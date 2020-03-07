Pleasanton, led by coach Jordan Arensdorf, completes undefeated season with title

Weather Alert

...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ACROSS PARTS OF WESTERN NEBRASKA THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EARLY EVENING... .CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE IN PLACE THIS AFTERNOON ACROSS PARTS OF THE EASTERN PANHANDLE, WESTERN SANDHILLS AND WESTERN NIOBRARA VALLEY. THE MAIN CONCERN IS GENERALLY ALONG AND WEST OF HIGHWAY 97 WHEREIN AFTERNOON RELATIVE HUMIDITY IS DOWN BETWEEN 10 AND 15 PERCENT WITH SOUTHERLY WINDS GUSTING TO 20 TO 30 MPH. RELATIVE HUMIDITY WILL START GRADUALLY RECOVERING BY 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON AND WILL INCREASE TO ABOVE 30 PERCENT BY 8 PM MST. MEANWHILE, WINDS WILL LESSEN LATE THIS AFTERNOON AND FALL TO 5 TO 15 MPH BY THIS EVENING. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE NORTHWEST SANDHILLS AND WESTERN NIOBRARA VALLEY... * AFFECTED AREA...IN NEZ206...FIRE WEATHER ZONE 206 SANDHILLS/VALENTINE NWR/NEBRASKA NATIONAL FOREST. IN NEZ208... FIRE WEATHER ZONE 208 NIOBRARA VALLEY/FORT NIOBRARA NWR/SAMUEL R MCKELVIE NATIONAL FOREST. * WINDS...SOUTH 10 TO 15 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 30 MPH. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AS LOW AS 14 PERCENT. * IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT MAY OCCUR HAVE A HIGH POTENTIAL TO SPREAD RAPIDLY AND MAY BE DIFFICULT TO CONTROL. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. &&