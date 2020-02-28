Sports shorts

GIRLS DISTRICT BASKETBALL

C1-2

Chadron 46,

Roncalli 34

NORTH PLATTE — Chadron downed Omaha Roncalli 46-34 in the district championship on Friday.

 

C1-4

Adams Central 52,

Broken Bow 37

KEARNEY — Adams Central defeated Broken Bow 52-37 in the district championship on Friday.

Broken Bow ended the season with a 23-3 record.

 

C1-6

Malcolm 37,

Ogallala 28

KEARNEY — Malcolm downed Ogallala 37-28 in the district Championship on Friday.

Ogallala finished the season with a 20-5 record.

 

C1-8

Wahoo 51,

Chase Co. 36

KEARNEY — Wahoo defeated Chase County 51-36 in the district championship on Friday.

Chase County ended their season with a 18-4 record.

 

C2-6

GICC 54,

Bridgeport 32

NORTH PLATTE — GICC downed Bridgeport 54-32 in the district championship on Friday.

 

C2-8

BRLD 43,

South Loup 32

YORK — BRLD defeated South Loup 43-32 in the district championship on Friday.

South Loup finished their season with a 21-3 record.

 

D1-5

MHC 37,

Diller-Odell 27

GRAND ISLAND — Maywood-Hayes Center downed Diller-Odell 37-27 in the district championship on Friday.

 

 

D1-6

Bergan 36,

South Platte 31

GIBBON — Archbishop Bergan defeated South Platte 36-31 in the district championship on Friday.

South Platte ended their seaso with a 18-3 record.

 

D1-8

DCS 46,

St. Pat’s 43

BARTLEY — Dundy County-Stratton edged St. Pat’s 46-43 in the district championship on Friday.

St. Pat’s finished their season with a 17-8 record.

 

D2-1

Fall City SH 55,

Wa.-Pa. 20

HASTINGS — Fall City Sacred Heart defeated Wauneta-Palisade 55-20 in the district championship on Friday.

Wauneta-Palisade ended their season with a 11-15 record.

 

D2-7

Sterling 39,

Anselmo-Merna 35

GRAND ISLAND — Sterling held off Anselmo-Merna 39-35 in the district championship on Friday.

Anselmo-Merna finished their season with a 14-9 season.

 

Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Class A

District A-1

Norfolk 84, Lincoln High 72

District A-2

Lincoln Southwest 67, Omaha Northwest 64

District A-3

Elkhorn South 85, South Sioux City 42

District A-4

Omaha Bryan 68, Omaha North 55

District A-5

Lincoln Northeast 72, Fremont 56

 

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Class C1 District Finals

C1-1

Lincoln Christian 57, Louisville 27

C1-3

North Bend Central 55, Norfolk Catholic 47, OT

C1-5

St. Paul 41, Syracuse 33

C1-7

West Point-Beemer 47, Milford 35

Class C2 District Finals

C2-1

Oakland-Craig 55, Wood River 38

C2-2

Crofton 57, Freeman 13

C2-3

Hastings St. Cecilia 46, Centennial 26

C2-4

Clarkson/Leigh 45, Guardian Angels 44

C2-5

Grand Island Central Catholic 54, Bridgeport 32

C2-7

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 43, South Loup 32

Class D1 District Finals

D1-1

Weeping Water 55, Twin River 20

D1-2

CWC 77, Alma 28

D1-3

Pleasanton 44, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 38

D1-4

Hartington Cedar Catholic 71, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 59

D1-7

Pender 50, Cambridge 43

Class D2 District Finals

D2-1

Falls City Sacred Heart 55, Wauneta-Palisade 20

D2-2

Humphrey St. Francis 63, Bloomfield 21

D2-3

Mullen 51, Leyton 24

D2-4

Wynot 54, Crawford 13

D2-5

Lawrence-Nelson 43, Dorchester 13

D2-6

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 44, Stuart 22

D2-8

Loomis 43, Silver Lake 38

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.