Hershey’s redemption tour rolled on Saturday night, netting a 2020 SPVA championship.
On Friday, the Panthers avenged an early-season blowout loss to rival St. Pat’s with a semifinal victory and continued that trend on Saturday. Hershey not only lost to Bridgeport earlier this month, but also fell to them in last year’s conference championship.
On Saturday, a focused Hershey bunch exacted revenge and earned their first SPVA tourney title since 2017, beating Bridgeport 48-41.
"I’m really proud of the kids, because there were multiple times they could have thrown in the towel, but they just kept battling," Hershey head coach Dustin Jorgenson said.
Hershey sharpshooter Cayden Spearman scored a game-high 19 points, including a buzzer-beating, corner 3-pointer to cap a 12-0 third quarter, putting the Panthers up 35-26.
Hershey found themselves in a similar position late in their first matchup against the Bulldogs, letting a double-digit lead slip away in a Jan. 11 47-44 loss.
Lesson learned.
"When you have a 9-point lead and you know the defense is going to be aggressive, you’ve got to take care of the ball," Jorgenson said. "I’m tough on the kids because I expect a lot out of them and I can’t be more proud of them."
GIRLS CHAMPIONSHIP
Chase County 51,
Bridgeport 37
Facing a defense designed to limit her was seemingly no problem for Chase County’s Mallie McNair.
The 5-foot-7 senior posted a game-high 23 points, leading the Longhorns to a 51-37 victory over Bridgeport (13-3).
Chase County (11-3) earned a trip to Saturday’s title game by defeating St. Pat’s with two Alexis Richmond buzzer beaters — ones in regulation to tie and one in overtime for the win.
Bridgeport freshman Ruthie Loomis-Goltl led the Bulldogs with 17 points.
Saturday’s SPVA scores
Boys
Fifth place
Kimball vs. Sutherland (no score reported by press time)
Third place
St. Pat’s 55, Chase County 46
Championship
Hershey 48, Bridgeport 41
Girls
Fifth place
Kimball 41, Perkins County 36
Third place
St. Pat’s 51, Hershey 40
Championship
Bridgeport 51, Chase County 37
