OGALLALA — The Mullen girls basketball team might have graduated four key players from last year’s state tournament squad, but the Broncos players never looked at this season as a rebuild.
"I think it only amped up the hunger — that desire to go out and play well and win some games," Mullen coach Clint Svoboda said. "I know it’s cliché, but it is true, we have just tried to go one game at a time, even at this point of the season. It’s been one of the goals to get to Lincoln and there’s some goals beyond that. We are just going to stay focused on the next task at hand."
The biggest win of the season so far came Friday night at Prairie View Elementary.
Samantha Moore had 21 points and the Broncos used a dominant second half to earn a second straight trip to Lincoln with a 51-24 win over Leyton in a District D2-3 title game. It is the fourth state appearance for the program overall.
The win capped what has been an emotional run for the Mullen program, school and town. The victory comes after Rusty Moore — the former Mullen boys basketball coach and Samanta’s father — died earlier this week after a two-year battle with a brain tumor.
"It’s been really emotional this past week, but I know my teammates have my back," Samantha Moore said.
That message was on display during the pregame warmups.
Players from both teams wore black T-shirts that had been a staple in Mullen over the past two years when Moore was first diagnosed with a brain tumor. The front reads "Rally for Rusty" on a basketball graphic and the ones the Broncos sported carried the messages on the back: MOORE than a game. MOORE than a win. MOORE than a team. MOORE like a FAMILY.
"With this team it’s not about just one, we stay as a family," Mullen junior Kylie Licking said. "We have had some ups-and-downs (during the season) but we have always stuck with each other."
Mullen (25-1) doubled up Leyton in points in the second half (29-14) and Moore’s 3-pointer with five minutes left in regulation gave the Broncos a 48-20 lead and resulted in Svoboda turning to his reserves to finish out the game.
"We made a few adjustments (at the half)," Svoboda said. "We had a game plan and they did a few things (in the first half) that we thought we would see and we had a couple things saved for it in the second half. We just cleaned up a few things and executed a little better."
Leyton (14-9) forced Mullen into 12 turnovers in the first half and trailed just 14-10 in the second quarter before Mullen closed out the first half with eight straight points. Leyton was vying for its first state tournament appearance since 1983, which was the last in a span of three straight trips over four years.
"We actually put in a new defense this week because we knew we couldn’t match up with them, and we couldn’t just sit in a zone," Leyton coach Jed Benish said. "We put in kind of a flashing match-up zone. We had 12 turnovers on them in the first half and that was a big deal for us."
Madelyn Watchom had nine points to lead Leyton and Sage Rummel added seven.
"They just have too many bodies and they don’t drop off," Benish said of Mullen. "That’s a really good basketball team."
Leyton (14-9) 3 7 6 8 — 24
Mullen (25-1) 12 10 19 10 — 51
L: Sage Rummel 7, Ashton VanAnne 1, Ella Draper 5, Madelyn Watchom 9, Alyson Holt 2.
M: Shelby Welsh 6, Alli Loughran 2, Hanna Marshall 3, Lindey Coble 2, Samantha Moore 21, Kylie Licking 3, Taylor Svoboda 7, Madison Jones 2, Jordyn McDowell 1, Brooke McCully 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.