Ready to take the hill: Barker prepares to pitch second game of opening day for Nationals

The first game will have just ended between the North Platte FNBO Nationals and the Alliance Spartans. Maybe North Platte won that game: Maybe they didn’t.
At that moment, it doesn’t matter nearly as much to Trey Barker. The second game of a doubleheader is about to begin, and he will be stepping on the mound for the first time this season. He’ll be going up against what could be a good Alliance team. They did go 43-9 last summer, and one can assume they returned some of that talent.
That’s the situation Barker will be going into on Thursday when he pitches in the second game when the Nationals and the Spartans clash in Alliance.
“I’m just really looking forward to pitching one of our first games and getting us back into it,” He said. “It’s been a long time and it will be fun.”
Barker said he was surprised when he got the news he would be starting on opening day and it felt good to be trusted with the ball early on.
Many players on North Platte need to know how to play multiple positions. A few develop positions that complement their main one. For example, a catcher can usually play third base. Same with shortstop and second base, and any of the outfield positions. Most of them also learn how to pitch, which helps when teams need all the arms they can get with a shortened season and doubleheaders three-to-four times a week.
Barker fits into that mold. He’s a middle infielder who can be relied on to pitch when his team needs him. North Platte coach Andy Butler said Barker is at a position where he is competing with a lot of his teammates to start.
Barker comes from a baseball family, Butler said, which helps him understand what he needs to do at the positions he does play.
“He’s got a lot of baseball IQ and does a lot of the little things right,” Butler said.
Barker said he could feel an improvement in practice since the team was allowed to begin working out on June 1. He has gotten more opportunities to show his growth both as a player and a pitcher, and coaches took notice.
“I’ve thrown a couple bullpens the past two weeks and they’ve gone really good,” he said. “I’m feeling a lot better than last year. (I have) definitely gotten stronger.”
Barker uses offspeed pitches designed to fool opposing hitters. He’s most efficient coming in following a pitcher who can bring the heat. Batters spent all game getting used to a faster pitcher, so when Barker enters the game, his offspeed pitches prove to be a challenge.
His arsenal of pitches include a four-seam fastball, a two-seam fastball, a curveball, a slider and a circle changeup.
“My curveball and slider do a lot of work for me,” Barker said. “I usually like to get up in the count and then give them something that they’ll chase.”
Barker will take the mound in the second game on Thursday after his team had already played a game. He will have some time to assess the Spartans hitters and make some adjustments. But leading up to the game, Barker’s just going to go out there and do what he always does.
“Just going into it the same way you would any other game,” Barker said. “Expect the best. Play your best no matter who it is.”
