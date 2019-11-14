Two North Platte High School seniors put pen to paper, signing to play sports at the next level on Thursday at the Dawg House.
Kelsey Salazar-Allen signed to play volleyball at Nebraska Wesleyan University, while Elliott Purdy inked his name to the University of Nebraska’s track and field team where he’ll be a thrower.
Salazar-Allen has aspirations to become an orthopedic surgeon, which was one factor in her decision.
"They have a really good medical program, which is what I’m going into," she said. "I really like the coach (at Wesleyan) and am looking forward to going to a bigger city."
The 6-foot senior plans on playing middle blocker, the same position she did in high school. This past season, Salazar-Allen posted 157 kills sand 41 blocks in 74 sets.
For Purdy, the allure of being a Husker was too much to pass up.
"Being born and raised in Nebraska, I’ve always wanted to go to UNL," he said. "I went for a visit for (track and field) and just kind of fell in love."
In last season’s Class A meet, Purdy finished third in shot put and second in discus. At UNL, Purdy plans on participating in shot put and hammer throw for sure, and possibly discus. Purdy has some experience with hammer throw — which is not a high school event in Nebraska — and plans on furthering his preparation.
"I’ve been to a few camps (in Lincoln) and learned some of the form (for hammer)," he said. "I’ll probably go down this summer and start throwing a lot."
