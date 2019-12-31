Sports Shorts

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Arpahoe Tourney

St. Pat’s 58,

Arapahoe 36

ARAPAHOE — St. Pat’s defeated Arapahoe 58-36 in the championship of the Arapahoe Tournament on Monday.

Tonja Heirigs led St. Pat’s with 22 points and eight rebounds.

St. Pat’s hosts Anselmo-Merna on Jan. 7.

Blue Hill 58,

Wa.-Pa. 41

ARAPAHOE — Blue Hill downed Wauneta-Palisade 58-41 in the third place game of the Arapahoe Tourney on Monday.

Wauneta-Palisade hosts Dundy County-Stratton on Saturday.

Platteview Tournament

Beatrice 34,

North Platte 33

PLATTEVIEW — Beatrice edged North Platte in the Championship of the Platteview Tournament 34-33 on Saturday.

North Platte starts GNAC play on Thursday at Columbus.

Consolation

Platteview 60, Elkhorn 38

Maxwell Tournament

Maxwell 49, Brady 30

Adams Central Tournament

Championship

Bennington 59, Broken Bow 42

Consolation

Adams Central 48, Boone Central/Newman Grove 43

Bishop Neumann Tournament

Championship

Wahoo 59, Seward 52

Consolation

Bishop Neumann 64, Lexington 46

Statewide scores

Diller-Odell 59, Tri County 33

Lincoln Southwest 57, Norfolk 36

Alliance Tournament

Bridgeport 51, Alliance 40

Ashland-Greenwood Tournament

Championship

Omaha Roncalli 54, Ashland-Greenwood 50

Bishop Leblond Tournament=

Falls City 74, East (Kansas City), Mo. 17

Cabela’s Shootout

Mitchell 36, Crawford 32

Sidney 70, Burns, Wyo. 39

Torrington, Wyo. 70, Gordon/Rushville 38

Elkhorn Shootout

Ponca 62, Neligh-Oakdale 29

Winnebago 78, Wakefield-Allen 49

Wisner-Pilger 45, Lutheran High Northeast 36

Elkhorn Valley Tournament

Championship

Norfolk Catholic 61, Battle Creek 45

George Watson Classic=

Custer, S.D. 50, Hemingford 31

Valentine 35, Chadron 34

GICC Holiday Tournament

Championship

Grand Island Central Catholic 40, Sutton 34

HAC Tournament

Semifinal

Fremont 72, Lincoln Northeast 42

Lincoln Pius X 64, Lincoln East 51

Homer Tournament

Championship

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 60, Guardian Angels 50

Consolation

Homer 55, Howells/Dodge 32

Logan View Tournament

Championship

Elmwood-Murdock 49, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 27

Consolation

Fort Calhoun 43, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 29

Mead Tournament

Osceola 46, Cornerstone Christian 21

Metro Tournament

First Round

Millard North 49, Elkhorn South 37

Millard South 83, Omaha North 14

Millard West 73, Omaha Central 67

Omaha Burke 66, Papillion-LaVista South 57

Omaha Marian 55, Bellevue West 47

Omaha Northwest 49, Omaha Benson 47

Omaha Westside 52, Gretna 40

Table Rock Classic

Championship

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 41, Johnson-Brock 34

Third Place

Pawnee City 37, Deshler 17

BOYS BASKETBALL

Arapahoe Tourney

St. Pat’s 83,

Wa.Pa 39

ARAPAHOE — St. Pat’s downed Wauneta-Palisade 83-39 in the championship of the Arapahoe Tourney on Monday.

Dolan Branch led St. Pat’s with 28 points and was also the touney MVP.

Wauneta-Palisade hosts Dundy County-Stratton on Saturday and St. Pat’s hosts Anselmo-Merna on Jan. 7.

Consolation

Blue Hill 44, Arapahoe 28

Platteview Tournament

Platteview 62,

North Platte 49

PLATTEVIEW — Platteview downed North Platte 62-49 in the third place game of the Platteview Tournament on Saturday.

North Platte starts GNAC play on Thursday at Columbus.

