When it comes to weather, just remember you are in Nebraska. We’ve had some nice spring days, some cold windy days, rain and a dusting of snow this week. All of this has changed the patterns of hunting and fishing in the region.
Let’s take a look at hunting first: The spring turkey season is underway. Shotgunners and archers are both in the field at this time. Wind probably has the biggest impact on turkey hunting right now. Windy days are noisy and the birds can’t hear your calls as well and vice versa. It’s tough to hunt in the wind, but hang in there. There is a month of season left.
Rain won’t have as much of an impact on turkey hunting unless it is a certified frog-strangling downpour. Turkeys will stay put on or close to their roosts during heavy rains, but as soon as the sun pops out the toms will head to their strut zones. If you have done your scouting correctly, you will know where these areas are and you’ll be waiting.
Cloudy days and less morning light will cause turkeys to stay on their roosts longer. Don’t get too anxious to move to a new spot if you don’t see birds when you think they should be there.
Cooler temps and a dusting of snow will not impact the routine of turkeys much at all. Follow your hunt plan.
Now for fishing: Daily temperatures and rain has cooled off area lakes and river water temps. It may slow down the fishing activity a bit, but fish will still be biting. Remember that rain doesn’t affect fish that much. They don’t care, they are already wet.
What rain can do is bring in new food sources to a given body of water. Look for any spot where creeks or steams flow into the water that you are fishing. Fish instinctively know that rains cause food sources to wash into ponds and lakes. As a general rule, toss small spinners and tube bates into these areas.
At Lake McConaughy, there are some big walleye being caught along the dam at night, but I think these fish are almost done with spawning and are slowly moving to deeper water. Look for them to be holding in 10-15 feet of water during the day on the north side of the lake. At night, fish in 3 to 5 feet of water. Small crankbaits and minnows are doing well.
At Lake Ogallala and in the North Platte River below the lake, some nice trout are being caught. Power Bait, salmon eggs and small spoons are good choice to entice these fish.
The canal from Keystone to the inlet at Sutherland is getting back to normal after it had to be lowered to recover a pickup that drove off into the canal. Anglers should begin to see fishing activity return back to normal as well.
Walleye fishing has slowed at the Sutherland Reservoir inlet due to the weather and reduced inflows. It will probably be next week before this area gets back to normal. Fishing has slowed in the main body of the lake as well.
Lake Maloney action has slowed at the inlet and in the main body of the lake. The best fishing seems to be spots that have rock/rip-rap shorelines. Walleye likes these spots. A few walleye are being caught by slow trolling in flats in the main part of the lake using small minnows.
Walleye and a few sauger are biting in the Tri-County Canal system down to Jeffery Lake. Fishing with live bait in the slack water areas may be the best technique. Crappie action at Jeffery Lake has all but stopped at the moment. Dredging operations has also closed the boat ramp.
Enjoy the outdoors this weekend.
