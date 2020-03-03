Paxton going back to state for third consecutive season

GOTHENBURG — Paxton’s Blake Brewster was the center of Axtell’s attention Tuesday night.
The Wildcats’ defensive strategy was to place a defender in the front and back of the 6-foot-11 senior throughout the D1-5 district final at Gothenburg High School.
"We weren’t going to leave someone on an island with him but that comes with a cost," Axtell coach Brent Hinrichs said. "We were going to leave somebody open and I thought (Paxton’s) coaching staff did a nice job, especially as the game wore on, of finding those guys."
In crunch time, that was the Tigers’ Dayo Kennedy. And the junior responded.
Kennedy scored nine of his team-high 19 points in the fourth quarter as Paxton advanced to the state tournament with a 53-45 victory. Brewster and Dane Storer added 14 and 10 points, respectively, as Paxton earned a third-straight trip to Lincoln.
Kennedy hit two free throws early in the fourth quarter to bring Paxton (21-3) to within a point of the Wildcats (1807) and then gave the Tigers the lead for good at 45-43 with four minutes left in regulation of what was a tightly-contested game throughout.
The score was tied at the end of each of the first three quarters.
"Right before my free throw my coach pulled me over and said it was time for me to get into my zone," Kennedy said, "and I like listening to my coach."
Paxton coach Jody Rhodes said Kennedy has shown throughout the season that he wants the ball in crucial situations.
"He sure looked like it tonight," Rhodes said. "He made some free throws, but more importantly, he created some shots. Our offense was having trouble of getting shots tonight. Within the offense, he was able to get the ball and create a little bit on his own, find some gaps and get to the basket. That was big."
Brewster wasn’t surprised by Kennedy’s performance.
"He didn’t play much varsity last year, but he has come up in big moments for us this year," Brewster said. "He put a lot of work in last summer in the weight room and the gym and really (worked) on his jump shot."
Tyler Danburg and Zachary Hinrichs had 19 and 15 points, respectively, for the Wildcats. Brennan Runge added eight points as only four players scored for a Axtell team that was vying for its first state tournament appearance since 2016. The two combined for six of the nine 3-pointers Axtell hit in the game.
"Those weren’t surprise (3-pointers)," Rhodes said. "The statistics showed that team can make those. It wasn’t a shock — I was just hoping we could stay with them and (eventually) move ahead of them."
Runge hit a 3-pointer to give the Wildcats a 43-40 lead about 23 seconds into the fourth quarter but Axtell managed just one field goal over the rest of regulation.
"I thought our guys executed the game plan pretty well," Hinrichs said. "We shot the ball well in the first quarter but then shots kind of dried up a little bit for us and things got tough."
Brewster said the Tigers found a way to get the job done in the fourth quarter. He feels his team will carry that momentum into Lincoln next week.
"The intensity down (in Lincoln) is crazy and our fans show well for (the school) being four hours away," Brewster said. "Getting to the (championship) is our main goal. We fell short of that last year to a good (Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family) team but there is no doubt in my mind that we can compete for a championship this year."
Axtell (18-7) 20 7 13 5 — 45
Paxton (21-3) 18 9 13 13 — 53
A: Tyler Danburg 19, Zachary Hinrichs 15 Jake Wehrer 3, Brennan Runge 8,
P: Keegan Schow 4, Caden Holm 4, Dayo Kennedy 19, Dane Storer 10. Davin Helmer 2, Blake Brewster 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.