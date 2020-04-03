Can you believe that March is already done? We are still dealing with a typical Nebraska spring weather cycle. Rains, cloudy, cold, a few warm days — it will get better. This kind of weather is just another sure sign of spring for western Nebraska.
We are also still dealing with COVID-19 issues and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future. Thank goodness that getting outdoors and enjoying the bounty of what Nebraska has to offer has not been restricted yet.
When it comes to cloudy days, walleyes are one species where cloudy and dreary days can actually be a plus for the angler. Walleyes are very light sensitive and cloudy days do not force them to go as deep as a bright sunshiny day will.
Don’t overlook your favorite walleye haunts and just fish shallower on cloudy days. I bet you will catch some fish. This seems to be the case at Lake Maloney right now. I’ve seen a lot of boats on the lake this week. Anglers are also picking up some white bass and wipers at the outlet in the evenings.
I have reports from the Sutherland Reservoir inlet that walleye action is picking up — albeit the action has been sporadic with our weather fronts moving through the area. Keep a close watch on this area because the bite is very “on-again-off-again.” If you have a boat, anglers have been catching bigger walleye more consistently near the Bubble.
Further west at Lake Ogallala and in the Nebraska Public Power District canal below the diversion, anglers have been catching trout in the 2- to 3-pound range. Most of the catches are coming on salmon eggs and Power Bait in both the lake and canal. Trout fishing in the North Platte River below Lake Ogallala has slowed up the last few days.
In the Tri-County Canal System, walleye and an occasional sauger are being caught below the checks by patient anglers. Lindy rigging live bait is probably the most successful technique at this time. Drifting a brightly colored jig along the rip-rap is a great way to pick up a few smallmouth bass.
Nebraska’s spring archery turkey season is open and there is no shortage of turkeys in the region. Lincoln County has one of the highest turkey population densities in the United States.
In what little traveling I’ve done this week I’ve seen more and more toms beginning to strut. Shotgunners will be able to get into the field soon. The youth shotgun season begins April 11 and the regular shotgun season starts April 18. How is your shotgun patterning? Get your gear ready.
Cancellations
Adjust your social calendar — Covid–19 has cancelled the Kearney Gun Show that was originally scheduled for April 18-19.
Enjoy your time in the outdoors this weekend.
