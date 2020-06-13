How do you fish in the wind? That was undoubtedly the most asked question I got this week. We had some vicious winds and waves. I have some video if 3- to 4-foot waves crashing against the breakers on the dam at Lake Maloney. The spray was going 15 feet in the air and clearing the dam at times. It was too dangerous to be out on the water fishing. I do not have enough boat to be out in wind and waves like that!
That weather system did cause the fishing to slow down earlier this week. However, warmer temperatures and milder winds are allowing the fishing activity to pick back up again around the region.
For you walleye anglers out there, remember that bright sunshine tends to send walleye deeper. There are still in shallower water at dawn and dusk, but walleye look for cool dark places to get out of the heat, just like us.
As the heat climbs, the best way to fish is to go deep and slow. Alter your tactics to get your bait or lure down near the bottom. Fish slowly — even drifting with the wind can be too fast at times. I really like to use live baits for this kind of scenario.
I have a couple of reports that Lake Maloney fishing action has picked up the last couple of days. Most of the walleyes are being caught in the main body of the lake by slow drifting minnows and night crawlers. Lindy rigs presentations are good right now. A few white bass are biting in the inlet and dawn and dusk. Catfish are getting active and taking cut baits and chicken liver in deeper water during the day and in western bays in the evenings.
Sutherland Reservoir fishing mellowed out this week, but I expect to see the walleye action pick up again in the main lake, particularly near the bubble. Catfishing have been providing most of the action the last coupe of days. The best catfishing seems to be along the southern and eastern shorelines of the reservoir. The catfish in these areas may be slow to bite right now, but they are there and hungry. Some channel catfish in the 7 to 10 pound range have been caught recently. Cut baits appear to be doing the best.
Trout fishing tapered off at Lake Ogallala through the middle of the week. What trout action there has been at the end of this week has come with the use of Power Bait.
In the North Platte River below the lake, anglers are catching a few trout with salmon eggs and small spinnerbaits.
Up in the big lake, anglers are finding a few walleyes by trolling deep. They are running crankbaits in 35-40 feet of water. Some white bass fishing has been occurring at dawn along the northern shoreline. Catfishing has been consistent in the upper reaches of the lake. If you like catfishing, look out from Omaha Beach area in 20 to 25 feet of water. Cut shad and carp are good baits right now.
There has been a bit more crappie action at Red Willow Reservoir. Start your search in the in the northern arms of the lake in 10-15 feet of water. Anglers have been having good luck with slow sinking doll flies and minnows under slip bobbers. Smallmouth bass have been active along the southern shoreline points. Wiper action has also been picking up around the lake.
Enjoy the great outdoors this weekend!
