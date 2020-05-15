We have had another week of weather flip-flops that is confusing to fish and game. Fishing activity in the region had been responding to warmer water temperatures, but that has slowed down a bit now. However, it should rebound quickly with warmer weather and that is what is forecast for the next few days.
Before our mini-cool down happened, the Tri-County Canal system east of town, had some walleye and sauger action picking up below the checks on the canal. I also have reports of walleyes biting at the inlet of Johnson Lake. Anglers in both locations are having the best success by drifting live bait along the bottom.
Maybe the best news I had this week was that of some crappie action picking up in a couple locations. At Jeffery Lake, look for crappies off the points in the lower part of the main lake. Crappie anglers are having the best luck with bright colored jigs. This fishery should get started again with warmer weather and sunlight.
Gallagher Canyon is also starting to see more crappie action. Use your sonar and search areas off the points in 10 to 15 feet of water. Minnows under a slip-bobber set up is a good tactic. Remember to always have your bait/lure just above the crappie. Their eyes are positioned to look up, so that’s where you need to have your bait/lure to catch more fish.
Lake Maloney has seen some increase in white bass and walleye fishing activity at the inlet. Jigs and small spinners are working. Nightcrawlers and minnows used as bottom baits are catching a few wiper, drum and catfish. Some walleyes are biting on the main lake with slow trolling, but this fishing has been slow.
Sutherland Reservoir action at the inlet and in the main lake has been about the same: slower. A few walleyes are being caught by anglers from boats around the bubbles. Channel catfish have been the most active fish species in the cooling pond and near Hershey Beach. Cut shad and shrimp have been good baits.
Anglers can catch trout at Lake Ogallala and in the Nebraska Public Power District canal below the diversion. Power Bait and salmon eggs are still the best baits to use for these fish. A few bigger trout have been showing up in the North Platte River, below Lake Ogallala. Small spoons and spinners are the “go to” lures in this stretch of the river. Flyfishing anglers are having some success.
On Big Mac, anglers are finding walleye near the mouths of the northern bays in the lower part of the lake. Some walleyes are being spotted on sonar in schools, mid-lake, in 12 to 15 feet of water. Trolling medium sized crankbaits has been a productive tactic. The walleye seem to be going deeper during the day and then coming up in the water column at first light and at dusk to feed. It has been a little different tactic than normally seen for this time of the year, but it is working.
Nebraska’s spring turkey season is ongoing. The warmer/sunny weather this weekend will have toms strutting, but your tactics need to change because the breeding season is wrapping up. The season runs until May 31 so there is still time to get in a hunt or two.
Enjoy your time outdoors and have fun.
