GIRLS BASKETBALL
Arpahoe Tourney
St. Pat’s 58,
Arapahoe 36
ARAPAHOE — St. Pat’s defeated Arapahoe 58-36 in the championship of the Arapahoe Tournament on Monday.
Tonja Heirigs led St. Pat’s with 22 points and eight rebounds.
St. Pat’s hosts Anselmo-Merna on Jan. 7.
Blue Hill 58,
Wa.-Pa. 41
ARAPAHOE — Blue Hill downed Wauneta-Palisade 58-41 in the third place game of the Arapahoe Tourney on Monday.
Wauneta-Palisade hosts Dundy County-Stratton on Saturday.
Platteview Tournament
Beatrice 34,
North Platte 33
PLATTEVIEW — Beatrice edged North Platte in the Championship of the Platteview Tournament 34-33 on Saturday.
North Platte starts GNAC play on Thursday at Columbus.
Consolation
Platteview 60, Elkhorn 38
Maxwell Tournament
Maxwell 49, Brady 30
Adams Central Tournament
Championship
Bennington 59, Broken Bow 42
Consolation
Adams Central 48, Boone Central/Newman Grove 43
Bishop Neumann Tournament
Championship
Wahoo 59, Seward 52
Consolation
Bishop Neumann 64, Lexington 46
Statewide scores
Diller-Odell 59, Tri County 33
Lincoln Southwest 57, Norfolk 36
Alliance Tournament
Bridgeport 51, Alliance 40
Ashland-Greenwood Tournament
Championship
Omaha Roncalli 54, Ashland-Greenwood 50
Bishop Leblond Tournament=
Falls City 74, East (Kansas City), Mo. 17
Cabela’s Shootout
Mitchell 36, Crawford 32
Sidney 70, Burns, Wyo. 39
Torrington, Wyo. 70, Gordon/Rushville 38
Elkhorn Shootout
Ponca 62, Neligh-Oakdale 29
Winnebago 78, Wakefield-Allen 49
Wisner-Pilger 45, Lutheran High Northeast 36
Elkhorn Valley Tournament
Championship
Norfolk Catholic 61, Battle Creek 45
George Watson Classic=
Custer, S.D. 50, Hemingford 31
Valentine 35, Chadron 34
GICC Holiday Tournament
Championship
Grand Island Central Catholic 40, Sutton 34
HAC Tournament
Semifinal
Fremont 72, Lincoln Northeast 42
Lincoln Pius X 64, Lincoln East 51
Homer Tournament
Championship
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 60, Guardian Angels 50
Consolation
Homer 55, Howells/Dodge 32
Logan View Tournament
Championship
Elmwood-Murdock 49, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 27
Consolation
Fort Calhoun 43, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 29
Mead Tournament
Osceola 46, Cornerstone Christian 21
Metro Tournament
First Round
Millard North 49, Elkhorn South 37
Millard South 83, Omaha North 14
Millard West 73, Omaha Central 67
Omaha Burke 66, Papillion-LaVista South 57
Omaha Marian 55, Bellevue West 47
Omaha Northwest 49, Omaha Benson 47
Omaha Westside 52, Gretna 40
Table Rock Classic
Championship
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 41, Johnson-Brock 34
Third Place
Pawnee City 37, Deshler 17
BOYS BASKETBALL
Arapahoe Tourney
St. Pat’s 83,
Wa.Pa 39
ARAPAHOE — St. Pat’s downed Wauneta-Palisade 83-39 in the championship of the Arapahoe Tourney on Monday.
Dolan Branch led St. Pat’s with 28 points and was also the touney MVP.
Wauneta-Palisade hosts Dundy County-Stratton on Saturday and St. Pat’s hosts Anselmo-Merna on Jan. 7.
Consolation
Blue Hill 44, Arapahoe 28
Platteview Tournament
Platteview 62,
North Platte 49
PLATTEVIEW — Platteview downed North Platte 62-49 in the third place game of the Platteview Tournament on Saturday.
North Platte starts GNAC play on Thursday at Columbus.
Championship
Elkhorn 43, Beatrice 42
GICC Holiday Tournament
Championship
Grand Island Central Catholic 75, Gothenburg 31
Bishop Neumann Tournament
Championship
Bishop Neumann 55, Lexington 46
Consolation
Wahoo 72, Seward 44
Statewide scores
Archbishop Bergan 49, Plattsmouth 43
Fort Calhoun 42, Logan View 28
Norfolk 70, Lincoln High 63
North Andrew, Mo. 66, Falls City 52
Omaha Marian 55, Bellevue West 47
Tri County 58, Diller-Odell 46
Wisner-Pilger 48, Pierce 41
Ashland-Greenwood Tournament
Consolation
Ashland-Greenwood 62, Omaha Roncalli 55
Cabela’s Holiday Shootout
Mitchell 73, Crawford 15
Torrington, Wyo. 63, Gordon/Rushville 37
Elkhorn Shootout
Ponca 64, Lutheran High Northeast 56
Winnebago 81, Neligh-Oakdale 39
Elkhorn Valley Tournament
Championship
Norfolk Catholic 70, Battle Creek 60
George Watson Classic
Chadron 55, Valentine 38
Custer, S.D. 81, Hemingford 45
HAC Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Grand Island 91, Lincoln Northeast 65
Semifinal=
Lincoln North Star 66, Lincoln East 60, OT
Lincoln Pius X 64, Lincoln Southeast 51
Homer Tournament
Championship
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 52, Guardian Angels 34
Consolation
Howells/Dodge 76, Homer 35
Logan View Tournament
Consolation
Elmwood-Murdock 56, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 49
Mead Tournament
Osceola 61, Cornerstone Christian 52
Table Rock Classic
Championship
Pawnee City 57, Johnson-Brock 45
BOWLING
Weekly Leagues
Wild Bill’s hosts weekly leagues.
