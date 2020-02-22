Sports Shorts, full results from Omaha, Feb. 23

STATE WRESTLING
Championship Saturday
Class A
North Platte
126
1st Place
Blake Cushing, Grand Island def. Jaylan Ruffin, North Platte, Fall 5:30
132
Cons. Semi
Darian Diaz, North Platte def. Nic Swift, Lincoln East, Fall 3:33
3rd Place
Darian Diaz, North Platte def. Daniel Derosier, Bellevue East, Dec 4-1
182
1st Place
Gavyn Brauer, North Platte def. Anthony Deanda, Columbus, Dec 8-5
Class B
Lexington
113
Cons. Semi
Ivan Lazo, Lexington def. Brock Bolling, Pierce, Dec 6-1;
3rd Place
Aj Parrish, Bennington def. Ivan Lazo, Lexington, Fall 2:43
145
1st Place
Brady Fago, Lexington def. Sean Martin, Seward, Dec 9-4
McCook
195
Cons. Semi
Alec Langan, McCook def. Imanol Munoz, Holdrege, Dec 9-3
3rd Place
Alec Langan, McCook def. Kole Bordovsky, Wahoo, Dec 5-3
Ogallala
145
Cons. Semi
Noah Talmadge, Ralston def. Gage Stokey, Ogallala, MD 10-0
5th Place
Gage Stokey, Ogallala def. Treven Melroy, Holdrege, MD 11-3
152
Cons. Semi
Cameron Zink, Ogallala def. Mason Brumbaugh, Hastings, MD 18-6
3rd Place
Peyten Walling, Wahoo def. Cameron Zink, Ogallala, Fall 2:57
170
Cons. Semi
Brock Skinner, Ogallala def. Brody Nelson, Beatrice, Dec 5-2
3rd Place
Brady Robb, Sidney def. Brock Skinner, Ogallala, MD 14-4
Class C
Broken Bow
126
1st Place
Casey Faulkenberry, Broken Bow def. Chris Williams, Valentine, Dec 8-2
182
1st Place
Lathan Duda, Broken Bow def. Trevor Peterson, Chase County, Dec 5-3
Chase County
182
1st Place
Lathan Duda, Broken Bow def. Trevor Peterson, Chase County, Dec 5-3
Hi-Line
113
Cons. Semi
Zach Dickau, Hi-Line def. Spencer Bridgmon, Syracuse, Fall 2:48
3rd Place
Casey Benavides, Bridgeport def. Zach Dickau, Hi-Line, Dec 8-1
160
1st Place
Chase Olson, Valentine def. Conner Schutz, Hi-Line, Dec 9-7
Class D
Anselmo-Merna
120
1st Place
Teven Marshall, Mullen def. Cyrus Wells, Anselmo-Merna, Dec 6-5
126
Cons. Semi
Adam Miller, Elkhorn Valley def. Connor Wells, Anselmo-Merna, Fall 2:12
5th Place Match
Josh Spatz, East Butler def. Connor Wells, Anselmo-Merna, Dec 8-2
220
Cons. Semi
Collin Gale, Plainview def. Andrew Burnett, Anselmo-Merna, Dec 7-2
5th Place
Braden Klover, Southern def. Andrew Burnett, Anselmo-Merna, Dec 16-9
Brady
132
1st Place
Ruger Reimers, Palmer def. Jeremy Larson, Brady, Dec 1-0
Garden County
106
Cons. Semi
Ashton Dane, Plainview def. Dutch Yates, Garden County, Fall 1:33
5th Place
Nolan Osborn, Twin Loup def. Dutch Yates, Garden County, MD 16-3
Maxwell
160
Cons. Semi
Jackson Feulner, Thayer Central def. Derek Gibson, Maxwell, Dec 8-4)
5th Place
Tyler Coleman, Hemingford def. Derek Gibson, Maxwell, MD 12-4
195
Cons. Semi
Ty Kvanvig, Mullen def. Kayden Stubbs, Maxwell, Fall 0:33
5th Place
James Hargett, Southern Valley def. Kayden Stubbs, Maxwell, Dec 3-2
220
1st Place
Clayton Hassett, Mullen def. Luke Howitt, Maxwell, SV-1 5-3
Mullen
106
Cons. Semi
Tristin Grooms, Mullen def. Nolan Osborn, Twin Loup, Fall 2:45
3rd Place
Ashton Dane, Plainview def. Tristin Grooms, Mullen, Dec 3-1
113
1st Place
Scout Ashburn, Plainview def. Eli Paxton, Mullen, MD 9-1
120
1st Place Match
Teven Marshall, Mullen def. Cyrus Wells, Anselmo-Merna, Dec 6-5
195
Cons. Semi
Ty Kvanvig, Mullen def. Kayden Stubbs, Maxwell, Fall 0:33)
