landowners on various hunter access programs and manage our big game populations, we do have places to go and something to hunt. It is not the easiest of tasks.
Fishing is a different story. Nebraska has a lot of public access to fishing. Nebraska is a smorgasbord for Cornhusker anglers. Pick a freshwater species and Nebraska probably has it. OK ... I admit, white sturgeon, arctic char, grayling and some species of salmon may be tough to come by in Nebraska, but we have decent fisheries in this state. Thanks to the fisheries biologists and fisheries crews for all the work they do.
Nebraska’s muzzleloader season runs until Tuesday. Recent warmer temperatures have made deer move around more and that has helped hunters. Almost all the standing corn in the region has been harvested and that means deer have fewer places to be unseen. The same seems to be true for turkeys. Late season hunters are having more success with turkey as well. That season runs until Jan. 31, 2020.
I got involved in an interesting discussion with a couple of local hunters and black powder enthusiasts this week. The conversation centered on whether there was enough interest or a herd management needed to create a really “primitive” muzzleloading season in Nebraska.
The current muzzleloading season is called a “primitive” season, but with the advent of contemporary in-line muzzleloading rifles, use of telescopic sights, pelletized powder charges and sabot bullets, it really doesn’t fit the definition of what most people consider primitive. Today’s muzzleloaders are almost indistinguishable from modern centerfire rifles.
The premise of this argument was to have a special, purely primitive season, using flintlocks only, granular powder, round ball and patch. It would be very similar to the regulations that the state of Pennsylvania has regarding muzzleloaders. I have to admit, I like the romantic notion of a season like this in which to hunt.
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is always looking for a way to take a few more deer to manage herd size — this could help. And the NGPC is always looking for a way to generate more revenue — another season would mean additional permit sales.
I’d be interested in hearing from hunters in the region. Would a flintlock only primitive season be wanted by hunters? Let me know what you think?
Have a great weekend outdoors.