League results
Dec. 16
HIRAILERS
Top 3 Teams — Pied Pipers 185.5, Left Overs 175.5, Pascoes 139
Top 4 Games — Bill Whetro 246, Randy Freemeyer 202, Devon Shrum 198, Bryan Pascoe 180
Top 4 Series — Bill Whetro 694, Randy Freemeyer 524, Bryan Pascoe 483, Bill Hopper 481
COMMERCIAL
Top 3 Teams — South Paws 257, Scatterpins 246, First National 239.5
Top 3 Games — (Women) April Suhr 237, Shannon Schroeder 226, Jackie Donohue 205. (Men) Jesse Cordova 277, Sam Hansen 237, Corban Hughes 233
Top 3 Series — (Women) Shannon Schroeder 594, April Suhr 550, Jackie Donohue 537. (Men) Jesse Cordova 758, Justin Rogers 655, Corban Hughes 643
Dec. 17
CREAM & SUGAR
Top 3 Teams — Hot Potatoes 47, Hot Stuff 40, Hot Mamas 38
Top 4 Games — Elizabeth Waltemath 157, Alice J King 149, Tammy Wolcott 145, Janice Walker 133
Top 4 Series — Alice J King 411, Elizabeth Waltemath 396, Janice Walker 391, Tammy Wolcott 374
KRULL CLINIC SENIORS
Top 3 Teams — Huskers 50, KFC 46, Chili Peppers 40.5
Top 4 Games — (Women) Cheryl Reese 177, Gloria Livingston 176, Brenda Musser 168, Phyllis Taylor 160. (Men) Dave Bercot 245, William Nelson 243, Del Roe 236, Bill Whetro 219
Top 4 Series — (Women) Gloria Livingston 492, Cheryl Reese 441, Nancy King 420, Phyllis Taylor 419. (Men) William Nelson 660, Dave Bercot 624, Bill Whetro 595, Del Roe 592
TUESDAY NIGHT MIXED
Top 3 Teams — B.O.H.I.C.A. 41.5, Wild Kats 37, H & P 35.5
Top 4 Games — William Nelson 243, Bret Schwaderer 235, J. D. Szwanek 225, Michelle Lopez 198
Top 4 Series — Bret Schwaderer 727, Josh Budke 706, Devon White 685, Michelle Lopez 557
Dec. 18
SLORISERS
Top 3 Teams — Pinbusters 45.5, Cold Stone/Striketts 44.5
Top 4 Games — Jericca Lewis 203, Karen Phillips 178, Megan Huddle 176, Lori Jorgensen/Kathi Moore 162
Top 4 Series — Jericca Lewis 550, Karen Phillips 451, Kathi Moore 438, Debbie Carl 433
DOLLS & DAMES
Top 3 Teams — Fitzpatrick Ent. 39, Lucky Strikes/S.O.S. 33, Big Red 31
Top 4 Games — Judy Kramer 200, Deb Simpson 182, Molly Whitman 169, Marsha Reece 166
Top 4 Series — Deb Simpson 476, Judy Kramer 469, Marsha Reece 460, Meg Kirkland/Sarah Whalen 422
Dec. 19
THURSDAY COFFEE
Top 3 Teams — Crazy Dames 42.5, Plain Nuts 36, Moms on Strike 35
Top 4 Games — Kathy Nutter 176, Velma Smith/Johnadean Petersen 171, Bea Gaites 170, Linda Dubry 155
Top 4 Series — Kathy Nutter 508, Linda Dubry 438, Gloria Livingston/Velma Smith 437, Bea Gaites 431
MIXED SCRATCH DOUBLES
Top 3 Teams — Carrie & Sam 130.5, Shannon & Mitch 120, Joyce & Del 96.5
Top 4 Games — (Women) April Suhr 198, Tari Luetters 188, Megan Huddle 174, Joyce Gibbs 171. (Men) Blake Barnum 251, Sam Hansen 246, Rich Deckert 245, Mike Meyers 207
Top 4 Series — (Women) Joyce Gibbs 502, Tari Luetters 496, Megan Huddle 490, Shannon Schroeder 467. (Men) Rich Deckert 651, Sam Hansen 623, Blake Barnum 597, Bill Heimbuch 544
