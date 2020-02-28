Sports shorts

GIRLS DISTRICT BASKETBALL
C1-2
Chadron 46,
Roncalli 34
NORTH PLATTE — Chadron downed Omaha Roncalli 46-34 in the district championship on Friday.
C1-4
Adams Central 52,
Broken Bow 37
KEARNEY — Adams Central defeated Broken Bow 52-37 in the district championship on Friday.
Broken Bow ended the season with a 23-3 record.
C1-6
Malcolm 37,
Ogallala 28
KEARNEY — Malcolm downed Ogallala 37-28 in the district Championship on Friday.
Ogallala finished the season with a 20-5 record.
C1-8
Wahoo 51,
Chase Co. 36
KEARNEY — Wahoo defeated Chase County 51-36 in the district championship on Friday.
Chase County ended their season with a 18-4 record.
C2-6
GICC 54,
Bridgeport 32
NORTH PLATTE — GICC downed Bridgeport 54-32 in the district championship on Friday.
C2-8
BRLD 43,
South Loup 32
YORK — BRLD defeated South Loup 43-32 in the district championship on Friday.
South Loup finished their season with a 21-3 record.
D1-5
MHC 37,
Diller-Odell 27
GRAND ISLAND — Maywood-Hayes Center downed Diller-Odell 37-27 in the district championship on Friday.
D1-6
Bergan 36,
South Platte 31
GIBBON — Archbishop Bergan defeated South Platte 36-31 in the district championship on Friday.
South Platte ended their seaso with a 18-3 record.
D1-8
DCS 46,
St. Pat’s 43
BARTLEY — Dundy County-Stratton edged St. Pat’s 46-43 in the district championship on Friday.
St. Pat’s finished their season with a 17-8 record.
D2-1
Fall City SH 55,
Wa.-Pa. 20
HASTINGS — Fall City Sacred Heart defeated Wauneta-Palisade 55-20 in the district championship on Friday.
Wauneta-Palisade ended their season with a 11-15 record.
D2-7
Sterling 39,
Anselmo-Merna 35
GRAND ISLAND — Sterling held off Anselmo-Merna 39-35 in the district championship on Friday.
Anselmo-Merna finished their season with a 14-9 season.
Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Class A
District A-1
Norfolk 84, Lincoln High 72
District A-2
Lincoln Southwest 67, Omaha Northwest 64
District A-3
Elkhorn South 85, South Sioux City 42
District A-4
Omaha Bryan 68, Omaha North 55
District A-5
Lincoln Northeast 72, Fremont 56
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Class C1 District Finals
C1-1
Lincoln Christian 57, Louisville 27
C1-3
North Bend Central 55, Norfolk Catholic 47, OT
C1-5
St. Paul 41, Syracuse 33
C1-7
West Point-Beemer 47, Milford 35
Class C2 District Finals
C2-1
Oakland-Craig 55, Wood River 38
C2-2
Crofton 57, Freeman 13
C2-3
Hastings St. Cecilia 46, Centennial 26
C2-4
Clarkson/Leigh 45, Guardian Angels 44
C2-5
Grand Island Central Catholic 54, Bridgeport 32
C2-7
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 43, South Loup 32
Class D1 District Finals
D1-1
Weeping Water 55, Twin River 20
D1-2
CWC 77, Alma 28
D1-3
Pleasanton 44, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 38
D1-4
Hartington Cedar Catholic 71, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 59
D1-7
Pender 50, Cambridge 43
Class D2 District Finals
D2-1
Falls City Sacred Heart 55, Wauneta-Palisade 20
D2-2
Humphrey St. Francis 63, Bloomfield 21
D2-3
Mullen 51, Leyton 24
D2-4
Wynot 54, Crawford 13
D2-5
Lawrence-Nelson 43, Dorchester 13
D2-6
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 44, Stuart 22
D2-8
Loomis 43, Silver Lake 38
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.