Championship

Elkhorn 43, Beatrice 42

GICC Holiday Tournament

Championship

Grand Island Central Catholic 75, Gothenburg 31

Bishop Neumann Tournament

Championship

Bishop Neumann 55, Lexington 46

Consolation

Wahoo 72, Seward 44

Statewide scores

Archbishop Bergan 49, Plattsmouth 43

Fort Calhoun 42, Logan View 28

Norfolk 70, Lincoln High 63

North Andrew, Mo. 66, Falls City 52

Omaha Marian 55, Bellevue West 47

Tri County 58, Diller-Odell 46

Wisner-Pilger 48, Pierce 41

Ashland-Greenwood Tournament

Consolation

Ashland-Greenwood 62, Omaha Roncalli 55

Cabela’s Holiday Shootout

Mitchell 73, Crawford 15

Torrington, Wyo. 63, Gordon/Rushville 37

Elkhorn Shootout

Ponca 64, Lutheran High Northeast 56

Winnebago 81, Neligh-Oakdale 39

Elkhorn Valley Tournament

Championship

Norfolk Catholic 70, Battle Creek 60

George Watson Classic

Chadron 55, Valentine 38

Custer, S.D. 81, Hemingford 45

HAC Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

Grand Island 91, Lincoln Northeast 65

Semifinal=

Lincoln North Star 66, Lincoln East 60, OT

Lincoln Pius X 64, Lincoln Southeast 51

Homer Tournament

Championship

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 52, Guardian Angels 34

Consolation

Howells/Dodge 76, Homer 35

Logan View Tournament

Consolation

Elmwood-Murdock 56, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 49

Mead Tournament

Osceola 61, Cornerstone Christian 52

Table Rock Classic

Championship

Pawnee City 57, Johnson-Brock 45

BOWLING

Weekly Leagues

Wild Bill’s hosts weekly leagues.

League results

Dec. 16

HIRAILERS

Top 3 Teams — Pied Pipers 185.5, Left Overs 175.5, Pascoes 139

Top 4 Games — Bill Whetro 246, Randy Freemeyer 202, Devon Shrum 198, Bryan Pascoe 180

Top 4 Series — Bill Whetro 694, Randy Freemeyer 524, Bryan Pascoe 483, Bill Hopper 481

COMMERCIAL

Top 3 Teams — South Paws 257, Scatterpins 246, First National 239.5

Top 3 Games — (Women) April Suhr 237, Shannon Schroeder 226, Jackie Donohue 205. (Men) Jesse Cordova 277, Sam Hansen 237, Corban Hughes 233

Top 3 Series — (Women) Shannon Schroeder 594, April Suhr 550, Jackie Donohue 537. (Men) Jesse Cordova 758, Justin Rogers 655, Corban Hughes 643

Dec. 17

CREAM & SUGAR

Top 3 Teams — Hot Potatoes 47, Hot Stuff 40, Hot Mamas 38

Top 4 Games — Elizabeth Waltemath 157, Alice J King 149, Tammy Wolcott 145, Janice Walker 133

Top 4 Series — Alice J King 411, Elizabeth Waltemath 396, Janice Walker 391, Tammy Wolcott 374

KRULL CLINIC SENIORS

Top 3 Teams — Huskers 50, KFC 46, Chili Peppers 40.5

Top 4 Games — (Women) Cheryl Reese 177, Gloria Livingston 176, Brenda Musser 168, Phyllis Taylor 160. (Men) Dave Bercot 245, William Nelson 243, Del Roe 236, Bill Whetro 219

Top 4 Series — (Women) Gloria Livingston 492, Cheryl Reese 441, Nancy King 420, Phyllis Taylor 419. (Men) William Nelson 660, Dave Bercot 624, Bill Whetro 595, Del Roe 592

TUESDAY NIGHT MIXED

Top 3 Teams — B.O.H.I.C.A. 41.5, Wild Kats 37, H & P 35.5

Top 4 Games — William Nelson 243, Bret Schwaderer 235, J. D. Szwanek 225, Michelle Lopez 198

Top 4 Series — Bret Schwaderer 727, Josh Budke 706, Devon White 685, Michelle Lopez 557

Dec. 18

SLORISERS

Top 3 Teams — Pinbusters 45.5, Cold Stone/Striketts 44.5

Top 4 Games — Jericca Lewis 203, Karen Phillips 178, Megan Huddle 176, Lori Jorgensen/Kathi Moore 162

Top 4 Series — Jericca Lewis 550, Karen Phillips 451, Kathi Moore 438, Debbie Carl 433

DOLLS & DAMES

Top 3 Teams — Fitzpatrick Ent. 39, Lucky Strikes/S.O.S. 33, Big Red 31

Top 4 Games — Judy Kramer 200, Deb Simpson 182, Molly Whitman 169, Marsha Reece 166

Top 4 Series — Deb Simpson 476, Judy Kramer 469, Marsha Reece 460, Meg Kirkland/Sarah Whalen 422

Dec. 19

THURSDAY COFFEE

Top 3 Teams — Crazy Dames 42.5, Plain Nuts 36, Moms on Strike 35

Top 4 Games — Kathy Nutter 176, Velma Smith/Johnadean Petersen 171, Bea Gaites 170, Linda Dubry 155

Top 4 Series — Kathy Nutter 508, Linda Dubry 438, Gloria Livingston/Velma Smith 437, Bea Gaites 431

MIXED SCRATCH DOUBLES

Top 3 Teams — Carrie & Sam 130.5, Shannon & Mitch 120, Joyce & Del 96.5

Top 4 Games — (Women) April Suhr 198, Tari Luetters 188, Megan Huddle 174, Joyce Gibbs 171. (Men) Blake Barnum 251, Sam Hansen 246, Rich Deckert 245, Mike Meyers 207

Top 4 Series — (Women) Joyce Gibbs 502, Tari Luetters 496, Megan Huddle 490, Shannon Schroeder 467. (Men) Rich Deckert 651, Sam Hansen 623, Blake Barnum 597, Bill Heimbuch 544

