STATE WRESTLING
Class A
Team results
1, Millard South, 178. 2, Lincoln East, 116.5. 3, Columbus, 109.5. 4, Omaha Central, 102.5. 5, Grand Island, 89.5. 6, Kearney, 81. 7, Omaha Burke, 63.5. 7, Papillion-LaVista South, 63.5. 9, North Platte, 59.5. 10, Papillion-LaVista, 59. 11, Millard North, 54. 12, Bellevue East, 51. 13, Norfolk, 42.5. 14, Omaha Westside, 40. 15, Millard West, 38. 16, Gretna, 31. 17, Omaha Bryan, 30. 18, Creighton Prep, 27. 19, Lincoln Southeast, 20. 20, Omaha South, 18. 21, Fremont, 17. 22, Elkhorn South, 13. 22, Lincoln Southwest, 13. 24, Bellevue West, 11. 25, South Sioux City, 10. 26, Omaha North, 8. 27, Lincoln North Star, 7. 27, Lincoln Northeast, 7. 29, Lincoln High, 6. 30, Elkhorn, 4. 31, Lincoln Pius X, 0. 31, Omaha Northwest, 0.
Individual results
North Platte
126 — Semifinal-Jaylan Ruffin, North Platte def. Rylie Steele, Kearney, Dec 4-3
132 — Semifinal-Conor Knopick, Millard South def. Darian Diaz, North Platte, Dec 2-1
145 — Cons. Round 2-Coleton Haggin, Papillion-LaVista def. Raymen Riley, North Platte, Dec 3-1
152 — Cons. Round 2-Ayden Welch, Elkhorn South def. Luke Rathjen, North Platte, Dec 7-2
182 — Semifinal-Gavyn Brauer, North Platte def. Ian Byington, Millard South, Fall 2:27
Class B
Team results
1, Hastings, 119. 2, Gering, 87.5. 3, Bennington, 84. 3, Omaha Skutt, 84. 5, Northwest, 67.5. 6, Arlington, 65. 7, Beatrice, 51.5. 8, York, 49. 9, Aurora, 48. 9, Ralston, 48. 11, Central City, 47. 12, Lexington, 40. 13, Wayne, 38. 14, Pierce, 36. 15, Adams Central, 35. 15, Wahoo, 35. 17, Columbus Lakeview, 32. 18, Blair, 31. 19, Scottsbluff, 30. 20, Waverly, 29.5. 21, Platteview, 29. 22, Seward, 28. 22, Sidney, 28. 24, O`Neill, 26. 24, Ogallala, 26. 26, Holdrege, 23. 27, Norris, 21. 28, Fairbury, 20.5. 29, Nebraska City, 20. 30, McCook, 17. 31, Omaha Concordia, 13. 32, Boys Town, 11. 32, Schuyler, 11. 34, Ashland-Greenwood, 10. 35, Plattsmouth, 8. 36, Cozad, 5. 36, Minden, 5. 38, Gothenburg, 4. 39, Alliance, 3. 39, Chadron, 3. 41, Crete, 1. 41, Omaha Roncalli, 1. 43, Auburn, 0. 43, Mount Michael, 0. 43, Omaha Gross Catholic, 0. 43, West Point-Beemer, 0.
