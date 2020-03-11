Previewing games for the Telegraph area's four teams heading to Lincoln

Four Telegraph-area teams qualified for this year’s three-day boys state basketball tournament in Lincoln. Here’s a look at Thursday’s first-round matchups.
Class C1
No. 4 Kearney Catholic (18-7) vs. No. 5 Ogallala (21-4), 10:45 a.m., at Devaney Sports Center
Ogallala makes its third consecutive state tournament appearance and looks for its first title after runner-up finishes in 1955, 1958 and 1992, and a third-place finish last season.
The Indians will see a familiar foe in the first round in Kearney Catholic, which defeated Ogallala 53-42 on Dec. 30, 2019.
Ogallala’s potent offense — which averages just under 73 points per game — is led by guard Carter Brown (17.6 points per game) and 6-foot-5 post presence Kadyn Marhenke (14.6 ppg, 6.1 rebounds per game).
Kearney Catholic is back to Lincoln for the first time since 2017, winning its only state title in 2004.
The Stars are led by 6-foot-3 sophomore Brett Mahony 6-3 (16 ppg, 7.0 rpg) and senior Logan O’Brien (10.6 ppg).
Class D1
No. 1 St. Pat’s (22-2) vs. No. 8 Pleasanton (20-5), 9 a.m., at Lincoln East High School
Top-seeded St. Pat’s enters on a seven-game win streak with only two losses all season — against Hershey and Chase County.
The Irish area back at state for the first time since 2014 and are seeking its first state title since 1928.
St. Pat’s is led offensively by Jack Heiss, who had six 3-pointers and 26 points in their district final victory over East Butler. Corby Condon and Dolan Branch both added 17.
Their first-round opponent, Pleasanton, earned their way to Lincoln by beating Elm Creek in a district final after losing to Axtell in subdistricts. It’s the first state berth for the Bulldogs since 2011, with state titles in 1927 and 2005, while finishing runner-up six times, most recently in 2008.
Pleasanton has a balanced scoring attack with three players averaging between 11 and 13 points.
No. 4 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (23-5) vs. No. 5 Paxton (21-3), 10:45 a.m., at Lincoln East High School
After finishing third a season ago, Paxton is in the state tourney for the third consecutive year and is searching for its first title since 2000, while also winning one in 1995. Paxton has finished as runner-up four times (1922, 1945, 1999, 2013).
The Tigers are led by 6-foot-11 big man Bake Brewster (22.2 ppg., 9.4 rpg). Along with 6-foot-7 Dalvin Helmer, the two make up and imposing front line. Another player to watch for Paxton is 6-foot-2 guard Dayo Kennedy, who scores 13.3 ppg.
The Tigers enter the tourney winners of seven of their last eight games with the lone loss coming against potential second-round opponent St. Pat’s.
The player to watch for LCC is 6-foot-4 senior Noah Schutte, who is one of only two players in state history to record more than 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds in a career. He averages 23.5 ppg and 13.1 rpg.
The Bears are making their first state appearance under the current co-op.
Class D2
No. 4 Mullen (21-5) vs. No. 5 O’Neill St. Mary’s (19-5), 10:45 a.m., at Lincoln Southeast High School
After a one-year absence, Mullen is back in the state tournament for the third time in four years, after winning a title in 2017 and finishing runner-up in 2018.
The Broncos are winners of seven straight and feature a young core with their top-five scorers all being underclassmen.
The Broncos are led by 5-foot-10 junior Brendon Walker (14.9 ppg), 6-foot-2 freshman Clayton Moore (11.9 ppg, 5.6 rpg) and 5-foot-8 sophomore Trevor Kuncl (11.2 ppg).
Mullen will be playing in the memory of former coach Rusty Moore — Clayton’s father — who dies three weeks ago after a two-year battle with brain cancer. Rusty Moore led the Broncos to their only state title in 2017.
O’Neill is also led by an underclassmen, with sophomore Aidan Hedstrom averaging 18 ppg.
St. Mary’s won a Class D1 state title in 2012 and is back to Lincoln for the first time since 2013 when they finished third.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.