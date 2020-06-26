It was the fifth inning of the Imperial/Ogallala seniors game when rain fell from the sky and thunder lit up the sky as if there were fireworks.
It had been a close game, with Ogallala holding a narrow lead and was up to bat. It was looking to get a solid inning and further extend its lead. It wouldn’t get the chance.
In the end, neither team got to finish the last two innings, as the on-and-off rain and the lightning had no end in sight. After waiting a bit to see if the weather conditions would clear, the game was called off.
The Ogallala seniors took the win over Imperial by a score of 3-2. Both sides saw strong performances from their pitchers and had to rely on errors and small-ball tactics to score their runs.
Those errors allowed Imperial to strike in the first inning. Mason Nordhausen and Trevor Peterson walked. Nolan Burrell reached on an error by the third baseman, which allowed Nordhausen to score. The same thing ensued with Tysen Lempke, who reached on another error that scored another run.
Ogallala responded in the bottom of the second inning with a run of its own off of some small-ball strategies. Lane Blackwell led off with a walk, and Cam Laviaguerre moved him to third base with a single. That set the stage for an Alex Patrick sacrifice squeeze bunt to score the run.
Ogallala took the lead the next inning. Both Caden Laviaguerre and Jordan Callihan walked, which set up a Blackwell RBI single. Another sacrifice squeeze bunt, this time from Cam Laviaguerre, put the team up 3-2. This held until the rain delay cut the game short.
Ogallala started Alex Patrick, who went four innings. He allowed two runs (both unearned) off four hits, striking out four batters in the process. He was replaced by Jordan Callihan in the fifth inning, who only let up one hit.
Imperial started Dominic Sis, who pitched the game up until the rain delay. He let up three runs, mainly due to walks and sacrifice outs.