Individual results
Cozad
126 — Cons. Round 2-Hunter Heath, Minden def. Isaac White, Cozad, Dec 4-2
138 — Cons. Round 2-Joel Lemburg, Columbus Lakeview def. Brecken Loftin, Cozad, Fall 1:57
Gothenburg
170 — Cons. Round 2-Reid Korth, Wayne def. Isaiah Young, Gothenburg, Fall 4:51
Lexington
106 — Cons. Round 2-Blaine Christo, Ashland-Greenwood def. Daven Naylor, Lexington, Fall 1:58
113 — Semifinal-Braiden Kort, Adams Central def. Ivan Lazo, Lexington, Dec 7-5
120 — Cons. Round 2-Ean Bailey, Lexington) 31-11 won in sudden victory - 1 over Jayden Coulter, Pierce, SV-1 4-2; Cons. Round 3-Malachi Bordovsky, Wahoo def. Ean Bailey, Lexington, Dec 8-4
145 — Semifinal-Brady Fago, Lexington def. Treven Melroy, Holdrege, Dec 6-1
182 — Cons. Round 2-Jay Ballard, Boys Town def. Efrin Aguirre, Lexington, Fall 1:15
220 — Cons. Round 2-James Hernandez, Lexington) 23-16 won in sudden victory-1 over Nathan Hofrock, Sidney, SV-1 4-2; Cons. Round 3-Dylan Meyer, Norris def. James Hernandez, Lexington, Dec 4-3
McCook
152 — Cons. Round 2-Peyten Walling, Wahoo def. Landon Towne, McCook, Dec 7-2
160 — Cons. Round 2-Kolby Wessels, Aurora def. Alex Anthony, McCook, Dec 3-1
Ogallala
145 — Semifinal-Sean Martin, Seward def. Gage Stokey, Ogallala, Dec 5-2
152 — Cons. Round 2-Cameron Zink, Ogallala def. Jarrett Koch, Beatrice, MD 14-3; Cons. Round 3-Cameron Zink, Ogallala def. Josh Colgrove, Plattsmouth, Dec 6-5
Class C
Team results
1, David City, 118. 2, Valentine, 83. 3, Aquinas Catholic, 70. 4, Ord, 60.5. 5, Raymond Central, 60. 6, Archbishop Bergan, 59. 7, Milford, 57.5. 8, Broken Bow, 54.5. 9, Amherst, 53. 10, Logan View, 46. 11, Syracuse, 39. 12, Bishop Neumann, 35. 13, Cross County/Osceola, 32. 13, Wilber-Clatonia, 32. 15, Boone Central/Newman G, 30. 15, Conestoga, 30. 17, Hi-Line, 29. 18, Wisner-Pilger, 28. 19, Arcadia/Loup City, 27. 20, Bridgeport, 26.5. 20, Fort Calhoun, 26.5. 22, Louisville, 25. 23, Fillmore Central, 23. 23, Sutton, 23. 25, Madison, 22. 25, Twin River, 22. 27, Battle Creek, 20. 27, Chase County, 20. 29, Malcolm, 18. 30, Gibbon, 17. 31, North Bend Central, 14. 31, Oakland-Craig, 14. 33, Loomis/Bertrand, 12. 34, Ravenna, 11.5. 35, Shelby-Rising City, 11. 36, HTRS, 10. 36, Mitchell, 10. 38, Wood River, 9. 39, Lutheran High Northeast, 8. 39, Norfolk Catholic, 8. 41, Ponca, 7. 41, Winnebago, 7. 43, Doniphan-Trumbull, 6.5. 44, Johnson County Central, 6. 44, Yutan, 6. 46, Hershey, 5. 46, St. Paul, 5. 48, BRLD, 4. 48, Crofton/Bloomfield, 4. 48, Kearney Catholic, 4. 48, Perkins County, 4. 52, Hartington Cedar Catholic, 3. 53, Lincoln Christian, 2. 54, Ainsworth, 1. 55, Columbus Scotus, 0. 55, Gordon-Rushville, 0. 55, Grand Island Central C, 0. 55, Lincoln Lutheran, 0. 55, Quad County Northeast, 0. 55, Tri County, 0.
