Rick’s Picks
We are in a normal Nebraska spring weather cycle — warmer, colder, warmer, colder and snow, rain.
Do not despair, fellow anglers. It will get better. Cooler temperatures and weather fronts moving through the region have slowed fishing activity. It will rebound and fishing will get better.
You can still catch fish when the action slows — you just need to adjust your tactics. My best recommendation for times like this is: Small, low and slow. Use smaller baits or lures, fish a little deeper and slow your retrieve.
Fish are a bit lethargic during colder weather cycles like we have had this week. They really don’t want to move much. You need to have a good bait choice right in front of them and hold it there to entice a bite.
Think of it like this — you are relaxing on the couch on a damp, cold day. You get yourself arranged to be warm and comfortable. Once you have achieved this, you are not inclined to move.
Now imagine a big steak dinner with all the trimmings flies by you. You’d have to get up and chase it in order to eat it. Not gonna happen.
Next, a piece of your favorite pizza floats by slowly. You only have to reach up to grab it. It is in your mouth before you know it. That is how you catch fish in weather patterns like we are experiencing.
Fish are not all that different than us when it comes to eating. Keep this analogy in mind the next time you are out and you will catch more fish.
A good example of this is the anglers going after walleye at Lake Maloney. Walleye are still on the flats and holding in 12 to 15 feet of water. Lindy rigs tipped with small minnows are catching quite a few fish. Anchoring and just casting with a very slow retrieve or a very slow troll are the best ways to catch these fish right now. And from the numbers of boats I’ve seen on the lake this week, fishing is getting better.
Moving west, a few walleye are being caught below the Hershey Check. Fish the inside of the bend with small minnows on a Lindy Rig. Move your bait no faster than the current.
Sutherland Reservoir has seen the same slow down. Anglers in the main lake are having trouble finding fish with the exception of around the Bubble. Inlet anglers are catching some walleye in the slack water on minnows and night crawlers.
Lake Ogallala and the Nebraska Public Power District canal below the diversion are producing some nice trout catches. Best baits at this time seem to be salmon eggs and Power Bait in the canal. Chrome and blue Kastmasters are catching trout in the North Platte River.
Nebraska’s spring turkey season opens for archers March 25. I saw a few toms strutting and sparring earlier this week. It is definitely turkey hunting season. Shotgunners need to be getting there gear ready to go. The youth shotgun season begins April 11 and the regular shotgun season starts April 18.
Get out and enjoy some time in the field this weekend. It is a good way to practice your social distancing skills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.