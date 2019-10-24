Rick's picks, Oct. 25

One of the best comments I heard this week came from a very avid bow hunter I know. He mentioned what he considered a positive turn in his season.
"Man, I am glad we had that little freeze," he said. "The bugs were just about to carry me off. It is a lot better now."
Amen to that, brother!
Mosquitoes and other bugs can be a big problem in the early season. Things are better now, and I expect more turkey and deer hunters will get into the field. Firearm deer hunters are beginning to think more seriously about their season, scouting and getting their rifles ready. Now is the time to get out in the field for scouting and some target practice.
Waterfowlers are also getting ready as the seasons are upon us.
I have not seen many new birds in the area yet, but colder air to our north will begin to push them this way. Get your gear ready.
The fall fishing cycle is shifting into full swing.
Water temperatures are cooling down, and fish instinctively know winter is coming. At this time of the year, fish begin feeding more heavily to pack on extra weight for the leaner times to come.
Knowing this will help you catch more fish by changing basic tactics.
Using large lures and a little faster retrieve or trolling speed are the two main tips. As I’ve said before, fish want the maximum amount of nourishment they can get for the amount of energy they expend. That’s why the biggest baits are better this time of year. Competition for food is fierce under the water, so a faster retrieve or trolling speed will trigger a strike reflex in more fish, and bigger fish generally win this battle.
Flows in the Tri-County Canal System are running about their normal level, and are stable.
Smallmouth bass are active in the riprap along the banks of the canal. Walleye and sauger are being caught below the checks on live baits, but generally further down the system. I’d try Toby’s Check this weekend.
A few anglers have been picking up walleye and northern pike at the end of the tailrace canal below the Hydro plant here is North Platte. Try fishing the bend where the water from the canal bends with the flow of the South Platte River. Live baits rigged for rolling along the bottom are working well.
The flow at the Lake Maloney inlet is normal and anglers are catching white bass and walleye. I’ve noticed a lot of shad in the inlet area so use lures that mimic that baitfish.
Walleye are being caught on minnows and night crawlers using a Lindy rig in the inlet and by trolling or drifting in the main lake.
I have reports from the Hershey Check this week that a few walleyes are being caught at the fist bend downstream on live bait.
Sutherland fishing has been on the slow side, but steady.
Some wipers have been working the inlet. Baits rigged to stay near the bottom seem to have caught more catfish than anything this week. A few bigger walleyes are being taken near the bubble. Catfish are still active off of Hershey Beach and in 8 to 10 feet of water along the southern shoreline.
Lake Ogallala has a typical report. Trout fishing is slow to fair at the west end of the lake, much better at the eastern end. I’d concentrate my fishing near the outlet gates into the NPPD Supply Canal and use Power Bait. Water flow levels into the North Platte River is low and I think the fishing is slow there as well.
Lake McConaughy’s water level is holding steady, about 88%. Most of the anglers I’ve talked to tell me they are finding walleye on their sonars in the main lake in 20 to 30 feet of water. Try trolling deep crankbaits and heavy slab baits to get down to the fish.
Some largemouth bass action has been reported along northern shorelines.
The bass seem to be chasing shad. Smallmouth bass are being found in 5 to 15 feet of water off of the rocky points on the southern shoreline. Crankbaits in the 3-inch to 4-inch range have been working well.
Get outside and enjoy the weekend. The weather looks good for whatever outdoor endeavors you might have planned.
