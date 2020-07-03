With our weather pattern somewhat stabilizing for the past week, fishing action is improving in much of the region. The biggest challenge may be dealing with the heat while you’re fishing. Here is what’s happening:
We will start to the west this week with Lake McConaughy. Big Mac water levels have remained steady this week with the lake being about 80% full. Anglers have been finding walleye by trolling in 15 to 25 feet of water up in the North Shore and Lemoyne areas. Deep running crankbaits with primarily red colors seem to be doing well. Other anglers are finding walleyes that are moving into the trees in the Arthur Bay to North Shore areas. White bass fishing has been sporadic; most of the fish are being caught at dawn along the northern shore in the Otter creek area. Catfishing is consistent up in the upper reaches of the lake. I have some good reports from the Omaha Beach area.
One more item related to Lake McConaughy — I’m hearing some talk of the USFWS doing a “high flow” test in the near future on the North Platte River to evaluate some of the improvements made since our last big flood. To do this they will have to dump a lot of water out of Big Mac. Keep your ears tuned for more news on this item.
Trout fishing has been steady, but not big numbers, in Lake Ogallala and the North Platte River below the lake. Most of the bigger trout are generally caught in the river. Power Bait, salmon eggs and small spinnerbaits are the best offerings.
Overall, fishing at Sutherland Reservoir seems to have slowed down a bit, possibly due to the water level being lower than normal. Some walleye are being caught by trolling in the main lake. The area around the bubble is producing a few more walleye. A few walleye and white bass are being taken in the inlet, but the action has slowed down there as well. Catfishing may be the bright spot in this body of water. Catfishing seems to be consistent along the southern and eastern shorelines of the reservoir and the Hershey Beach area. Don’t get in a big hurry with these catfish. The fish may take a while to bite, but when they start the action is steady.
Lake Maloney walleye and white bass action has been slower the last few days. Most of the walleye being caught are being taken out in the middle of the lake by drifting minnows and night crawlers. Lindy rigs have been a good presentation technique. Some sporadic white bass activity has been occurring at the inlet. Minnows and small spinner baits are catching most of those fish. Catfish are hitting cut baits and chicken liver in deeper water. Some catfish have also been caught on commercial baits.
This is the Fourth of July weekend and that traditionally means there will be a lot of boats on area lakes and a lot of people in the water. Make sure your boat is ready for the water and you have all the required safety equipment on board. I really don’t want to hear about any accidents, but statistically we could see a couple drownings and maybe a boating accident or tow involving hitting someone in the water. Be cautious, be vigilant and come home safe from your outing.
Enjoy the great outdoors this weekend.
