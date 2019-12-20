MAXWELL — The Maxwell girls and Paxton boys will enter the five-day Christmas moratorium on a winning note after victories on Friday.
The Maxwell girls rolled to a 48-11 win over Paxton, while the Paxton boys turned the tables, winning 59-40.
The NSAA mandated break, which prohibits practice and games begins Sunday and lasts until Thursday.
BOYS
Paxton 59,
Maxwell 40
Class D1 No. 3 Paxton got a game-high 17 points from Dayo Kennedy, 14 from Dane Storer and 12 from big-man Blake Brewster to win its sixth consecutive game.
The Tigers (6-1) blitzed Maxwell (3-3) out of the gate, racing to a 16-2 lead after the first quarter. However, Maxwell hung around and went on a 11-6 second-quarter run, slicing Paxton’s lead to 28-19 after a coast-to-coast layup from Jack Meyer.
"It was a big first quarter for Paxton, but a big second quarter for Maxwell," Paxton head coach Jody Rhodes said. "I think fatigue set in during the second quarter, which is understandable because our guards were playing really hard on the perimeter. We gave them a little cushion in the second and they took advantage. They definitely didn’t quit."
But, in each of the first three quarters, Paxton threw water on Maxwell’s momentum with three straight buzzer-beating 3s to end each quarter. The first from Storer, the second from Kennedy, and the third again from Storer after the ball was almost stolen.
Kennedy’s triple as time expired in the second gave Paxton a 31-19 lead at halftime.
The Tigers started to pull away in the third after the 6-foot-11 Brewster found 6-foot-7 Davin Halmer off the double-team wide open underneath for an easy layup. On the ensuing possession, Brewster came up with a steal at mid-court and finished with a dunk for a 37-21 lead at the 6:00 mark.
Again, Maxwell stayed within striking distance, using a 10-4 run to pull within 10 with a minute left in the third. Paxton scored the final six points, including Storer’s 3 to beat the buzzer, taking a 46-31 lead into the fourth.
Although Rhodes said after the game that his team still has some things to correct, he was pleased with the execution at the end of the first three quarters.
"Making the shots was a bonus," he said. "Executing and getting it to where we had the last shot and not the other team is what we want to do and the kids did it all three times. It was just really good execution, capped off by making (the shots)."
Finally, Maxwell ran out of runs in the fourth and the Tigers cruised into the break with a 19-point victory.
Connor McKeeman led Maxwell offensively with 12 points, Seth Simcox added eight and Meyer had seven.
Paxton (6-1) 16 15 15 13 — 59
Maxwell (3-3) 2 17 12 9 — 40
P: Dayo Kennedy 17, Dane Storer 14, Blake Brewster 12, Davin Helmer 8, Alex Kriha 5, Keegan Schow 3.
M: Connor McKeeman 12, Seth Simcox 8, Jack Meyer 7, Micheal Sandoval 6, Richard Jones 3, Troy Breinig 2, Taylor Cheek 2.
GIRLS
Maxwell 48,
Paxton 11
Maxwell used a very productive full-court press to build a 30-5 halftime lead on its way to a 48-11 victory.
Defensively, Maxwell (4-2) held Paxton (1-6) scoreless for the first five minutes of the game and without a field goal until late in the first quarter.
Tahjzha Botts led the Wildcats on offense with 17 points, Janie Sommer had 11 and Maddie Heinzen added seven. Adrian Eakins was the high-scorer for Paxton with eight.
Paxton (1-6) 3 2 2 4 — 11
Maxwell (4-2) 14 17 8 7 — 48
P: Adrian Eakins 8, Hayley Hebblethwaite 3.
M: Tahjzha Botts 17, Janie Sommer 11, Maddie Heinzen 7, Harley Kuenning 6, Jordan Miller 4, MacKenzie Vedder 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.