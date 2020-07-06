Getting the chance to shine in front of an Independence Day crowd, competitors battled from beginning to end to punch their tickets to the winners circle at Lincoln County Raceway’s Red, White and Boom Night in North Platte.
The quartet of Colton Osborn, Troy Bayne, Mikey Dancer and Luke Wassom claimed top honors in their respective IMCA divisions.
Putting on a dominating performance to lead from beginning to end, Osborn’s efforts were rewarded with an IMCA Modified feature victory. He started the event on the pole and never looked back as he built cushions between himself and the field on the few restarts that were a part of the feature event. Coming from the inside of the third row to earn a podium spot was the goal for Andrew Dillenburg of North Platte, and he was able to achieve that goal as he drove his way to third place early on in the feature event to then step up the ladder one more rung to earn runner-up honors. Overcoming early troubles, Trevor Geist of Yuma, Colorado, finished with a fury to earn third place overall. Burlington, Colorado’s Don Geist started on the outside of the front row when the green flag was waved. Ayden Steffens of North Platte and Geist finished fourth and fifth in the feature event.
Rocking and rolling to a winning tune, Troy Bayne of Hershey piloted his hot rod to a IMCA Northern Sport Modified victory after starting on the outside of the front row when the green flag was dropped. Bayne was able to showcase great consistencey through the feature and hold off all charges in the waning laps to earn the victory. Opening night feature winner Jamey Kennicutt of Gothenburg started the feature on the inside of the second row and was able to be among the lead group in the early going. Kennicutt was able to gain momentum through the feature and cut into Bayne’s lead with the assistance of caution flags but it wasn’t enough to move past Bayne. Kennicutt was forced to settle with runner-up accolades. Jake Wolsleben of Cozad got up on the wheel at the drop of the green flag and was among the top five in the initial laps. Wolsleben made moves that paid off to move into third place overall, where he would finish after starting on the inside of the third row. Chad Cowan of Gering and Zane Turner of North Platte rounded out the top five finishers.
Bob Chalupa of McCook was the early leader as he started on the pole of the IMCA Stock Car feature. Chalupa led the first five laps on his way to a fourth place finish, and relinquished the lead to Mikey Dancer of North Platte on the sixth lap. Dancer started the feature in the fourth row and had to work through traffic to gain the lead and never look back to win the feature. Hot on the heels of Dancer was Osborn, as he encountered heavier traffic coming from his fifth row starting spot during the feature. Osborn ran out of a real estate on making a move for the lead as the checkered flag was waved and the Cozad hotshoe was forced to settle with runner-up honors. Heat race winner Jeff Whiting of Gothenburg was able to continue his string of good fortune as he finished third overall after starting in the third row when the green flag was waved. Travis Demilt of Ogallala and Chalupa finished fourth and fifth, respectively.
The IMCA Hobby Stock feature event saw 12 competitors challenge for top honors. When all the smoke was diminishing, Wassom of Broken Bow was in the winners circle. Wassom took control of the lead position on the fifth lap and never trailed again as he drove to the front from the fourth row. Making a great debut in North Platte, Brad Willox of Wellington, Colorado, took home the runner-up accolades. Willox was able to drive to the lead group from his fifth row starting position and put a little pressure on Wassom for the lead during the waning laps. Cody Williams of Minneapolis, Kansas, drove from his fifth row starting position to third place overall. Williams engaged in a heated battle for position with Willox for much of the feature event. Early leader Riley Kort of Gothenburg, who led the first four laps, was able to finish fourth place and Nate Refior of Sutton was close behind in fifth place overall.
Racing action returns to Lincoln County raceway at 7 p.m. Saturday with all five IMCA classes competing for accolades, which include IMCA Modifieds, Northern Sport Modifieds, Stock Cars, Hobby Stocks and Sport Compacts.
Unofficial Results
IMCA Modified Feature: 1. 50c-Colton Osborn; 2. 71-Andrew Dillenburg; 3. 10t-Trevor Geist; 4. 12a-Ayden Steffens; 5. 10g-Don Geist; 6. 0hp-Bryan Herrick; 7. 848-Troy Douglas.
IMCA Northern Sport Mod Feature: 1. 2-Troy Bayne; 2. 15k-Jamey Kennicutt; 3. 01-Jake Wolsleben; 4. 76-Chad Cowan; 5. 69z-Zane Turner; 6. 26t-Alex Donovan; 7. 69-Adam Kackmeister; 8. 17-Dallas Tobey; 9. 26-Marcus Florom; 10. 59-Tyler Rajdl.
IMCA Stock Car Feature: 1. 45-Mikey Dancer; 2. 50c-Colton Osborn; 3. 16w-Jeff Whiting; 4. 5d-Travis Demilt; 5. 24-Bob Chalupa; 6. 12az-Rick Maier; 7. 4-Mike Earll; 8. 83z-Allen Zimmerman; 9. 19-Dana Morgan; 10. 14-Brooke Baker.
IMCA Hobby Stock Feature: 1. 2w-Luke Wassom; 2. B57-Brad Willox; 3. 77-Cody Williams; 4. 45r-Riley Kort; 5. R89-Nate Refior; 6. 5t-Cody Topinka; 7. 83s-Paxton Stubbs; 8. 20b-Brady Henderson; 9. 24-Tylan Lambertus; 10. 20-Tanner Clough.
