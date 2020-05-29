Have you felt it? When it comes to fishing, a few days of warm weather can make a big difference! Fishing is improving all over the region, so let’s get to where the action is.
Big Mac got hit pretty hard over the Memorial Day weekend but anglers are still finding the walleye this week. The biggest fish are suspended out in the main lake in 25 to 40 feet of water. You may have to do some searching to find them. These walleye are being caught by deep trolling crankbaits. There has also been a little walleye and wiper action around the mouth of Martin Bay this week. Channel catfish are providing some action in the Otter Creek area on cut baits.
Trout are providing some decent action at Lake Ogallala and in the North Platte River below the lake. The bigger trout are being caught in the river. Trout are also being taken in the Nebraska Public Power District canal down to the confluence of the Korty canal south of Paxton. Power Bait and salmon eggs may be the best baits for trout at this time.
Sutherland Reservoir action is picking up. Some smaller walleye are showing up at the inlet. Small crankbaits, night crawlers and minnows may be the best thing to try there. Bigger walleye are being taken out in the main body of the lake on night crawlers and minnows. One of the “hot spots” is the flats that are south of the island along the north shoreline.
Lake Maloney was hit hard over the Memorial Day weekend too and a lot of walleye were caught even in the rain. Live bait seemed to be the way to go last weekend and will probably be the same for this weekend as well. Most of the walleye are being caught around the islands and on the flats west of the outlet. Catfish are taking cut baits and chicken liver in the bays on the west side of the lake and in deeper waters of the lake along the dam.
I have some reports that wiper fishing is picking up at Elwood Reservoir. I love wiper fishing! Minnows seem to be working best and larger crankbaits. Either way, run them deep. Most of the wipers are being caught in the southern arms of the lake in 15 to 20 feet of water. You really need a good sonar to fish this lake. In the canal below the lake, flathead catfish are getting active using large live baits.
Up at Merritt Reservoir, largemouth bass and northern pike fishing is picking up. Bass are holding in 8 to 10 feet of water earlier in the day and then move shallow in the late afternoon. The pike have moved into the weeds in both the Snake and Powderhorn arms. If you have a big spinnerbait, cast it along the weed lines and hang on. Catfishing is getting better, particularly in the Snake River arm on the outside edge of the weed lines. Live bait suspended via a slip sinker and bobber set up is a great technique at this time.
I have reports from Red Willow Reservoir that crappies are getting more active. Most of the crappies are still being found and caught in the northern arms of the lake in 10 to 15 feet of water. Minnows under slip bobbers are working well. Slow sinking doll flies are catching lots of crappie, too. Smallmouth bass action along the southern shoreline and the face of the dam is getting interesting. Wiper action is slowly picking up there.
Enjoy the Great Outdoors this weekend.