Individual results
Hershey
113 — Cons. Round 2-Lance Olberding, Fort Calhoun def. Gage Musser, Hershey, Dec 10-8
120 — Cons. Round 2-Kaleb Baker, St. Paul def. Matt Bruns, Hershey, Dec 5-4
Hi-Line
113 — Semifinal-Gavin Dozler, Boone Central/Newman G def. Zach Dickau, Hi-Line, Dec 1-0
160 — Semifinal-Conner Schutz, Hi-Line def. Jaxson Jones, Twin River, Fall 0:58
Perkins County
160 — Cons. Round 2-Gavin Hinrichs, Fillmore Central def. Jace Wid, Perkins County, Dec 3-1
220 — Cons. Round 2-Andrew Cone, Logan View def. Brandon Knoles, Perkins County, Fall 4:05
Class D
Team results
1, Plainview, 121. 2, Mullen, 88. 3, Neligh-Oakdale, 56. 4, Howells-Dodge, 50. 5, Elkhorn Valley, 47. 6, Ansley-Litchfield, 46. 6, Burwell, 46. 8, Nebraska Christian, 45. 9, Maxwell, 42. 10, Twin Loup, 41. 10, Weeping Water, 41. 12, Winside, 39.5. 13, Centennial, 39. 14, Palmer, 38. 14, Sandhills/Thedford, 38. 16, Anselmo-Merna, 35. 17, High Plains Community, 33. 18, Garden County, 32. 19, Central Valley, 31. 20, Thayer Central, 26.5. 21, Alma, 26. 22, Sutherland, 25.5. 23, Brady, 24. 23, East Butler, 24. 23, Pleasanton, 24. 26, Hemingford, 23. 27, Elm Creek, 22. 28, Overton, 21. 29, Axtell, 20. 30, Southwest, 19. 31, Meridian, 15. 31, North Central, 15. 31, Southern, 15. 31, Southern Valley, 15. 35, Shelton, 13.5. 36, Guardian Angels Central C, 13. 37, Kenesaw, 12.5. 38, Arapahoe, 12. 38, Stanton, 12. 40, Superior, 11. 41, South Loup, 10.5. 42, St. Pat`s, 9. 43, Bayard, 8. 43, Fullerton, 8. 43, Minatare, 8. 46, Friend, 7. 46, Hitchcock County, 7. 46, Summerland, 7. 49, Cedar Bluffs, 6. 49, Dundy County/Stratton, 6. 49, Pender, 6. 52, Crawford, 5. 53, Cambridge, 4. 53, Creighton, 4. 53, Freeman, 4. 53, West Holt, 4. 57, Harvard, 3. 57, Leyton, 3. 57, Medicine Valley, 3. 60, Morrill, 2. 61, Kimball, 1. 62, Elgin Public/Pope John, 0. 62, Franklin, 0. 62, Hyannis, 0. 62, Red Cloud/Blue Hill, 0. 62, Sandhills Valley, 0. 62, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 0. 62, Wilcox-Hildreth, 0.
Individual results
Anselmo-Merna
120 — Semifinal-Cyrus Wells, Anselmo-Merna def. Nickolas Kuehn, Kenesaw, Dec 10-5
126 — Semifinal-Shaye Wood, Central Valley def. Connor Wells, Anselmo-Merna, Dec 7-0
195 — Cons. Round 2-James Hargett, Southern Valley def. Sid Miller, Anselmo-Merna, Fall 1:25
220 — Cons. Round 2-Andrew Burnett, Anselmo-Merna def. Colton Klabenes, Neligh-Oakdale, SV-1 5-3; Cons. Round 3-Andrew Burnett, Anselmo-Merna def. Tanner Kiefer, Cedar Bluffs, Fall 4:22
Brady
132 — Semifinal-Jeremy Larson, Brady def. Nolan Blevins, Weeping Water, Fall 5:33
Dundy County-Stratton
145 — Cons. Round 2-Cooper Coons, Twin Loup def. Serbando Diaz, Dundy County-Stratton, TB-1 5-4
220 — Cons. Round 2-Trenton Baier, Weeping Water def. Delton Haines, Dundy County-Stratton, Fall 1:16
Garden County
106 — Cons. Round 2-Dutch Yates, Garden County def. Ethan Norton, Maxwell, Fall 2:16; Cons. Round 3-Dutch Yates, Garden County def. Blake Devitt, Hitchcock County, Dec 9-2