3rd Place
Wyatt Haverluck, Meridian def. Ty Kvanvig, Mullen, Fall 0:37
220
1st Place
Clayton Hassett, Mullen def. Luke Howitt, Maxwell, SV-1 5-3
St. Pat’s
Cons. Semi
Talan Mcgill, St. Pat`s def. Wyatt Hegemann, Howells-Dodge, Fall 2:09
3rd Place
Talan Mcgill, St. Pat`s def. Hunter Arehart, Ansley-Litchfield, Dec 7-3
Sandhills/Thedford
160
1st Place Match
Blake Racicky, Ansley-Litchfield def. Reece Zutavern, Sandhills/Thedford, Dec 8-5
182
Cons. Semi
Bryan Zutavern, Sandhills/Thedford def. Cash Meier, Guardian Angels Central C, Dec 4-1
3rd Place
Bryan Zutavern, Sandhills/Thedford def. Kolby Larson, Ansley-Litchfield, Dec 6-2
South Loup
113
Cons. Semi
Jesse Sauceda, Shelton def. Logan Peterson, South Loup, Dec 6-3
5th Place
Zack Hartl, Elkhorn Valley def. Logan Peterson, South Loup, Dec 10-7
Southwest
145
Cons. Semi
Dominic Stewart, Thayer Central def. Matt Vanpelt, Southwest, Fall 1:16
5th Place
Levi Lewis, North Central def. Matt Vanpelt, Southwest, Forfeit
152
Cons. Semi
Will Gunning, Plainview def. Brett Tryon, Southwest, Dec 8-4
5th Place
Trevin Brecka, East Butler def. Brett Tryon, Southwest, Dec 4-2
Sutherland
126
Cons. Semi
Samuel Foster, Sutherland def. Josh Spatz, East Butler, Fall 3:36
3rd Place
Samuel Foster, Sutherland def. Adam Miller, Elkhorn Valley, Dec 4-2
132
Cons. Semi
Nolan Blevins, Weeping Water def. Jon Peterka, Sutherland, MD 16-8
5th Place
Ryan Payne, Centennial def. Jon Peterka, Sutherland, Dec 9-5
WOMENS COLLEGE BASKETALL
Southeast 76,
NPCC 65
BEATRICE — Southeast defeated North Platte Community College 76-65 on Saturday.
The Knights had four players scoring in double figures. Emily Joseph led the way with 12, while Janay Brauer and Isa Valenzuela both posted 11. Ashley Hassett ended the game with 10 points.
The Knights travels back to Southeast on Tuesday for the first round of the Region IX Division II tournament.
MENS COLLEGE BASKETBALL
NPCC 79,
Southeast 77
BEATRICE — Luke Christen 24 points and a double-double from Slavomyr Marchenko helped North Platte Community College come from behind Saturday for a 79-77 win over Southeast.
Christen added eight rebounds, while Marchenko ended the game with 16 points and 13 rebounds. Two other players scored in double figures, with Courtney Murrell adding 15 and DaVonte Tharpe 14.
The Knights travel to McCook on Tuesday.
WOMENS COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Day two of Opening weekend
VERNON, Texas — North Platte Community College’s softball team finished its opening weekend road trip with a 0-4 record.
In the first game of a doubleheader Saturday, Vernon College downed the Knights 13-5.
Essence McRae went 2-for-2 with a double and a runn batted in and Kayleigh Bucio went 1-for 3-with a RBI to lead the Knights at the plate.
In the second game, Garden City defeated the Knights 11-7. Megan Hernandez-Belew went 2-for-4 with a RBI and Brittany Bui went 3-for-5 and had a double.
“We need to see more live pitching and fielding,” head coach Janelle Higgins said. “We are coming together little by little offensively and defensively we just have to keep making adjustments and working hard. Out pitchers have to hit spots better but over all we looked good for the first weekend out.”
The games scheduled for Sunday have been canceled due to inclement weather. The Knights host Northeast on Saturday.
