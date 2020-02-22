Sports Shorts, full results from Omaha, Feb. 23

STATE WRESTLING

Championship Saturday

Class A

North Platte

126

1st Place

Blake Cushing, Grand Island def. Jaylan Ruffin, North Platte, Fall 5:30

132

Cons. Semi

Darian Diaz, North Platte def. Nic Swift, Lincoln East, Fall 3:33

3rd Place

Darian Diaz, North Platte def. Daniel Derosier, Bellevue East, Dec 4-1

182

1st Place

Gavyn Brauer, North Platte def. Anthony Deanda, Columbus, Dec 8-5

Class B

Lexington

113

Cons. Semi

Ivan Lazo, Lexington def. Brock Bolling, Pierce, Dec 6-1;

3rd Place

Aj Parrish, Bennington def. Ivan Lazo, Lexington, Fall 2:43

145

1st Place

Brady Fago, Lexington def. Sean Martin, Seward, Dec 9-4

McCook

195

Cons. Semi

Alec Langan, McCook def. Imanol Munoz, Holdrege, Dec 9-3

3rd Place

Alec Langan, McCook def. Kole Bordovsky, Wahoo, Dec 5-3

Ogallala

145

Cons. Semi

Noah Talmadge, Ralston def. Gage Stokey, Ogallala, MD 10-0

5th Place

Gage Stokey, Ogallala def. Treven Melroy, Holdrege, MD 11-3

152

Cons. Semi

Cameron Zink, Ogallala def. Mason Brumbaugh, Hastings, MD 18-6

3rd Place

Peyten Walling, Wahoo def. Cameron Zink, Ogallala, Fall 2:57

170

Cons. Semi

Brock Skinner, Ogallala def. Brody Nelson, Beatrice, Dec 5-2

3rd Place

Brady Robb, Sidney def. Brock Skinner, Ogallala, MD 14-4

Class C

Broken Bow

126

1st Place

Casey Faulkenberry, Broken Bow def. Chris Williams, Valentine, Dec 8-2

182

1st Place

Lathan Duda, Broken Bow def. Trevor Peterson, Chase County, Dec 5-3

Chase County

182

1st Place

Lathan Duda, Broken Bow def. Trevor Peterson, Chase County, Dec 5-3

Hi-Line

113

Cons. Semi

Zach Dickau, Hi-Line def. Spencer Bridgmon, Syracuse, Fall 2:48

3rd Place

Casey Benavides, Bridgeport def. Zach Dickau, Hi-Line, Dec 8-1

160

1st Place

Chase Olson, Valentine def. Conner Schutz, Hi-Line, Dec 9-7

Class D

Anselmo-Merna

120

1st Place

Teven Marshall, Mullen def. Cyrus Wells, Anselmo-Merna, Dec 6-5

126

Cons. Semi

Adam Miller, Elkhorn Valley def. Connor Wells, Anselmo-Merna, Fall 2:12

5th Place Match

Josh Spatz, East Butler def. Connor Wells, Anselmo-Merna, Dec 8-2

220

Cons. Semi

Collin Gale, Plainview def. Andrew Burnett, Anselmo-Merna, Dec 7-2

5th Place

Braden Klover, Southern def. Andrew Burnett, Anselmo-Merna, Dec 16-9

Brady

132

1st Place

Ruger Reimers, Palmer def. Jeremy Larson, Brady, Dec 1-0

Garden County

106

Cons. Semi

Ashton Dane, Plainview def. Dutch Yates, Garden County, Fall 1:33

5th Place

Nolan Osborn, Twin Loup def. Dutch Yates, Garden County, MD 16-3

Maxwell

160

Cons. Semi

Jackson Feulner, Thayer Central def. Derek Gibson, Maxwell, Dec 8-4)

5th Place

Tyler Coleman, Hemingford def. Derek Gibson, Maxwell, MD 12-4

195

Cons. Semi

Ty Kvanvig, Mullen def. Kayden Stubbs, Maxwell, Fall 0:33

5th Place

James Hargett, Southern Valley def. Kayden Stubbs, Maxwell, Dec 3-2

220

1st Place

Clayton Hassett, Mullen def. Luke Howitt, Maxwell, SV-1 5-3

Mullen

106

Cons. Semi

Tristin Grooms, Mullen def. Nolan Osborn, Twin Loup, Fall 2:45

3rd Place

Ashton Dane, Plainview def. Tristin Grooms, Mullen, Dec 3-1

113

1st Place

Scout Ashburn, Plainview def. Eli Paxton, Mullen, MD 9-1

120

1st Place Match

Teven Marshall, Mullen def. Cyrus Wells, Anselmo-Merna, Dec 6-5

195

Cons. Semi

Ty Kvanvig, Mullen def. Kayden Stubbs, Maxwell, Fall 0:33)