145 — Semifinal-Colton Holthus, Garden County def. Matt Vanpelt, Southwest, Dec 5-4
Hitchcock County
106 — Cons. Round 2-Blake Devitt, Hitchcock County def. Carter Brandyberry, Alma, Dec 14-9; Cons. Round 3-Dutch Yates, Garden County def. Blake Devitt, Hitchcock County, Dec 9-2
220 — Cons. Round 2-Tanner Kiefer, Cedar Bluffs def. Remington Hodges, Hitchcock County, Fall 4:56
Maxwell
106 — Cons. Round 2-Dutch Yates, Garden County def. Ethan Norton, Maxwell, Fall 2:16
160 — Cons. Round 2-Derek Gibson, Maxwell def. Sam Vortherms, Creighton, Fall 2:39; Cons. Round 3-Derek Gibson, Maxwell def. Chet Wichmann, Palmer, Dec 7-3
195 — Cons. Round 2-Kayden Stubbs, Maxwell def. Reed Mcfadden, Sandhills/Thedford, Dec 9-2; Cons. Round 3-Kayden Stubbs, Maxwell def. Colton Thiele, Summerland, Dec 5-4
Medicine Valley
145 — Cons. Round 2-Dominic Stewart, Thayer Central def. Jaden Henderson, Medicine Valley, Fall 2:53
Mullen
106 — Cons. Round 2-Tristin Grooms, Mullen def. Alex Spotanski, Shelton, Fall 0:39; Cons. Round 3-Tristin Grooms, Mullen def. Lane Bohac, East Butler, Dec 3-2
113 — Semifinal-Eli Paxton, Mullen def. Jesse Sauceda, Shelton, Fall 4:52
120 — Semifinal-Teven Marshall, Mullen def. Tate Phillipps, Burwell, Dec 7-4
160 — Cons. Round 2-Tyler Coleman, Hemingford def. Kendal Neal, Mullen, Dec 8-2
182 — Cons. Round 2-Riley Kessler, Mullen def. Bobby Evans, Cambridge, Dec 6-0; Cons. Round 3-Cash Meier, Guardian Angels Central C def. Riley Kessler, Mullen, Fall 3:34
195 — Semifinal-Kaleb Pofahl, Neligh-Oakdale def. Ty Kvanvig, Mullen, Fall 3:00
220 — Semifinal-Clayton Hassett, Mullen def. Collin Gale, Plainview, TB-1 4-2
St. Pat’s
170 — Semifinal-Alizae Mejia, Plainview def. Talan Mcgill, St. Pat`s, Dec 6-4
Sandhills/Thedford
160 — Semifinal-Reece Zutavern, Sandhills/Thedford def. Jarrett Parsons, High Plains Community, Dec 3-2
182 — Semifinal-Daylan Russell, Alma def. Bryan Zutavern, Sandhills/Thedford, Dec 4-2
195 — Cons. Round 2-Kayden Stubbs, Maxwell def. Reed Mcfadden, Sandhills/Thedford, Dec 9-2
285 — Cons. Round 2-Carson Fehlhafer, Centennial def. Brayton Branic, Sandhills/Thedford, Fall 4:30
South Loup
113 — Cons. Round 2-Logan Peterson, South Loup def. Gabe Kohel, Morrill, TF-1.5 4:46, 15-0; Cons. Round 3-Logan Peterson, South Loup def. Jacob Fox, Axtell, Dec 6-4
Southwest
132 — Cons. Round 2-Carter Buchheit, Hemingford def. Garrett Latimer, Southwest, Dec 4-1
145 — Semifinal-Colton Holthus, Garden County def. Matt Vanpelt, Southwest, Dec 5-4
152 — Semifinal-Colby Coons, Twin Loup def. Brett Tryon, Southwest, Dec 11-5
Sutherland
126 — Semifinal-Gaven Schernikau, Centennial def. Samuel Foster, Sutherland, Dec 6-2
132 — Cons. Round 2-Jon Peterka, Sutherland def. Carson Gruntorad, Elm Creek, MD 13-4; Cons. Round 3-Jon Peterka, Sutherland def. Keagan Mosel, Plainview, Fall 3:38
170 — Cons. Round 2-Wyatt Hegemann, Howells-Dodge def. Gavin White, Sutherland, Fall 1:29
BOYS BASKETBALL
Boys subdistricts start on Monday.
