STATE WRESTLING
Day One
Class A
North Platte
126 — Round 1-Jaylan Ruffin, North Platte def. Nate Hartman, Millard West, Dec 4-2; Quarterfinal-Jaylan Ruffin, North Platte def. Jose Hinz, Lincoln Southeast, Fall 1:57
132 — Round 1-Darian Diaz, North Platte def. Luke Andres, Lincoln Pius X, TF-1.5 4:36, 17-2; Quarterfinal-Darian Diaz, North Platte, Gabriel Grice, Omaha Central, 12-4, MD 10-0
145 — Round 1-Raymen Riley, North Platte def. Nick Groth, Elkhorn South, Fall 4:33; Quarterfinal-Ray Hubbard, Omaha Central def. Raymen Riley, North Platte, Fall 0:16
152 — Round 1-Luke Rathjen, North Platte def. Parker Harrahill, Elkhorn, Dec 7-5; Quarterfinal-Gauge Mcbride, Kearney def. Luke Rathjen, North Platte, MD 11-3
182 — Round 1-Gavyn Brauer, North Platte def. Henry Thomsen, Elkhorn South, Fall 5:07; Quarterfinal-Gavyn Brauer, North Platte def. Cole d. Haberman, Omaha Westside, Fall 4:51
Class B
Cozad
126 — Round 1-Isaac White, Cozad def. Lucien Engel, Col. Lakeview, Dec 4-2; Quarterfinal-Michael Mass, Ralston def. Isaac White, Cozad, Dec 9-6
138 — Round 1-Trevor Kluck, Aurora def. Brecken Loftin, Cozad, Fall 1:52
220 — Round 1-Austin Rollman, Col. Lakeview def. Cade Stott, Cozad, Dec 2-1
Gothenburg
132 — Round 1-Bryce Brown, Hastings def. Abe Mendez, Gothenburg, MD 16-2
160 — Round 1-Chance Sjulin, Nebraska City def. Riley Baker, Gothenburg, Dec 7-6
170 — Round 1-Isaiah Young, Gothenburg def. Mack Owens, Aurora, Fall 2:22; Quarterfinal-Evan Canoyer, Waverly def. Isaiah Young, Gothenburg, TF-1.5 5:07, 17-1
182 — Round 1-Damen Pape, Hastings def. Trenton Peterson, Gothenburg, Fall 0:33
285 — Round 1-Remington Gay, Arlington def. Ethan Libich, Gothenburg, Fall 1:23
Lexington
106 — Round 1-Daven Naylor, Lexington def. Ivan Perez, Schuyler, Fall 3:40; Quarterfinal-Zachary Ourada, Omaha Skutt, def Daven Naylor, Lexington, TF-1.5 2:36
113 — Round 1-Ivan Lazo, Lexington def. Brock Bolling, Pierce, Dec 6-1; Ivan Lazo, Lexington def. Aj Parrish, Bennington, Dec 4-1
120 — Round 1-Ean Bailey, Lexington def.Drew Cooper, Omaha Skutt, MD 15-6; Quarterfinal-Ty Rainforth, O`Neill def. Ean Bailey, Lexington, Dec 4-2
126 — Round 1-Dominic Cherek, Plattsmouth def. Dylan Hubbard, Lexington, Dec 11-7
145 — Round 1-Brady Fago, Lexington def. Nicholas Asche, Omaha Concordia, Dec 6-0; Quarterfinal-Brady Fago, Lexington def. Noah Talmadge, Ralston, Dec 1-0
182 — Round 1-Braden Hanson, Blair def. Efrin Aguirre, Lexington, Fall 1:45
195 — Round 1-Kole Bordovsky, Wahoo def. Ismael Ayala, Lexington, Fall 2:45
220 — Round 1-James Hernandez, Lexington def. Jacob Ludwig, Ash-Greenwood, Fall 2:35; Quarterfinal-Brayan Rodriguez, York def. James Hernandez, Lexington, Fall 1:36
McCook
152 — Round 1-Ashton Schweitzer, Pierce def. Landon Towne, McCook, Dec 4-2
160 — Round 1-Alex Anthony, McCook def. Treyton Jones, Blair, MD 14-4; Quarterfinal-Josh Miller, Arlington def. Alex Anthony, McCook, MD 9-1
195 — Round 1-Alec Langan, McCook def. Aaron Fowler, Ralston, Fall 0:55; Quarterfinal-Alec Langan, McCook def. Dexter Larsen, Blair, Fall 0:45
