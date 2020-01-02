MAXWELL — South Loup made it 2-for-2 during Thursday’s championship games of the Maxwell Gilson/Pierce Booster Club Tournament. The South Loup girls defeated Maxwell 46-32, while the Bobcat boys topped Brady 63-50.
Earlier in the day, the Brady Lady Eagles defeated Sandhills Valley 32-26, while the Maxwell boys beat Sandhills Valley 59-50 in a pair of consolation games.
GIRLS
South Loup 46,
Maxwell 32
South Loup shook off an early deficit and roared to victory with a big second half against Maxwell.
The host Wildcats got a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Tahjzha Botts at the end of the first quarter to put Maxwell in front 12-7. Early in the second quarter, Maxwell’s Maddie Heinzen dished to a cutting Janie Sommer who completed an old-fashioned 3-point play, putting the Wildcats up 15-11 midway through the second quarter and led 20-18 at halftime.
However, the second half was all South Loup, as the Lady Bobcats outscored Maxwell 13 to 3 in the third quarter and 28 to 12 for the second half.
"I thought we started out pretty good in the first half of the first quarter, but then we started committing fouls and weren’t playing defense the way we had been," South Loup head coach Abe Hinman said. "The refs called the game pretty close, so you have to adjust and I don’t think we did that until the third quarter."
Fort Hays State commit Jessie Sallach scored nine points, but drew the focus of the Maxwell defense, creating good looks for her teammates.
"That was one of the adjustments we made at halftime. We told the girls that if Jessie flashes to the high post the defense will converge," Hinman said. "Jessie is a real good player and does a good job of distributing the ball. She could have shot every time, but she knows that doesn’t do us any good if it’s not a good shot."
Megan Donegan led the Bobcats with 11, while Kalie Glendy and Jadeyn Bubak had six.
For Maxwell, Sommer had a game-high 15 points and Botts added 14. The duo accounted for all but three of Maxwell’s points.
South Loup (7-1) 7 11 13 15 — 46
Maxwell (5-3) 12 8 3 9 — 32
S: Megan Donegan 11, Jessie Sallach 9, Kalie Glendy 6, Jadeyn Bubak 6, Landyn Cole 5, Bailey Schwarz 3, Calyn Laible 2, Ava Pandorf 2, Mya Weverka 2.
M: Janie Sommer 15, Tahjzha Botts 14, Harley Kuenning 3.
BOYS
South Loup 63,
Brady 50
Grant Jones netted a game-high 20 points and Eddie Berger had 18 for South Loup as the Bobcats pulled away from Brady in the second half.
The turning point of the game came late in the second quarter with Brady leading 30-29.
A loose ball and subsequent scramble resulted in a technical foul on Brady’s Lucas Simmons, who was then called for a second technical and ejected after having words with one of the officials. When the dust settled, South Loup sharp-shooter Eddie Berger went to the foul line where he made all four free throws, giving South Loup a 33-30 advantage. The Bobcats never relinquished the lead from that point and proceeded to outscore Brady 30 to 20 in the second half, pulling away for a 13-point victory and a tourney title.
"I thought our kids did an excellent job maintaining their composure," South Loup head coach Jeff Cole said. "That was a big swing in the game, because we had given up a 10-point lead, but then were able to get an 85% free throw shooter on the line, and that kind of got (Berger) started too."
Grant Jones scored a game-high 20 points for South Loup, Berger had 18, while Jace Connell and Drew Vickers each had 10.
Breck Jobman led Brady with 13 points, TJ Roe had nine and Logan Porter added eight.
South Loup (5-2) 20 13 16 14 — 63
Brady (4-4) 14 16 7 13 — 50
S: Grant Jones 20, Eddie Berger 18, Jace Connell 10, Drew Vickers 10, Sam Cool 3, Colbi Smith 2.
B: Breck Jobman 13, TJ Roe 9, Logan Porter 8, Shane Most 6, Shane Merrill 6, Thomas Most 4, Cauy Golter 4.
Consolation scores
Girls
Brady 32, Sandhills Valley 26
Boys
Maxwell 59, Sandhills Valley 50