North Platte 65,
Minden 54
MINDEN — North Platte downed Minden 65-54 on Friday.
DCS 69,
Med. Valley 51
CURTIS — Dundy County-Stratton defeated Medicine Valley 69-51 on Friday.
Elm Creek 91,
Hi-Line 54
ELM CREEK — Elm Creek downed Hi-Line 91-54 on Friday.
Bridgeport 65,
Perkins Co. 53
GRANT — Bridgeport defeated Perkins County 65-54 on Friday.
Wallace 64,
Creek Valley 47
CHAPPELL — Wallace topped Creek Valley 54-47 on Friday.
Southwest 49,
MHC 44
BARTLEY — Southwest edged Maywood-Hayes Center 49-44 on Friday.
Mullen 72,
Wa.-Pa. 63
WAUNETA — Mullen defeated Wauneta-Palisade 72-63 on Friday.
Ogallala 81,
Gothenburg 52
GOTHENBURG — Ogallala downed Gothenburg 81-52 on Friday.
Amherst 59,
Broken Bow 50
AMHERST — Amherst held off Broken Bow 59-50 on Friday.
Garden Co. 63,
Leyton 47
OSHKOSH — Garden County defeated Leyton 63-47 on Friday.
Sutherland 47,
Chase Co. 37
IMPERIAL — Sutherland downed Chase County 47-37 on Friday.
Brady 49,
Sandhills/Thedford 34
BRADY — Brady defeated Sandhills/Thedford 49-34 on Friday.
Loomis 68,
Maxwell 38
MAXWELL — Loomis downed Maxwell 68-38 on Friday.
Sandhills Valley 61,
Arthur Co. 44
TRYON — Sandhills Valley defeated Arthur County 61-44 on Friday.
South Loup 69,
SEM 40
SUMNER — South Loup downed SEM 69-40 on Friday.
SCORES
Adams Central 63, Kearney Catholic 49
Ainsworth 57, Cody-Kilgore 42
Alliance 73, Sidney 45
Alma 55, Arapahoe 40
Amherst 59, Broken Bow 50
Ashland-Greenwood 73, Malcolm 50
Auburn 54, Johnson County Central 25
Aurora 64, Holdrege 51
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 56, Pender 18
Battle Creek 52, O’Neill 48
Bloomfield 68, Wausa 49
Blue Hill 63, Heartland Lutheran 38
Boone Central/Newman Grove 84, Crofton 68
Boyd County 57, Summerland 31
Boys Town 63, Lincoln Lutheran 57
Bridgeport 65, Perkins County 53
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 49, Meridian 20
Burwell 65, CWC 61
Cambridge 67, Bertrand 44
Centennial 40, Wilber-Clatonia 39
Centura 58, Hastings St. Cecilia 46
Clarkson/Leigh 45, David City 32
Conestoga 54, Weeping Water 45
Cross County 64, Friend 24
Doniphan-Trumbull 71, Arcadia-Loup City 64
Douglas County West 80, Tekamah-Herman 63
Dundy County-Stratton 69, Medicine Valley 51
Elkhorn South 60, Gretna 38
Elm Creek 91, Hi-Line 54
Elmwood-Murdock 46, Louisville 42
Exeter/Milligan 61, Dorchester 38
Fairbury 54, Falls City 42
Franklin 49, Red Cloud 19
Freeman 66, Sterling 26
Garden County 63, Leyton 47
Gibbon 77, Overton 33
Grand Island 51, Lincoln Pius X 40
Grand Island Central Catholic 52, St. Paul 45
Hartington Cedar Catholic 68, Norfolk Catholic 59
Heartland 54, Sandy Creek 48
Hemingford 52, Crawford 41
Howells/Dodge 63, Lutheran High Northeast 54
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 72, Plainview 33
Johnson-Brock 42, Mead 32
Kearney 80, Omaha Burke 60
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 75, Wynot 38
Lincoln Christian 38, Bishop Neumann 34
Lincoln North Star 67, Fremont 61
Lincoln Southwest 84, Omaha Bryan 56
Loomis 68, Maxwell 38
McCool Junction 54, Giltner 22
Milford 62, Syracuse 57
Mitchell 79, Kimball 62
Mullen 72, Wauneta-Palisade 63
Niobrara/Verdigre 51, Neligh-Oakdale 41
North Bend Central 53, Fort Calhoun 40
North Platte St. Patrick’s 48, Paxton 35
Ogallala 81, Gothenburg 52
Omaha Central 83, Millard North 81, OT