285 — Round 1-Mike Leatherdale, Wayne def. Reid Steinbeck, McCook, Fall 1:20
Ogallala
145 — Round 1-Gage Stokey, Ogallala def. Jett Samuelson, Hastings, Dec 7-2; Quarterfinal-Gage Stokey, Ogallala, Tanner Schneiderheinz, Central City, Dec 6-4
152 — Round 1-Cameron Zink, Ogallala def. Alex Luttig, Arlington, Fall 1:27; Quarterfinal-Elliot Steinhoff, Platteview def. Cameron Zink, Ogallala, Fall 1:39
170 — Round 1-Brock Skinner, Ogallala def. Landon Ternus, Col. Lakeview, Fall 1:56; Quarterfinal-Brock Skinner, Ogallala def. Brett Tinker, Pierce, Dec 18-12
Class C
Broken Bow
106 — Round 1-Zach Bongers, David City def. Lane Russell, Broken Bow, Fall 5:19
120 — Round 1-Trey Garey, Broken Bow def. Grant Wells, Lincoln Lutheran, Fall 2:51; Quarterfinal-Hunter Vandenberg, Aquinas Catholic def. Trey Garey, Broken Bow, Dec 5-0
126 — Round 1-Casey Faulkenberry, Broken Bow def. Zaid Martinez, Tri County, TF-1.5 4:39, 17-1; Quarterfinal-Casey Faulkenberry, Broken Bow def. Ethan Zegers, Milford, Fall 2:21
138 — Round 1-Allan Olander, Norfolk Catholic def. Austin Cole, Broken Bow, Fall 2:43
182 — Round 1-Lathan Duda, Broken Bow def. Evan Hand, Columbus Scotus, Fall 4:55; Quarterfinal-Lathan Duda, Broken Bow def. Kyle Sterup, C County/Osceola, MD 16-3
220 — Round 1-Robbie Lovejoy, Winnebago def. Keifer Anderson, Broken Bow, Fall 0:55
285 — Round 1-Daven Whitley, BRLD def. Tyler Thomas, Broken Bow, Dec 9-2
Chase County
182 — Round 1-Trevor Peterson, Chase County def. Colton Horne, Doniphan-Trumbull, Dec 9-3; Quarterfinal-Trevor Peterson, Chase County, Ethan Villwok, Archbishop Brgn, Fall 2:25
Hershey
113 — Round 1-Konner Schluckebier, Milford def. Gage Musser, Hershey, Fall 2:35
120 — Round 1-Matt Bruns, Hershey def. Trev Arlt, Yutan, Dec 3-0; Quarterfinal-Mitch Albrecht, Raymond Central def. Matt Bruns, Hershey, Fall 0:58
Hi-Line
113 — Round 1-Zach Dickau, Hi-Line def. Miguel Jaimes, Wilber-Clatonia, Fall 3:27; Quarterfinal-Zach Dickau, Hi-Line def. Simon Schindler, David City, Dec 5-3
126 — Round 1-Dalton Anderson, Ponca def. Timmy Smith, Hi-Line, Dec 5-3
160 — Round 1-Conner Schutz, Hi-Line def. Ty Miller, Logan View, Dec 7-2; Quarterfinal-Conner Schutz, Hi-Line def. Gavin Hinrichs, Fillmore Central, Dec 11-4
Perkins County
160 — Round 1-Dylan Jones, Louisville def. Jace Wid, Perkins County, Fall 1:57
220 — Round 1-Jon Matulka, Bishop Neumann def. Brandon Knoles, Perkins County, Fall 0:45
Class D
Anselmo-Merna
120 — Round 1-Cyrus Wells, Anselmo-Merna def. Riley Hadwiger, Pleasanton, MD 12-2; Quarterfinal - Cyrus Wells (Anselmo-Merna) 29-0 won by decision over Brock Kester (Neligh-Oakdale) 36-9 (Dec 6-2)
126 — Round 1-Connor Wells, Anselmo-Merna def. Doug Rainey, Southern, Dec 7-1; Quarterfinal-Connor Wells, Anselmo-Merna, Lane Barton, Meridian, Dec 3-1
195 — Round 1-Colton Thiele, Summerland def. Sid Miller, Anselmo-Merna, Fall 3:46
220 — Round 1-Trenton Baier, Weeping Water def. Andrew Burnett, Anselmo-Merna, Dec 3-1
