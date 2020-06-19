I think Lake Maloney is still recovering from the Memorial Day weekend onslaught and has been a bit slow. I have seen a few more boats on the water this week — when the wind wasn’t blowing 40 mph. It has been tough fishing.
Temperatures this weekend are forecast to be a bit cooler — in the 80s, with a chance of rain on Saturday. Walleyes are staying in deeper waters, but rain and a bit of “walleye chop” on a cloudy day could really be a good thing.
Live baits would be a good way to go, but you can also use a drop shot rig with grub tails.
Drop shot rigging is a great way to go for a variety of fish species in deeper water. It can be effective for bass, panfish, walleye — I’ve even used the technique in saltwater fishing environments. A drop shot rig can work in many situations.
With a drop shot rig, the main line is tied to the hook, with 12 inches to 18 inches of line left over to hang below the hook. I tie on a heavier sinker at the bottom, for our lakes that means about a one ounce weight.
When I fish this way I’ll have my bait on the hook and I want to “feel” the bottom with the sinker. I can feel when the weight hits the bottom and by lifting my rod tip 6 to 10 inches up and can really make the bait dance. The weight hauls the bait back down, but it always stays a foot or so above the bottom. That makes it easier for predator fish to see.
You can jig this set up vertically, or twitch your rod side to side. That creates a real jerky motion underwater and can often entice a strike from sluggish fish. Try it and experiment with the technique. You might surprise yourself.
Sutherland Reservoir action has been on and off this week. Not much walleye action at the inlet. The winds have probably had a lot to do with fishing success. The best places to go after walleyes are the areas around the Bubble and the flats west of the golf course. Jigging or drifting night crawlers and minnows has been catching a few walleyes in these areas. If you like catfishing, they are active and taking cut baits and worms along the southern and eastern shorelines.
At Lake McConaughy, anglers have been chasing walleyes suspended off shore, generally in 20 to 40 feet of water. Trolling deep diving or weighted crankbaits has been successful.
I have other reports from anglers going into the standing trees in the lake out from Martin, No Name and Arthur Bays. Tossing a jig with a minnow, and bouncing it down through the limbs, is a great technique for catching some nice walleye, but you loose a lot of terminal tackle. Channel catfish are getting more active in the upper reaches of the lake. Cut baits are working well for these fish.
Keep enjoying the great outdoors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.