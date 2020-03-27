Rick’s Picks
Warmer temperatures in the region this week has caused fishing activity to pick up a bit. Get outside and enjoy it. The forecast says there is a chance for rain early Saturday, but the rest of the day and Sunday looks like it would be a great time to grab your fishing gear and drop a line in the water.
Getting outside and enjoying nature and what Nebraska has to offer is still an allowed activity under Covid-19 safety guidelines. Maintaining the recommended social distancing is generally not an issue with anglers. Bank anglers are normally 10 feet apart to avoid less than accurate casts and hooks. Anglers in boats — one in front, one in back meet the recommendations. Life is still good!
Anglers going after walleye at Lake Maloney are finding fish on the flats and holding in 10 to 15 feet of water. Lindy rigs tipped with small minnows are catching most of the fish. Anchoring and just casting with a very slow retrieve or a very slow troll are the best ways to catch these fish. The area between the islands has been producing a few walleyes around dusk. Slowly drift through these shallow waters for your best chance at catching fish. Anglers have been catching a few wiper and white bass at the outlet during the last few hours of daylight.
Moving west, a few walleye are being caught below the Hershey Check. Fish downstream of the check along the first bend with small minnows. Let your bait bounce along the bottom and follow along by walking the bank.
Sutherland Reservoir has seen an uptick in fishing activity this week. Anglers at the inlet are catching a few small walleyes with live bait and small spinners. Anglers in the main lake are finding walleye on the flats and near the Bubble. Minnows and night crawlers seem to be the best baits.
Lake Ogallala and in the Nebraska Public Power District canal below the diversion are producing some nice trout catches. Best baits at this time seem to be Power Bait in the lake, salmon eggs and Power Bait in the canal and small spinnerbaits and casting spoons in the North Platte River.
Looking east of town at the Tri-County Canal System is showing some activity with walleye and sauger. Rig live baits to be on the bottom and fish slowly in order to catch these fish.
Nebraska’s spring turkey season opened for archers earlier this week. I have talked with a couple of bowhunters and they are seeing birds moving around. I did see some younger toms beginning to strut. It is definitely turkey hunting season.
Shotgunners need to gear up. The youth shotgun season begins April 8 and the regular shotgun season starts April 15. Both public and private grounds have great numbers of turkeys for your soring hunt.
Crane watching is still an option if you are getting cabin fever. Take a drive along the roads west and north of town during the day and you will find cranes. Do not approach the cranes. Stay in your vehicle and make sure you are safely off the road and out of the traffic flow when you pull over.
Whatever you do this weekend, enjoy your time in the outdoors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.