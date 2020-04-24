It is Arbor Day. A day we celebrate trees and everything about trees. Trees are quite important because in certain parts of the world, trees drive the entire hydrologic cycle. Simply put; No trees, no rain, no life.
I think we need a holiday to celebrate hunters that utilize trees. Think about this for a minute: There is no other segment of our society that hangs out more in trees than hunters. Millions of hunters take their tree stands into the field each fall, attach it to a tree they have selected, and sit up there, day in day out, perhaps for weeks during the season. Tree stand hunters deserve a holiday.
Let’s take a look at hunting in the region first this week: The spring turkey season is underway. Shotgunners and archers are both in the field at this time. Of the few hunters I have heard from, they are seeing a lot of birds moving around. I’m sure many will be successful.
Wind probably has the biggest impact on turkey hunting right now. Windy days are noisy and the birds can’t hear your calls as well and vice-versa. It’s tough to hunt in the wind, but hang in there. There is a little more than a month of season left.
Rain doesn’t have much of an impact on turkey hunting unless it is a certified frog-strangling down pour. Turkeys will stay put on or close to their roosts during heavy rains, but as soon as the sun pops out the toms will head to their strut zones. If you have done your scouting correctly, you should know where these strut zones are and you should be waiting there when the sun comes out.
Cloudy days and less morning light will cause turkeys to stay on their roosts longer. Don’t get too anxious to move to a new spot if you don’t see birds when you think they should be there.
Good luck on your turkey hunts.
Now for fishing: Daily temperatures have been warmer this week. That starts to raise the water temperatures in area ponds, lakes and rivers. It may cause the fishing activity to pick up a bit. Rain doesn’t affect fish that much, so if a shower comes along, stay with it. Fish generally don’t care about rain, they are already wet.
What rain generally does is bring in new food sources to a given body of water. Look for any spot where creeks or steams flow into the water that you are fishing. Fish instinctively know that rains cause food sources to wash into ponds and lakes. As a general rule, toss small spinners and tube bates into these areas.
At Lake McConaughy, there have been some big walleye caught along the dam at night, but I think these fish are almost done with spawning and are slowly moving to deeper water. Look for them to be holding in 10-15 feet of water during the day on the north side of the lake. At night, fish in 3 to 5 feet of water. Small crankbaits and minnows are a good choice this time of the year.
At Lake Ogallala and in the North Platte River below the lake, trout are also being caught. Power Bait, salmon eggs and small spoons are good choice to entice these fish.
Lake Maloney action has slowed some in the inlet and in the main body of the lake. The best fishing seems to be spots where there is some kind of structure on the bottom. Walleye likes these spots, and it is a good nighttime tactic to look for them in these areas. A few walleye are being caught by slow trolling over the flats in the main part of the lake using small minnows.
Walleye and some sauger are biting at the end of the tailrace canal, where the canal flows back into the South Platte River. Minnows rigged below a slip-bobber are a very effective way to fish this area.
Enjoy your time in the outdoors this weekend.
— Rick Windham