Brady
132 — Round 1-Jeremy Larson, Brady def. Carson Mason, South Loup, Fall 0:33; Quarterfinal-Jeremy Larson, Brady def. Art Escalante, Winside, Fall 1:58
220 — Round 1-Clayton Hassett, Mullen def. Kaden Dady, Brady, Fall 2:49
Dundy County-Stratton
120 — Round 1-Brock Kester, Neligh-Oakdale def. Blake Webb, Dundy County-Stratton, Fall 1:32
145 — Round 1-Levi Lewis, North Central def. Serbando Diaz, Dundy County-Stratton, Fall 4:30
220 — Round 1-Colton Klabenes, Neligh-Oakdale def. Delton Haines, Dundy County-Stratton, Fall 2:35
Garden County
106 — Round 1-Dutch Yates, Garden County def. Jesse Duba, Friend, MD 16-6; Quarterfinal-Eli Lanham, Plainview, Dutch Yates, Garden County, Fall 1:37
145 — Round 1-Colton Holthus, Garden County def. Jack Baptista, Friend, Fall 0:46; Quarterfinal-Colton Holthus, Garden County def. Bode Wortman, Plainview, Fall 1:22
152 — Round 1-Jason Burch, Weeping Water def. Riley Holthus, Garden County, Fall 2:47
182 — Round 1-Daylan Russell, Alma def. Dallas Miller, Garden County, Forfeit
Hitchcock County
106 — Round 1-Blake Devitt, Hitchcock County def. Reece Kocian, East Butler, Fall 4:59; Quarterfinal-Nolan Osborn, Twin Loup def. Blake Devitt, Hitchcock County, MD 12-2
113 — Round 1-Jacob Fox, Axtell def. Kaleb Christofferson, Hitchcock County, Fall 4:09
120 — Round 1-Tate Phillipps, Burwell def. Gavin Losey, Hitchcock County, Fall 0:56
220 — Round 1-Remington Hodges, Hitchcock County def. Jacob Busch, Burwell, Dec 6-5; Quarterfinal-Luke Howitt, Maxwell def. Remington Hodges, Hitchcock County, Dec 3-1
Maxwell
106 — Round 1-Ashton Dane, Plainview def. Ethan Norton, Maxwell, Fall 0:28
106 — Round 1-Hunter Bennett, Elkhorn Valley def. Wyatt Heessel, Maxwell, Fall 1:53
126 — Round 1-Gaven Schernikau, Centennial def. Jacob Gholson, Maxwell, Fall 0:50
160 — Round 1-Derek Gibson, Maxwell def. Matt Christensen, Plainview, Fall 2:35; Quarterfinal-Reece Zutavern, Sandhills/Thedford def. Derek Gibson, Maxwell, Dec 8-7
195 — Round 1-Ty Kvanvig, Mullen def. Kayden Stubbs, Maxwell, Dec 8-3
220 — Round 1-Luke Howitt, Maxwell def. Mitchell Peatrowski, Guardian Angels CC, Fall 4:30; Quarterfinal-Luke Howitt, Maxwell def. Remington Hodges, Hitchcock County, Dec 3-1
Medicine Valley
145 — Round 1-Matt Vanpelt, Southwest def. Jaden Henderson, Medicine Valley, TF-1.5 3:12, 17-0
Mullen
106 — Round 1-Tristin Grooms, Mullen def. Carter Brandyberry, Alma, Fall 2:30; Quarterfinal-Hunter Bennett, Elkhorn Valley def. Tristin Grooms, Mullen, Fall 5:51
113 — Round 1-Eli Paxton, Mullen def. Aiden Piel, Rd Cloud/Bl Hill, Dec 11-9; Quarterfinal-Eli Paxton, Mullen def. Brayden Brecka, East Butler, Fall 2:25
120 — Round 1-Teven Marshall, Mullen def. Tristan White, Arapahoe, Dec 7-2; Quarterfinal-Teven Marshall, Mullen def. Koby Smith, Elm Creek, Fall 5:51
126 — Round 1-Lane Barton, Meridian def. Kyle Durfee, Mullen, Dec 3-2
145 — Round 1-Roy Guzman, Palmer def. Spencer Denaeyer, Mullen, M. For.
