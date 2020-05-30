Tami Coleman talked to her daughter after Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts allowed for baseball and softball to be played this summer.
There were a lot of tasks that would need to be followed in order to comply with state regulations. The toughest to accomplish might be that shared equipment will have to be wiped down thoroughly in between players using it. That prompted Coleman to think that there was a realistic need for recreational players to just bring their own.
Coleman, the Platte Valley Girls Softball Association president, said the sanitation process should take around 10 minutes to do. It just wasn’t a feasible process for coaches and players to have to deal with.
“My own daughter, she’s a college player, and I asked her, and she’s like, ‘Mom, that’s not even playing softball. How can you really have fun under those rules,’” Coleman said. “It was really going to limit the parents being able to be there. We just felt like it was taking the fun out of softball.”
Coleman and the rest of the board decided to cancel the season as a result. Because they started sign ups in February, the league said all registrations will be refunded.
“We’re going to try to do some updating on our end too,” Coleman said. “We’re not going to walk away from it entirely this summer, but come back and hopefully everything will be a positive note for next year.”
Even though the recreational league won’t happen this summer, softball will still be played.
Geni Karre, the USA softball of Nebraska youth director of districts one and three, said that travel teams have been permitted to use the softball fields in North Platte to play this summer. She also said many teams are jumping at the chance, while some are still considering it.
“Some of those teams are still on that verge of whether they play or not, so I might have two or three teams drop out and not play at all,” Karre said. “The rest I’ve talked to, they’re gung-ho. They’re ready to practice. They’re ready to play.”
Even though teams are ready to get back out on the diamond, there are still some challenges this season presents.
There are no concession stands available, which means players are going to have to remember to bring their own water bottles, Karre said. She also said there’s also the challenge of who can watch the games in the park.
“They can always go outside the park and spread out in the outfield behind the fence and watch,” Karre said. “With our fields, there is a little bit of parking for the handicap on one field where you can watch from your car, but the rest, you’ll have to get out and bring a lawn chair and watch.”
Karre said she believes all travel coaches know of the regulations, which includes all girls having their own equipment, which must be cleaned after each game or practice. Then there’s the question about the public restrooms at the park.
“I don’t know what the city’s plan is,” she said. “I’ll have to talk to them if they’re going to bring porta-potties in or if they’re going to leave the main restrooms open at the complex.”
Both Coleman and Karre said there will be a meeting for travel coaches on Sunday to discuss the logistics of how the season will work. The meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. with the goal of making sure coaches know what needs to be done to have a successful season.
“Hopefully, they can have a little bit of a season,” Coleman said. “Theirs is a little bit different than our rec ball because the travel teams, they have all their own equipment for the most part.”