Omaha Christian Academy 72, Nebraska Christian 68
Omaha Concordia 60, Arlington 48
Omaha Nation 69, Allen 53
Omaha North 66, Lincoln High 55
Omaha Roncalli 39, Elkhorn 37
Omaha South 77, Omaha Northwest 55
Omaha Westside 65, Lincoln Southeast 46
Osceola 38, High Plains Community 26
Osmond 67, Elkhorn Valley 54
Palmyra 80, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 41
Papillion-LaVista 51, Millard South 41
Papillion-LaVista South 75, Omaha Creighton Prep 52
Parkview Christian 51, Diller-Odell 33
Platteview 70, Columbus 62
Plattsmouth 43, Omaha Gross Catholic 35
Pleasanton 53, Ansley-Litchfield 51
Potter-Dix 60, Minatare 46
Randolph 47, Hartington-Newcastle 40
Sandhills Valley 61, Arthur County 44
Schuyler 50, Raymond Central 37
Shelton 73, Silver Lake 41
Sioux City, West, Iowa 93, South Sioux City 60
South Loup 69, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 40
Southern 58, Pawnee City 54
Southern Valley 50, Axtell 44
Southwest 49, Maywood-Hayes Center 44, OT
Spalding Academy 73, St. Edward 47
St. Mary’s 62, Elgin Public/Pope John 38
Stanton 49, Emerson-Hubbard 34
Sutherland 47, Chase County 37
Sutton 79, Superior 50
Thayer Central 59, Fillmore Central 52
Tri County 78, Lewiston 40
Wakefield 73, Homer 44
Wallace 64, Creek Valley 47
Wayne 53, Pierce 40
West Point-Beemer 41, Archbishop Bergan 40
Wisner-Pilger 67, Madison 50
Wood River 31, Kenesaw 26
Yutan 30, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 21
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Bellevue West 70, Millard West 62
Elkhorn 60, Bellevue East 22
Gretna 48, Elkhorn South 38
Lincoln High 58, Omaha North 19
Lincoln North Star 61, Fremont 55
Lincoln Northeast 49, Norfolk 38
Lincoln Pius X 65, Grand Island 16
Lincoln Southwest 72, Omaha Bryan 17
Millard North 56, Omaha Central 47
Millard South 72, Papillion-LaVista 51
Omaha Burke 61, Kearney 37
Omaha Marian 52, Papillion-LaVista South 50
Omaha Westside 48, Lincoln Southeast 26
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Season Opener
The North Platte Community College softball team lost 8-0 to Vernon College Friday. Taylar Coleman took the loss giving up six hits and six unearned runs, while striking out four.
Megan Hernandz-Belew had a double and Jace Cundiff had a single on offense.
In the second game of the day, the Knight’s lost 18-5 to Garden City Community College.
Chole Sutherland took the loss, giving up 12 hits and seven unearned runs, while striking out four. Hernandez-Belew went 2 for 3, and Brittany Bui went 2 for 4 on offense.
“It was a good day of ball; we saw a lot of good things we can build on the rest of the weekend and throughout the season” said Head Coach Janelle Higgins. “Both of these teams are well into their season, and this was only our fourth day on the field.”
The Knights will again take on Vernon College at 10 a.m. and Garden City Community College at noon on Saturday.
MENS COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Central 85,
NPCC 66
COLUMBUS — Central defeated North Platte 85-66 on Friday.
Danilo Matovic led the Knights in scoring with 13 points and ended the game with eight rebounds. Three Knights players posted nine points including Courtney Murrell, Mert Halavurte and DaVonte Tharpe.
The Knights play Southeast on Saturday.