160 — Round 1-Chet Wichmann, Palmer def, Kendal Neal, Mullen, Dec 4-3
182 — Round 1-Riley Kessler, Mullen def. Trevor Schumacher, Howells-Dodge, Dec 6-0; Quarterfinal-Corey Dawe, Burwell def. Riley Kessler, Mullen, MD 15-4
195 — Round 1-Ty Kvanvig, Mullen def. Kayden Stubbs, Maxwell, Dec 8-3; Quarterfinal-Ty Kvanvig, Mullen def. Jestin Bayer, Howells-Dodge, Fall 1:38
220 — Round 1-Clayton Hassett, Mullen def. Kaden Dady, Brady, Fall 2:49; Quarterfinal-Clayton Hassett, Mullen def. Braden Klover, Southern, MD 14-5
St. Pat’s
132 — Round 1-Garrett Latimer, Southwest def. Hunter Deeds, St. Patrick`s, TF-1.5 4:00, 15-0
170 — Round 1-Talan Mcgill, NP St. Patrick`s def. Hunter Green, Meridian, Dec 7-0; Quarterfinal-Talan Mcgill, NP St. Patrick`s def. Hunter Arehart, Ansley-Litchfield, Fall 1:31
182 — Round 1-Cash Meier, Guardian Angels CC def. Justin Schroll, NP St. Patrick`s, Fall 6:25
195 — Round 1-Carl Mundt, Nebraska Christian def. Landon Nichols, NP St. Patrick`s, Fall 1:34
Sandhills/Thedford
160 — Round 1-Reece Zutavern, Sandhills/Thedford def. Remington Gay, Palmer, Fall 5:54; Quarterfinal-Reece Zutavern, Sandhills/Thedford def. Derek Gibson, Maxwell, Dec 8-7
182 — Round 1-Bryan Zutavern, Sandhills/Thedford def. Justin Kuta, Palmer, Fall 1:08; Quarterfinal-Bryan Zutavern, Sandhills/Thedford def. Dawson Kaup, Neligh-Oakdale, Fall 3:55
195 — Round 1-Reed Mcfadden, Sandhills/Thedford def. Chase Swartwood, Elm Creek, Fall 5:45; Quarterfinal-Wyatt Haverluck, Meridian def. Reed Mcfadden, Sandhills/Thedford, MD 14-1
285 — Round 1-Payton Christiancy, Superior def. Brayton Branic, Sandhills/Thedford, Fall 6:00
Sandhills Valley
195 — Round 1-Kaleb Pofahl, Neligh-Oakdale def. Tyler Wolfe, Sandhills Valley, Fall 0:30
South Loup
113 — Round 1-Logan Peterson, South Loup def. Creel Weber, Hemingford, Fall 2:41; Quarterfinal-Scout Ashburn, Plainview def. Logan Peterson, South Loup, TF-1.5 2:51, 16-0
132 — Round 1-Jeremy Larson, Brady def. Carson Mason, South Loup, Fall 0:33
Southwest
132 — Round 1-Garrett Latimer, Southwest def. Hunter Deeds, NP St. Patrick`s, TF-1.5 4:00, 15-0; Quarterfinal-Nolan Blevins, Weeping Water def. Garrett Latimer, Southwest, MD 15-4
145 — Round 1-Matt Vanpelt, Southwest def. Jaden Henderson, Medicine Valley, TF-1.5 3:12, 17-0; Quarterfinal-Matt Vanpelt, Southwest, won in tie breaker 1 over Cooper Coons, Twin Loup, TB-1 3-1
152 — Round 1-Brett Tryon, Southwest def. Zachery Randall, Pender, Dec 3-0; Quarterfinal-Brett Tryon, Southwest def. Isaiah Bryner, Hemingford, Dec 11-6
285 — Round 1-Levi Kerner, Arapahoe def. Bryson Shoemaker, Southwest, Fall 5:22
Sutherland
126 — Round 1-Samuel Foster, Sutherland def. Rafe Grebin, Summerland, Fall 3:15; Quarterfinal-Samuel Foster, Sutherland def. Javier Marino, High Plains, Fall 3:16
132 — Round 1-Art Escalante, Winside def. Jon Peterka, Sutherland, TF-1.5 5:35, 18-3
170 — Round 1-Gavin White, Sutherland def. Conor Dempsey, Neligh-Oakdale, Fall 4:53; Quarterfinal-Dylan Soule, High Plains def. Gavin White, Sutherland, Fall 1:28
GIRLS BASKETBALL
C1-9
Broken Bow 49,
O’Neill 39
BURWELL — Broken Bow downed O’Neill 49-39 on Thursday.
C1-12
Chadron 52,
Ogallala 34
BRIDGEPORT — Chadron defeated Ogallala 52-34 on Thursday.
C2-11
South Loup 51,
Elm Creek 36
GOTHENBURG — South Loup defeated Elm Creek 51-36 on Thursday.
D1-10
MHC 36,
St. Pat’s 31
BRADY — Maywood-Hayes Center edged St. Pat’s 36-31 on Thursday.
D1-11
Cambridge 49,
DCS 34
MCCOOK — Cambridge topped Dundy County-Stratton 49-34 on Thursday.
D1-12
South Platte 45,
Kimball 17
OGALLALA — South Platte beat Kimball 45-17 on Thursday.
D2-7
Anselmo-Merna 41,
SEM 34
BROKEN BOW — Anselmo-Merna topped SEM 41-34 on Thursday.
D2-9
Mullen 55,
Arthur Co. 34
PAXTON — Mullen defeated Arthur County 55-34 on Thursday.
D2-10
Wa.-Pa. 34,
Med. Valley 28
Wauneta-Palisade edged Medicine Valley 34-28 on Thursday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Northwest 60, Lexington 57
McCook 61, Cozad 18
