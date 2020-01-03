Paxton boys, Mullen girls claim titles at Paxton Holiday Tournament

PAXTON — The Paxton boys and Mullen girls hoisted championship trophies after playing simultaneous title games at the Paxton Holiday Tournament on Friday.
BOYS
Paxton 48,
Garden County 27
Class D1 No. 7 Paxton (8-1) held Garden County (2-7) to just two points in the third quarter and 27 for the game for a 21-point victory in the title game of their own tournament.
Dayo Kennedy had 13 points — including a emphatic fast-break dunk in the second half — to lead a balanced Tigers scoring attack.
Paxton has now won eight straight games, with the lone loss coming in overtime against Anselmo-Merna in the first game of the season on Dec. 5.
The Tigers are back in action on Friday when they host Maywood/Hayes Center (4-6), while Garden County plays at Hemingford (3-3) on Thursday.
Paxton (8-1) 8 14 15 11 — 48
Garden County (2-7) 8 7 2 10 — 27
P: Dayo Kennedy 13, Dane Storer 12, Davin Helmer 10, Alex Kriha 8, Grant Detmer 3, Jacob Holzfaster 2.
G: Austin Dormann 12, Johnny Vargas 6, Chesney Stanczyk 4, Reid Spady 4, Austin Smith 1.
GIRLS
Mullen 52,
M/HC 40
Samantha Moore poured in a game-high 22 points to lead Class D2 No. 1 Mullen (9-0) past Maywood/Hayes Center in the girls title game.
Avery Johnson led M/HC (8-2) with 13 points, while the Wolves lost for just the second time this season.
Mullen is back in action on Friday when they travel to Brady (3-6), while M/HC plays at Hi-Line (3-6) on Tuesday.
Mullen (9-0) 18 8 8 18 — 52
M/HC (8-2) 9 3 12 16 — 40
MUL: Samantha Moore 22, Taylor Svoboda 14, Madison Jones 6, Kylie Licking 4, Brooke McCully 4, Shelby Welsh 2.
MHC: Avery Johnson 13, Ashlin Broz 11, Jaycee Widener 9, Jaycee Lapp 5, Maci Sorge 2.
Scores
Boys Consolation
Mullen def. Maywood-Hayes Center 61-57
Boys Championship
Paxton def. Garden Co. 48-27
Girls Consolation
Garden Co. def. Paxton 35-31
Girls Championship
Mullen def. Maywood-Hayes Center 52-40
