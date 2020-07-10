With the exception of the brief thunderstorm that rolled through the region Wednesday night, we have generally had hot weather, very little measurable rain, reduced or no inflows into area lakes and ponds — add high nutrient levels in the water and it can set the stage for water quality problems and blue-green algae blooms. I haven’t heard of any heath alerts being issued yet for our region, but several lakes in the eastern part of the state have had blooms.
So what are blue-green algae? Where does it come from? Why do these algae blooms occur? These are a few of the questions that as a biologist, the cause and effect of these blooms interest me. The specific type of algae that causes the problem is known as a cyanobacterium.
When the right environmental conditions come together, blue-green algae can grow very quickly. It will form clumps and streaks that float to the surface and create a scum layer. Wave action can break up the scum layer to a point, but the water is often described as looking like pea-green soup.
The result of a blue-green algae bloom can range from discolored water, reduced light penetration, a bad odor, dissolved oxygen problems, and toxin production. It is the toxin production that prompts the health alerts.
Blue-green algae can cause some severe health problems for humans and animals. This algae is capable of producing several different toxins. People may be exposed to these toxins via contact with the skin while swimming, through inhalation (breathing in water droplets while skiing), or by inadvertently swallowing contaminated water.
Some of the more common toxins produced by blue-green algae can cause allergic-type reactions such as rashes, eye, nose, throat irritation, asthma, headaches, fever, nausea, stomach cramps, vomiting and diarrhea. Other toxins can impact internal organs, and can cause gastroenteritis, tissue damage, muscle weakness and paralysis in severe exposure cases.
Pets and livestock can become extremely ill by drinking water and the toxins present. Fish kills are another potential problem. When a blue-green algae bloom runs its course and begins to dies off, the algae cells begin to break down. The decomposition process requires oxygen and can create a low dissolved oxygen levels in the water that can threaten the fish population.
If an algae bloom is seen or suspected, the prudent thing to do is contact the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. They will assess the situation and communicate with the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy, formally the NDEQ, and a sample of the body of water will be taken and analyzed for cyanobacterium.
The NDEE has a program t go out weekly during the “summer season”, from May through September, to take samples. They sample about 50 recreational lakes across the state, focusing on swimming beaches. When levels of the bacterium reach 20 parts-per-billion, the NDEE issues a public health alert. If a health alert is issued, follow the recommendations provided by heath officials. These blooms will run their normal/natural course and be gone as quickly as they appeared. A little knowledge is the best way to protect yourself, your family, and your animals.
— Rick Windham
