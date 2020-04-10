Nebraska’s spring archery turkey season is open, but I’m not hearing much from anyone who is actively hunting. Most of my contacts are doing what the governor has requested and staying home. Good for them.
The youth shotgun season begins Saturday and the regular shotgun season starts April 18. I’ve only talked to a couple hunters who are going to try and get out. I know of several mentor hunts that have been postponed. My turkey camp is on hold until travel restrictions ease up for hunting buddies who would normally drive in for the hunt.
However, fishing is still something we can do outdoors as long as we maintain our social distancing protocols. Waters are still cold so fishing tends to be slow around the region.
Fish are quite interesting, biologically and physiologically. They are cold blooded creatures and are very sensitive to environmental conditions surrounding them. Food, the water’s oxygen levels, water and air temperatures, and sunlight all plays key factors in their movements, triggering them to feed and how much they eat.
In colder waters, like we have now, a fish’s metabolism slows down. If the water is cold their bodies are cold and the enzymes that digest the food a fish eats do not work as well. Anything a fish eats takes quite a while to be digested and utilized. While this is going on the fish tends to be inactive. As the water warms, these enzymes become more active, digestion speeds up and fish feed more aggressively.
Under normal circumstances, that is a good thing. But oxygen and temperature levels in the water still need to be considered. Warm water does not hold as much oxygen. Too little oxygen and fish become sluggish and inactive again. If the oxygen drops further, die-offs and occur.
As water warms, bait fish move to those areas that are more suited to maximize their metabolism and where they are most comfortable. Predatory fish follow the bait fish. In the world of fishing, everything is directly related to water temperature when it comes to feeding because fish can’t regulate their own body temperatures and instinctively search out the right “zones” in any body of water to provide the optimum temperature and metabolic rate for them.
A lot of research has been done on this subject. If you know the temperature of the water you can not only catch more fish, but you can begin targeting specific species. For example, if you are after walleye, look for water in the 50 to 76 degree range. Generally the best fishing happens in the mid-range of the temperature band.
Largemouth bass tend to be the most active in water that is 55 to 80 degrees. Bluegill will be about the same. Crappie feed best in water that is 65 to 75 degrees. Channel catfish can tolerate warmer water so their active feeding range can be 55 to 90 degrees.
Keep water temperature in mind the next time you go fishing, and as always, enjoy your time outdoors.