3rd Place

Wyatt Haverluck, Meridian def. Ty Kvanvig, Mullen, Fall 0:37

220

1st Place

Clayton Hassett, Mullen def. Luke Howitt, Maxwell, SV-1 5-3

St. Pat’s

Cons. Semi

Talan Mcgill, St. Pat`s def. Wyatt Hegemann, Howells-Dodge, Fall 2:09

3rd Place

Talan Mcgill, St. Pat`s def. Hunter Arehart, Ansley-Litchfield, Dec 7-3

Sandhills/Thedford

160

1st Place Match

Blake Racicky, Ansley-Litchfield def. Reece Zutavern, Sandhills/Thedford, Dec 8-5

182

Cons. Semi

Bryan Zutavern, Sandhills/Thedford def. Cash Meier, Guardian Angels Central C, Dec 4-1

3rd Place

Bryan Zutavern, Sandhills/Thedford def. Kolby Larson, Ansley-Litchfield, Dec 6-2

South Loup

113

Cons. Semi

Jesse Sauceda, Shelton def. Logan Peterson, South Loup, Dec 6-3

5th Place

Zack Hartl, Elkhorn Valley def. Logan Peterson, South Loup, Dec 10-7

Southwest

145

Cons. Semi

Dominic Stewart, Thayer Central def. Matt Vanpelt, Southwest, Fall 1:16

5th Place

Levi Lewis, North Central def. Matt Vanpelt, Southwest, Forfeit

152

Cons. Semi

Will Gunning, Plainview def. Brett Tryon, Southwest, Dec 8-4

5th Place

Trevin Brecka, East Butler def. Brett Tryon, Southwest, Dec 4-2

Sutherland

126

Cons. Semi

Samuel Foster, Sutherland def. Josh Spatz, East Butler, Fall 3:36

3rd Place

Samuel Foster, Sutherland def. Adam Miller, Elkhorn Valley, Dec 4-2

132

Cons. Semi

Nolan Blevins, Weeping Water def. Jon Peterka, Sutherland, MD 16-8

5th Place

Ryan Payne, Centennial def. Jon Peterka, Sutherland, Dec 9-5

WOMENS COLLEGE BASKETALL

Southeast 76,

NPCC 65

BEATRICE — Southeast defeated North Platte Community College 76-65 on Saturday.

The Knights had four players scoring in double figures. Emily Joseph led the way with 12, while Janay Brauer and Isa Valenzuela both posted 11. Ashley Hassett ended the game with 10 points.

The Knights travels back to Southeast on Tuesday for the first round of the Region IX Division II tournament.

MENS COLLEGE BASKETBALL

NPCC 79,

Southeast 77

BEATRICE — Luke Christen 24 points and a double-double from Slavomyr Marchenko helped North Platte Community College come from behind Saturday for a 79-77 win over Southeast.

Christen added eight rebounds, while Marchenko ended the game with 16 points and 13 rebounds. Two other players scored in double figures, with Courtney Murrell adding 15 and DaVonte Tharpe 14.

The Knights travel to McCook on Tuesday.

WOMENS COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Day two of Opening weekend

VERNON, Texas — North Platte Community College’s softball team finished its opening weekend road trip with a 0-4 record.

In the first game of a doubleheader Saturday, Vernon College downed the Knights 13-5.

Essence McRae went 2-for-2 with a double and a runn batted in and Kayleigh Bucio went 1-for 3-with a RBI to lead the Knights at the plate.

In the second game, Garden City defeated the Knights 11-7. Megan Hernandez-Belew went 2-for-4 with a RBI and Brittany Bui went 3-for-5 and had a double.

“We need to see more live pitching and fielding,” head coach Janelle Higgins said. “We are coming together little by little offensively and defensively we just have to keep making adjustments and working hard. Out pitchers have to hit spots better but over all we looked good for the first weekend out.”

The games scheduled for Sunday have been canceled due to inclement weather. The Knights host Northeast on Saturday.

