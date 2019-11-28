Rick's picks

I hope everyone had safe travels a nice Thanksgiving.
Also, keep all the active duty service personnel in your thoughts and prayers. Many of them were not home for Thanksgiving because they were guarding our ability to do so.
This is the time of year when outdoor activities generally make a major shift. The main focus now has shifted to hunting, but there is still fishing to be done. We’ll cover the hunting scene first.
The firearm deer season is over. Preliminary indications are that it was a good deer season across the state. I understand the number of deer harvested is up slightly, but there is a lot more deer season to go. Archers are back in the field but they have another month remaining in their season.
The Nebraska muzzleloading lasts from Dec. 1 until the end of the year. The last deer season will be the anterless season in January. It will probably be February before all the deer harvest numbers are calculated.
On the topic of deer, there was a very rare and tragic incident near Guide Rock recently.
A woman, who was doing her farm chores alone, was attacked by a mule deer buck. She was severely injured. The time of the incident is unknown, but the woman apparently was injured and down quite a while before anyone found her.
The conservation officer, who responded to the incident later shot and killed the deer. He indicated that the animal showed no fear of him. The deer was transported to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Veterinary Diagnostic Center for a necropsy, where it tested negative for rabies. Although uncommon, rabies can infect deer. Deer are extremely strong and unpredictable, but normally do not approach humans. The incident is still being investigated.
Much of the hunting focus is on waterfowl right now.
If you look at our reservoirs in the region, most of the boating activity is being done by waterfowlers. With the water temperatures we have now, hypothermia is a real issue. Be careful out there.
It is tough to think about fishing when there is snow falling, but there are some intrepid anglers out there braving the elements. I have heard that some of the anglers are doing quite well on winter walleye at the big bodies of water. Large live bait seems to be the best thing to offer.
Lake fishing, large or small, is a topic to explore.
These bodies of water have not frozen over yet, and when you have open water, someone will be fishing on it. Lakes have not yet equalized in their temperature throughout the water column. Fish low as it’s generally warmer at the bottom of the lake. Fish are seeking out the last warm spots in whatever body of water they inhabit, so they are congregating there just waiting for a bite to eat. If you can brave the weather, you may have a chance to catch some big fish.
Have a great time in the outdoors!
