MAXWELL — It was a festive Homecoming week in Maxwell, full of fun and games.
Wildcat head coach Ryan Jones even showed up to school dressed as Paul Blart: Mall Cop from the movie bearing the same name.
On Friday, however, Jones and the Wildcats were all business.
Maxwell put together four quarters of their trademark style: Be physical, run the ball, play good defense. Rinse and repeat.
The Wildcats (2-4) unofficially rushed for 413 yards and the defense posted a second-half shutout en route to an 80-20 victory over Leyton/Banner County (0-6) at Brittenham Field.
"I think we’re a pretty good team, and I’ve said that all year," Jones said. "Our schedule has been pretty tough, but we’re getting a little healthier as a team, which is nice."
The 20 points allowed was Maxwell’s best defensive output of the season. Outside of a 22-yard rushing touchdown on an option pitch and two identical 53-yard pass touchdowns on 3rd-and-long, the Warriors offense struggled to do much against a physical Wildcat defense.
"I thought (the defense) really played well in the second half. (Leyton/Banner County) came out and ran an option we weren’t prepared for. They got a score there, then we got beat on the same out-and-up play twice (in the first half)," Jones said. "After we made some adjustments, I was happy with the way our kids played on defense. We needed some stops defensively, because we haven’t done that a lot this year."
Offensively, six different Wildcats found the end zone, a testament to the big guys up front.
"Any time you have a lot of different guys having success carrying the ball, it usually means the guys up front are winning," Jones said. "I thought up front, our five guys won the line of scrimmage, did a really good job and let our power game play out."
Derek Gibson led the bunch, rushing 13 times for 194 yards and four touchdowns. Jacob Gholson added 80 yards and a touchdown on 15 attempts and Dalton Wisenhunt carried it seven times for 74 yards and two touchdowns. Seth Simcox, Caden Messersmith and Jacob Tobey also had scores on the ground, and Simcox also caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from Jack Meyer.
With hopes of playing in the postseason still the goal, Maxwell will have to earn it with a pair of tough opponents remaining to close out the regular season. Next up, the Wildcats travel to defending Class D-2 runner-up Mullen, followed by the home finale against rival Brady.
"We’ve got Mullen and Brady left, so we’re going to have to beat some good football teams to make the playoffs," Jones said. "I still think we have a team that can make a playoff run if we get there. The focus now is on Mullen."
Leyton/Banner County (0-6) 6 14 0 0 — 20
Maxwell (2-4) 21 20 24 15 — 80
M: Jacob Gholson 8 run (PAT no good)
M: Jack Meyer 15 pass to Seth Simcox (PAT good)
L: Kole Bush 22 run (Two-point try no good)
M: Derek Gibson 23 run (Two-point good)
M: Dalton Wisenhunt 4 run (Two-point no good)
L: Scout Gamble 53 pass to Zac Henke (Two-point good)
M: Gibson 4 run (Two-point no good)
L: Gamble 53 pass to Henke (Two-point no good)
M: Gibson 51 run (Two-point good)
M: Seth Simcox 6 run (Two-point good)
M: Gibson 44 run (Two-point try good)
M: Wisenhunt 53 run (Two-point good)
M: Caden Messersmith 27 run (PAT good)
M: Jacob Tobey 2 run (Two-point good)
