Rick's picks

I’ve spent most of this week getting ready for deer camp, so I didn’t have a lot of time to get a fishing report put together.
Big Mac, Lake Ogallala, Sutherland and Lake Maloney are about the same as last week, maybe a bit slower due to the cold weather. Temperatures have been warming up all week, so fishing should begin to pick up a little.
Waterfowling is the big news in the region.
There are lots of ducks and geese in the valley, and more arriving. I am not sure why, but the vast majority of waterfowl seems to be west of North Platte. I’ve had a couple hunters confirm this. They’ve told me there are birds on every piece of open water between North Platte and the Colorado and Wyoming lines.
As for deer hunting, the rut is on, and deer are moving all through the day.
According to the moon phase calendar, we are just coming off a big peak movement/feeding period. The cycle should be in a fair/low activity period for the opening of the firearms season on Saturday. The main times for moving and feeding this weekend will be at dawn and dusk.
Listed below are some suggestions for how to get your deer ready for the table.
Fried venison finger steaks
This is a favorite in my hunting camps. My campmates love it, and it’s easy to fix, tastes great and is a perfect ending to a good day in the field.
Ingredients
2 Pounds boneless steaks with a tenderizer mallet (cut from loins or backstrap)
1 Teaspoon lemon pepper seasoning
½ Teaspoon salt
½ Cup buttermilk
1 Egg (whipped)
1 Cup flour
1 Cup vegetable oil
Directions
Pound the steaks to tenderize and cut into 3/4 inch thick strips.
Dust the strips with lemon pepper seasoning.
Mix buttermilk and egg in a small bowl.
Dip venison strips into the buttermilk/egg mixture and then coat with flour.
Preheat the vegetable oil in a skillet. (I recommend cast iron; it just seems to taste better.)
Place coated steak strips in hot oil and fry until done to your taste (I like medium-rare).
I like to serve this with sautéed onions, and it will feed 2 to 3 people.
Venison kabobs
This is a very simple recipe and a great recipe to get kids involved in camp cooking.
Directions
Cut a venison roast into 2-inch cubes.
Marinade the meat in a thick Italian dressing for about two hours. Personally, I like the zesty Italian style dressing.
Cut up some of your favorite veggies and alternate the meat and veggie on a skewer. I like to use mild peppers (red, yellow and orange for visual appeal) and onions. I cut my veggies in big chunks, but cut them any way you like.
Place the skewers on a grill or over an open fire with a medium heat. You need to turn the kabobs two or three times and cook a total of about 10 minutes.
Brush on more of the Italian dressing as the kabobs grill.
Serve on a bed of rice and you’ll have a great meal for camp or a dinner at home.
Have a great weekend outdoors!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.